How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Quarterfinal Two

Day 30 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup brings the second quarterfinal, as Unai Simón's unbeaten Spain, yet to concede a goal all tournament, faces Romelu Lukaku's Belgium, winners of 18 straight matches, in Los Angeles. Mikel Oyarzabal leads a Spanish attack that has outscored opponents 9-0 across five matches, while Lukaku and assist leader Leandro Trossard pace a Belgian side chasing its first semifinal since 2018. The match airs on FOX, with the game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.

World Cup Schedule for Friday, July 10

Spain vs. Belgium

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Spain enters unbeaten through five matches (4-0-1) and has yet to concede a goal, with goalkeeper Unai Simón setting a World Cup record of six consecutive clean sheets and Mikel Oyarzabal leading the attack with four goals. Belgium arrives 3-0-2 and unbeaten in 18 straight matches after Romelu Lukaku's goal off the bench sparked a 4-1 rout of the USMNT in the round of 16. Leandro Trossard, among the tournament's assist leaders, gives Belgium's attack a puncher's chance against a Spain side that has controlled every match it has played.

Who Plays Today in the World Cup?

Spain

Belgium

Who Will the Winner Play Next?

France is back in its second consecutive FIFA World Cup semifinals following its 2-0 quarterfinals win over Morocco on Thursday at Boston Stadium. They await the winner of today's matchup.

World Cup Scores Yesterday

How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup