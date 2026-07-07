USA Knows What World Cup Disappointment Feels Like. It Hurts All The Same.

SEATTLE STADIUM — Christian Pulisic buried his head in his hands. Malik Tillman sat motionless on the turf. Tim Weah pulled him to his feet, but Tillman dropped back down. Nearby, Tim Ream — who rarely lets his emotions show — wiped away tears, while Mark McKenzie and Sebastian Berhalter wrapped an arm around him in consolation.

The U.S. men’s national team’s 2026 World Cup is over after an uninspired, embarrassing and confounding 4-1 loss to Belgium in the round of 16 on Monday night. What started out as a hopeful and magical run ended the same as it always does — with an early exit.

"It stings," a visibly frustrated Tyler Adams told reporters after the game. "I don’t like to be eliminated from anything. Tonight was not a good performance at all."

Tyler Adams reacts after conceding a goal during the second half in the USA's World Cup loss to Belgium. (Photo by John Todd/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images).

No, it was not. The USA approached its previous four matches of the tournament with aggression and confidence, pressing high and playing on the front foot. On Monday, the Americans looked nothing like that team. They conceded soft goals, lacked the grit and resilience that had defined their campaign, and made far too many mistakes. When the final whistle blew, nobody sang, "Take Me Home, Country Roads."

"I wish I had the answers right now," Adams said, sounding deflated. "I don’t know, I don’t know. It was the small things. Second ball is not falling when you feel like before, you were in the right spots and you were winning them. Just little gaps that were being exploited, small connections in the game where in other games, it just felt like everything was a little bit cleaner, sharper.

"This was the moment to have the opportunity to advance and really try and do something special," Adams added. "And we fell short."

Fans watch the 2026 World Cup round of 16 match between USA and Belgium at the FIFA Fan Zone on the National Mall in Washington. (Photo by Mehmet Eser/Anadolu via Getty Images)

There was so much anticipation surrounding this World Cup. The Americans had the luxury of playing in front of tens of thousands of supporters in some of this country’s best soccer cities. Fans packed every stadium draped in red, white and blue. Some came dressed as bald eagles or the Statue of Liberty. Outside venues, kids and adults played pickup games in Pulisic, Adams and Weston McKennie jerseys.

There was no doubt the team's early success had captured the country's attention. But these fans didn't just start showing up. They had spent years believing in a group long billed as the program's golden generation, waiting for it to deliver on its promise. This summer, they wanted to see a winner.

On Monday, it felt as though nearly 70,000 fans were waiting for a moment to erupt. There was Tillman’s free kick that tied the game 1-1 in the 31st minute, but 90 seconds later, Charles De Ketelaere rose over Ream to head home his second goal of the game and regain the lead for good. The U.S. never gave the crowd another real reason to cheer.

"I trust in the guys no matter what, and we believe until the end," said Pulisic, who was subbed off in the 59th minute after twisting both his ankle and knee moments earlier. "It sucks."

The 36 hours leading up to the game were strange. While the Americans tried to focus on preparing for the biggest game of their lives, FIFA reversed Folarin Balogun’s suspension stemming from the controversial red card he was shown in the previous match. The decision became international news, fueled by President Donald Trump’s involvement, Belgium’s unsuccessful appeal and the broader ethical questions surrounding it all.

But in the end, all that matters is the U.S. failed to advance.

Players couldn’t put their finger on what exactly went wrong.

"There’s no pressure, no moment, no extra weight or anything like that," said Ream, who partly bore responsibility for Belgium’s first two goals. "There’s so many different thoughts and emotions that are running through me at the minute that I’m not even thinking tactically or what could have been different. It’s just one of those that I probably won’t be able to personally think about for a few days until I really sit back and allow the emotions to subside and look at it from an analytical and technical standpoint."

The loss evoked memories of four years ago, when the U.S. was outclassed by the Netherlands in the World Cup round of 16 in Qatar. The difference? That team was younger, less experienced and not as accomplished. This group was playing at home with a roster full of talent led by a world-class coach in Mauricio Pochettino, who has managed the likes of Lionel Messi and Harry Kane.

And yet, "it feels exactly the same," Adams said when asked to compare the two losses. "Doesn’t feel great. You go through it, you put yourself in those situations to try and break through at this moment.

"Yeah, it sucks."

So much has been invested these last four years — emotions, time, money and more. Getting ahead of the next World Cup in 2030, what will it take to get this program over the hump?

"I’m not in a good place to answer it right now," said Pulisic, who didn’t record a single shot or create a chance vs. Belgium. "I’m disappointed. At some point, I’ll be able to watch it back and figure it out."