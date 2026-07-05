FIFA Men's World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms 2026 World Cup Is His Last: 'Let's Go And Enjoy It'
FIFA Men's World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms 2026 World Cup Is His Last: 'Let's Go And Enjoy It'

Updated Jul. 5, 2026 4:44 p.m. ET

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the last World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed to reporters on Sunday.

During Portugal's pre-match press conference ahead of its round of 16 matchup against Spain, Ronaldo told reporters, "Yes, it’s my last one. Let’s go and enjoy it."

Ronaldo has made 232 appearances for Portugal, which is the most of any player at this tournament. He also has a record 146 goals for the national team.

Ronaldo scored twice during the group stage against Uzbekistan and then a penalty kick in the round of 32 against Croatia.

Ronaldo's place in the Portugal lineup has been under scrutiny, with the team considered one of the favorites before the tournament. Striker Gonçalo Ramos came on as a second-half substitute and scored the winner in stoppage time against Croatia.

Ronaldo has played the past 3 1/2 seasons with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, scoring 129 goals in 148 appearances for the club.

The 41-year-old striker has scored three goals at this World Cup. Portugal takes on Spain on Monday (3 p.m. ET on FOX and streaming on FOX One) in Arlington, Texas. 

Ronaldo played nine years for Real Madrid in Spain, and this will be his second World Cup game against La Roja. He infamously scored a hat trick in the first matchup back in 2018.

Ronaldo has scored 976 goals in his career between his clubs — including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus — and the national team.

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