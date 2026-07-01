Who Are The Referees For USA vs. Bosnia And Herzegovina?

The United States is set to take on Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in the Round of 32, looking to win only its second knockout-stage game at a men's FIFA World Cup.

The U.S. finished first in Group D and earned the right to play Bosnia and Herzegovina, which finished third in Group B. Bosnia and Herzegovina is playing in its first knockout-stage game in its history at a major tournament.

Raphael Claus from Brazil is the referee assigned for this one, alongside his fellow Brazilians Danilo Manis and Rodrigo Figueiredo. Dario Herrera from Argentina will be the fourth official.

(Photo by Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

This will be Claus’ second assignment of the tournament, after he was the head referee for Spain’s 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia on June 21. Claus gave out two yellow cards in that fixture.

He also refereed two games at the 2022 World Cup, both group-stage matches, so this will be his first knockout-stage game at a World Cup, despite his experience in CONMEBOL.

The VAR room will consist of Venezuela’s Juan Soto, Colombia’s Nicolas Gallo and France’s Jerome Brisard. Here is the full team of referees: