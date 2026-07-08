How to Watch Argentina and Messi vs. Switzerland: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Argentina and Switzerland meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday, July 11, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET from Kansas City Stadium.

Argentina rallied in a comeback for the ages from two goals down to beat Egypt 3-2 in the round of 16. Lionel Messi scored the equalizer in the 83rd minute and Enzo Fernández netted the winner in stoppage time. Messi has scored eight times in the tournament so far, extending his own record for the most World Cup goals in history and leading the race for the Golden Boot.

Switzerland advanced past Colombia on penalty kicks after 120 scoreless minutes, completing a steady climb through the tournament. The Swiss have won four and drawn one across their five tournament matches, with Johan Manzambi scoring three times in the tournament so far.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Argentina vs. Switzerland

When: Saturday, July 11, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports

Argentina vs. Switzerland Preview

Lionel Messi against Switzerland's compact back line is the key watch.

Argentina have leaned hard on Messi deep into this tournament, and he is still the center of everything they create. He's scored over half of his team's goals in the World Cup so far (8 out of 15 total goals). That matters here because Argentina do not just keep the ball, they turn long spells of control into direct chances through Messi's shot volume and chance creation.

Switzerland make that battle real because they defend with discipline and survive pressure without breaking shape. They have allowed just 3 goals in 5 matches, and Gregor Kobel has already made 13 saves, which tells you opponents are getting looks but not getting easy finishes. Add in the Swiss center-back work, with Nico Elvedi piling up clearances, and this becomes a test of whether Messi can find space between the lines before Switzerland can crowd the box.

If Messi is getting touches in the half spaces and forcing Kobel into early action, that is when this quarterfinal starts to tilt tactically.

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Argentina vs. Switzerland Odds

Lionel Messi & Argentina ADVANCE to Quarterfinals 🐐 Argentina Makes LEGENDARY Comeback vs Egypt Check out the post-game reaction to the Round of 16 matchup between Argentina and Egypt.

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