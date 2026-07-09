Why Steve Cherundolo And The 2028 Olympics Matter For USA's Future

U.S. Soccer on Thursday named Steve Cherundolo as the head coach for the U-23 Olympic team that will compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The team will soon begin preparing for the Olympics during the coming international windows, and the task at hand is enormously important to the full national team.

With the U.S. national team’s exit from the 2026 World Cup, many of the team’s most important players will be exiting their prime years during the coming World Cup cycle. Many of these players have been together since shortly after the team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Regardless of who the coach is, the upcoming cycle will require heavy turnover.

The 2028 Olympic team will be essential in filling those openings on the full national team, as many of the top young American players will participate in a major FIFA youth competition.

The U.S. is not alone in prioritizing this tournament, as the 2026 World Cup has shown how top countries have benefited from the Olympics.

France’s current World Cup team is boosted by seven players from its 2024 Olympic team. Spain’s World Cup team has six players from its 2024 Olympic team (not including Fermín López, who would have made this World Cup team if not for injury). Meanwhile, Morocco had six players who made the transition from the 2024 Olympics to the 2026 World Cup team (although Abde Ezzalzouli withdrew due to injury after being named to the World Cup team).

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U.S. Soccer understands this.

"There's a lot of data that suggests that success in youth World Cups and in Olympic cycles on the men's side creates accelerated player development and creates the conditions for success in subsequent World Cups," U.S. Soccer COO Dan Helfrich said in May.

"You will see us strategically investing more attention and resources and focus on the youth national team games program, on elevating the men's Olympic team to prepare us to be in the best competitive position," he added. "I think those things will have a significant role in the competitive preparation for our future men's World Cup and other major tournament performances."

Cherundolo’s Pragmatic Approach

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Steve Cherundolo has about as strong a resume as you can reasonably expect for a U-23 Olympic team coach. As a player, he was a very important player for both Hannover 96 in Germany and the U.S. national team, where he had 87 caps, with his best performances coming at the 2010 World Cup, where he became a fan favorite.

He began his coaching career at the youth levels of Hannover and later as an assistant for Germany’s U-15 national team. He later returned stateside to coach Los Angeles FC from 2022-2025, where he won both the MLS Cup and the Supporters Shield in 2022 and the U.S. Open Cup in 2024. In 2025, he led LAFC to an impressive win over Club America to qualify for the Club World Cup.

Cherundolo's LAFC teams featured a balanced mix of high pressing, solid defensive organization, and quick transitions often led by top MLS wingers such as Denis Bouanga and Carlos Vela.

In possession, Cherundolo was often pragmatic and flexible, using either 4-3-3 or 3-4-3 formations depending on the game or the opponent. That adaptability could be useful for the U.S. U-23 team, as it is unclear what the strengths of that roster will be.

Key U-23 Players

The explosive Real Salt Lake winger/wingback is arguably the top teenager prospect in the American system, and he was reportedly close to making the 2026 World Cup team.

The former Inter Miami homegrown midfielder is fully with Parma and won the Golden Boot at the 2025 U-20 World Cup.

The San Jose Earthquakes attacking midfielder was at a high level this season before an injury. He could drive the Olympic team’s attack.

The New England Revolution left wing/left back is also one of the top teenagers in MLS and is a very good wide player.

The Barcelona backup goalkeeper is likely the Olympic starter and a player many hope will eventually push onto the full national team. He is now on loan at Lyngby in Denmark.

The 18-year-old New York Red Bulls forward has 12 goals in 2026 and could already be the best U-23 center forward.

The 17-year-old midfielder, has also been instrumental to the youth movement at the New York Red Bulls, where he is a regular starter who is exceptionally mature for his age.

The former Louisville SC and current Benfica central defender has been a staple of U.S. youth teams for years. He desperately needs more first-team minutes, but he remains the best option at his position.

Overage Players Will Be Key

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The Olympic team is a U-23 event, but teams are allowed three overage players. That is typically where teams find difference makers. The challenge for this team is that the full national team could be playing in the Copa América.

Ideally, this team needs an overage central defender (as is typical), a defensive midfielder, and an attacker.

It will ultimately come down to what the federation and individual players want to prioritize. It is unlikely a player will play in both tournaments.

Rebuilding Public Enthusiasm

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Even beyond the on-field benefits of this tournament, the Olympics are immensely popular with the American public. Having a tournament on home soil is another opportunity to endear the team to the American public.

The Olympics would offer an opportunity beyond just developing players for the future. The Copa América is a huge tournament, but the Olympics have always been deeply connected with Americans. Winning a medal would be something that fans care about, and that is something the men’s program has not been able to deliver that very often.

Playing at the Rose Bowl with an Olympic medal on the line would be a special moment for the program.