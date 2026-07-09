FIFA Men's World Cup
USA Great And Former LAFC Coach Steve Cherundolo To Lead American Men At 2028 Olympics
FIFA Men's World Cup

USA Great And Former LAFC Coach Steve Cherundolo To Lead American Men At 2028 Olympics

Updated Jul. 9, 2026 11:10 a.m. ET
Doug McIntyre
Doug McIntyre
Soccer Journalist

Three days after exiting the 2026 FIFA World Cup in embarrassing fashion, the U.S. Soccer Federation is already looking ahead to the next major international men’s tournament.

U.S. Soccer on Thursday announced that former LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo will lead the country’s Under-23 squad at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old Southern California native, a member of three World Cup rosters during a decorated playing career spent entirely in Germany at club level, won an MLS Cup, a Supporters Shield and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup while leading LAFC from 2022-25. Cherundolo, who posted an overall record of 106W-55L-32 with the Black and Gold, reached another MLS Cup final in 2023, losing to the Columbus Crew, and qualified LAFC for the 2026 FIFA Club World Cup by beating Mexican titan Club América.  

Steve Cherundolo of the U.S. National Team controls the ball against Jamaica on September 11, 2012 at Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.  (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

"Steve Cherundolo has been a proven winner, an elite talent developer, and a great ambassador for American soccer," U.S. Soccer COO Dan Helfrich, who spearheaded the federation’s coaching search, said in the press release announcing the hire.

The Americans’ best finish at the Summer Games came in 2000 under the late Clive Charlies — Cherundolo’s college coach at the University of Portland.

The U.S. U-23s reached the quarterfinals at Paris 2024 after failing to qualify for the previous four men’s Olympic tournaments. As host, the Stars and Stripes automatically qualified for the 2028 event, which will be contested by just 12 teams — down from 16 two years ago. 

LAFC's US head coach Steve Cherundolo speaks with his players during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group D football match between US Los Angeles FC and Brazil's CR Flamengo in 2025. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

While just eight nations have hoisted the men's World Cup, success at the Olympics has been easier to come by for mid-major national squads. Mexico — the USA's chief soccer rival — won gold in 2012. Other non-traditional winners include Cameroon (2000) and Nigeria (1996).

Although it's a U-23 tourney, each team is permitted up to three overage members. The hope is that with the 2028 edition in LA, senior U.S. squad mainstays like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie Tyler or Chris Richards could be recruited to participate. 

"The 2028 Olympics present a critical platform to develop our next generation of players," said Helfrich, "And further engage our passionate fan base as we pursue an Olympic medal at home."

United States’ Best Moments 2026 FIFA World Cup™ 🇺🇸

United States’ Best Moments 2026 FIFA World Cup™ 🇺🇸
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