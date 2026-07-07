France vs. Morocco Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
We are on to the quarterfinals.
France will face Morocco in a 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals showdown on Thursday, July 9, 2026, at Boston Stadium on FOX.
The two nations meet for the first time since the 2022 World Cup semifinals, when France defeated Morocco 2-0.
The round of 16 was France’s closest match of the tournament, a 1-0 win over Paraguay on Kylian Mbappé’s 70th-minute penalty. Les Bleus is the only team in this tournament to win all five matches in regulation, winning the previous four by multiple goals, and has a tournament-best goal difference of +12.
With his penalty against Paraguay, Mbappé extended his World Cup record to 11 knockout-stage goals. He has half of France’s 14 goals at this tournament.
Meanwhile, four years after becoming the first African nation to make the World Cup semifinals, Morocco is now the first African nation to reach two World Cup quarterfinals.
Despite taking only five shots, Morocco beat Canada 3-0 in the round of 16 to match its largest margin of victory at the World Cup. The Atlas Lions have scored 10 goals in the tournament, equaling the record for an African team at a single World Cup.
After leaving 22 minutes into the Canada match, Ismael Saibari’s (hamstring) status is uncertain for this match.
Let’s check out the odds for the massive France vs. Morocco matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 9.
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Kylian Mbappé is -125 to score against Morocco (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images).
France vs. Morocco Odds
Moneyline
- France: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)
- Morocco: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
- Draw: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)
Spread
- France -0.5: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)
- Morocco +0.5: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5
- Over: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
- Under: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
France vs. Morocco Prediction, Pick
From FOX Sports Research:
- France advanced in six of its previous eight quarterfinals, winning four outright and advancing via shootout twice. Through its first five games this summer, France has been dominant, outscoring its opponents 14-2. While France's offense looks unstoppable, leading the tournament in goals, Les Bleus can be scored on. Take over 2.5 goals.
How to Watch France vs. Morocco
- When: Thursday, July 9, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports, FOX Sports App
Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.
Anytime Goalscorer Props
- Kylian Mbappé: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)
- Ousmane Dembélé: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)
- Jean-Philippe Mateta: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)
- Marcus Thuram: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)
- Désiré Doué: +255 (bet $10 to win $35.50 total)
- Ismael Saibari: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)
To Advance
- France: -390 (bet $10 to win $12.56 total)
- Morocco: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)
Both Teams to Score
- Yes: -106 (bet $10 to win $19.43 total)
- No: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
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