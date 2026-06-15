FIFA Men's World Cup
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Match Day 6 World Cup Best Bets, Picks, Predictions
FIFA Men's World Cup

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Match Day 6 World Cup Best Bets, Picks, Predictions

Published Jun. 15, 2026 5:16 p.m. ET
Chris Fallica
Chris Fallica
FOX Sports Wagering Expert

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Who could've predicted Cape Verde forcing the draw with Spain in its World Cup debut? 

Matches like those are why we love (and wager on) the game.

Match Day 6 — let's go!

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

World Cup Best Bets — Tuesday, June 16

France vs. Senegal 

Kylian Mbappé of France has had a drama-filled year (Getty Images).

Which XI will Didier Deschamps go with? He’s got a ton of options, and I’m not sure the best option features Kylian Mbappé, who has had a drama-filled year both at the club and international level. Will Rayan Cherki feature? Hint: He should. There’s a lot of pressure on France here, as there are quite a few Senegalese with French ties. We saw Spain come out slowly on Monday, and I’m thinking France could suffer a similar fate Tuesday. 

Fallica's Pick: Senegal France flag 1st Half Draw (+140)

 

Iraq vs. Norway

Martin Ødegaard of Norway will try to lead his team to a decisive victory over Iraq (Getty Images).

I can’t see Iraq doing much here, even with a questionable Norway defense, which will likely be tested against France and Senegal. This will ultimately be a practice game for Norway — a lot of shots, with a couple finding the net. 

Fallica's Picks: Norway Iraq Norway Win to Nil (-140), Norway 2-0 Exact Score (+475), Norway Over 17.5 Shots (-155)

Argentina vs. Algeria 

Lionel Messi & Co. have the tenure necessary to get past Algeria easily (Getty Images).

I don’t know how Algeria scores here. Argentina might be getting a tad long in the tooth, but that team is rock solid in the back and midfield, and that should mean few chances for Algeria, which has been a great story thus far in its home base of Lawrence, KS, endearing itself to everyone. 

Fallica's Picks: Algeria Argentina Under 2.5 Goals Scored (-120), Both Teams to Score — No (-165), Algeria Under 2.5 Corners (+125)

 
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch USA vs Australia Watch USA vs Australia
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes