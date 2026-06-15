Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Match Day 6 World Cup Best Bets, Picks, Predictions

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Who could've predicted Cape Verde forcing the draw with Spain in its World Cup debut?

Matches like those are why we love (and wager on) the game.

Match Day 6 — let's go!

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

World Cup Best Bets — Tuesday, June 16

France vs. Senegal

Kylian Mbappé of France has had a drama-filled year (Getty Images).

Which XI will Didier Deschamps go with? He’s got a ton of options, and I’m not sure the best option features Kylian Mbappé, who has had a drama-filled year both at the club and international level. Will Rayan Cherki feature? Hint: He should. There’s a lot of pressure on France here, as there are quite a few Senegalese with French ties. We saw Spain come out slowly on Monday, and I’m thinking France could suffer a similar fate Tuesday.

Fallica's Pick: 1st Half Draw (+140)

Iraq vs. Norway

Martin Ødegaard of Norway will try to lead his team to a decisive victory over Iraq (Getty Images).

I can’t see Iraq doing much here, even with a questionable Norway defense, which will likely be tested against France and Senegal. This will ultimately be a practice game for Norway — a lot of shots, with a couple finding the net.

Fallica's Picks: Norway Win to Nil (-140), Norway 2-0 Exact Score (+475), Norway Over 17.5 Shots (-155)

Argentina vs. Algeria

Lionel Messi & Co. have the tenure necessary to get past Algeria easily (Getty Images).

I don’t know how Algeria scores here. Argentina might be getting a tad long in the tooth, but that team is rock solid in the back and midfield, and that should mean few chances for Algeria, which has been a great story thus far in its home base of Lawrence, KS, endearing itself to everyone.