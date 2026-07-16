FIFA Men's World Cup
France vs. England Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

France vs. England Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jul. 18, 2026 7:00 a.m. ET

France will face England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place game on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at Miami Stadium on FOX. 

The game nobody wants to play in is here. 

After dominating its first six games of the tournament, France lost 2-0 to Spain in the semifinals on Tuesday. This was the first time since 1986 that Les Bleus lost in the semis, having won four straight in 1998, 2006, 2018 and 2022. 

France came into its semifinal match as the favorite. However, Spain took control of the game from the start. An unfortunate penalty gave Spain an early 1-0 lead as France fell behind for the first time this summer. From there, Spain's impressive defense was able to stage off a high-powered French attack. 

For the first time in his World Cup career, Kylian Mbappé will not play in the World Cup final. 

Meanwhile, England lost to Argentina on Wednesday in heartbreaking fashion. After an Anthony Gordon 55th minute goal, the Three Lions were in firm control to reach their first World Cup final since 1966. 

With just under 10 minutes remaining, England still held the lead. Then, Lionel Messi and Argentina arrived. La Albiceleste stormed back, scoring two goals in a seven-minute span to take a 2-1 lead in the final minutes. 

The Three Lions only had 12% possession between Anthony Gordon's opening goal and Lautaro Martínez's game-winner (55th to 92nd minute).

Just a few days ago, France and England were favored to meet in the final. Now, the two historic nations will meet with a little less on the line. 

Let’s check out the odds for the France vs. England matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 18. 

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Kylian Mbappé is -185 to score against England (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images). 

France vs. England Odds

Moneyline

  • France: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • England: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)
  • Draw: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Spread 

  • France -0.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • England +0.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 3.5

  • Over: +108 (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)
  • Under: -132 (bet $10 to win $17.58 total)

France vs. England Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

  • While this game may feel meaningless for both nations, it is definitely not meaningless for Kylian Mbappé. With the third-place game counting toward World Cup stats and awards, France's star is right in the mix to win his second consecutive Golden Boot. Mbappé and Messi are both currently tied at eight goals apiece. However, Messi holds the tiebreaker as he has more assists. Because he will be incentivized by this prestigious award, take Mbappé to anytime goalscorer as well, sprinkling on 2+ and 3+ goals.
 

How to Watch France vs. England

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

To Win (Including Extra Time)

  • France: -205 (bet $10 to win $14.88 total)
  • England: +164 (bet $10 to win $26.40 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: -280 (bet $10 to win $13.57 total)
  • No: +205 (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
 
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Why Steve Cherundolo And The 2028 Olympics Matter For USA's Future

Why Steve Cherundolo And The 2028 Olympics Matter For USA's Future

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Spain vs. Argentina Watch Spain vs. ArgentinaWatch France vs. England Watch France vs. England
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes