FIFA Men's World Cup
USA Star Folarin Balogun Cleared To Play In World Cup Match vs. Belgium
FIFA Men's World Cup

USA Star Folarin Balogun Cleared To Play In World Cup Match vs. Belgium

Updated Jul. 5, 2026 1:23 p.m. ET
Doug McIntyre
Doug McIntyre
Soccer Journalist
Melissa Ortiz
Melissa Ortiz
Soccer Analyst

FIFA has cleared the way for U.S. men’s national team forward Folarin Balogun to play in the USA’s World Cup round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle on Monday, multiple sources confirmed to us Sunday. The news was first reported by The Athletic.

Balogun — who scored the game-winning goal in last week's round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina — was shown a controversial red card later in the match, triggering an automatic one-game suspension.

But under FIFA‘s own protocols, the play should not have been flagged to Brazilian referee Raphael Claus by the video assistant, who asked Claus to review the play on the monitor following a slow-motion replay of the incident. Balogun was not even cautioned by Claus on the field.

While the U.S. Soccer Federation had no recourse to appeal the red card under FIFA rules, global soccer’s governing body made the decision to allow Balogun to play in the Americans’ next match.

In a statement from U.S. Soccer via our Stu Holden, the federation responded to the lifted suspension saying: "We accept the decision of the Disciplinary Committee and are pleased that Folarin Balogun is eligible to compete tomorrow. Our full attention is focused on the Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle, and we look forward to the continued support of our amazing fans."

Balogun leads the USA with three goals at this World Cup.

Chapter 4, Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code on suspension of implementation of disciplinary measures notes the "judicial body may decide to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure." 

Additionally, the code explains: "If the person benefiting from a suspended sanction commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked by the judicial body and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement."



This is a developing story. It will be updated.

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