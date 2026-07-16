France vs. England Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

France will face England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place game on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at Miami Stadium on FOX.

The game nobody wants to play in is here.

After dominating its first six games of the tournament, France lost 2-0 to Spain in the semifinals on Tuesday. This was the first time since 1986 that Les Bleus lost in the semis, having won four straight in 1998, 2006, 2018 and 2022.

France came into its semifinal match as the favorite. However, Spain took control of the game from the start. An unfortunate penalty gave Spain an early 1-0 lead as France fell behind for the first time this summer. From there, Spain's impressive defense was able to stage off a high-powered French attack.

For the first time in his World Cup career, Kylian Mbappé will not play in the World Cup final.

Meanwhile, England lost to Argentina on Wednesday in heartbreaking fashion. After an Anthony Gordon 55th minute goal, the Three Lions were in firm control to reach their first World Cup final since 1966.

With just under 10 minutes remaining, England still held the lead. Then, Lionel Messi and Argentina arrived. La Albiceleste stormed back, scoring two goals in a seven-minute span to take a 2-1 lead in the final minutes.

The Three Lions only had 12% possession between Anthony Gordon's opening goal and Lautaro Martínez's game-winner (55th to 92nd minute).

Just a few days ago, France and England were favored to meet in the final. Now, the two historic nations will meet with a little less on the line.

Let’s check out the odds for the France vs. England matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 18.

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Kylian Mbappé is -185 to score against England (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images).

France vs. England Odds

Moneyline

France : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

England : +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Draw: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Spread

France -0.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

England +0.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 3.5

Over : +108 (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)

Under: -132 (bet $10 to win $17.58 total)

France vs. England Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

While this game may feel meaningless for both nations, it is definitely not meaningless for Kylian Mbappé. With the third-place game counting toward World Cup stats and awards, France's star is right in the mix to win his second consecutive Golden Boot. Mbappé and Messi are both currently tied at eight goals apiece. However, Messi holds the tiebreaker as he has more assists. Because he will be incentivized by this prestigious award, take Mbappé to anytime goalscorer as well, sprinkling on 2+ and 3+ goals.

How to Watch France vs. England

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

To Win (Including Extra Time)

France : -205 (bet $10 to win $14.88 total)

England: +164 (bet $10 to win $26.40 total)

Both Teams to Score