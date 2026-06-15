4 Takeaways From Cape Verde's Heroic Draw Against Spain At World Cup

How do you describe what we saw in Atlanta? An inspiring performance? A powerhouse squad playing too one-dimensionally?

Whichever way you want to call it, Cape Verde making its World Cup debut in the grandest of fashion by stalling mighty Spain will forever be remembered.

Cape Verde, an archipelago nation off the coast of Africa and the third-smallest country ever to World Cup to qualify based on population, made history after earning a 0-0 result against Spain, a tournament favorite and European powerhouse.

What an ending to the match, what a story. What a World Cup. Here are my takeaways:

A Tale Of Two Teams

It was a heroic and relentless performance that will forever be remembered by Cape Verdeans (and soccer fans in general) everywhere around the world.

For context, here are some numbers. Cape Verde is ranked 67th in FIFA World Rankings compared to second-ranked Spain – the ninth-largest gap ever in a World Cup fixture and a difference of 65 spots.

What’s more, all 26 players of Cape Verde's national team have a combined transfer value of approximately $63.1 million. Compare that to Spain's teenage superstar Lamine Yamal, who made a second-half appearance, who has a reported value of $232.1 million. Or Spain's midfielder Gavi at $174 million.

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The Blue Sharks delivered a fantastic, heroic performance, frustrating Spain’s possession and its 27 shots. Cape Verde did not allow the European side to get out of first gear throughout the match.

But this is not a Cinderella story. Cape Verde is a team that plays without nerves. It committed its players to any presure from Spain and remained extremely well organized. Monday’s result is a testament to commitment and heart, and I am so insanely proud of this achievement … and I absolutely have no connection to the country.

What’s more, the African side even had some chances to enter the final third. It wasn’t until the last five minutes that Spain truly threatened at goal. Which brings us to …

2. Vozinha Leads The Blue Sharks

In a tournament that includes several 40-year-old players across the field (Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modrić, Edin Dzeko), we didn't expect to be talking about a Cape Verde keeper who plays in the Portuguese second division.

But Vozinha produced seven excellent saves to keep his clean sheet and give his team the result. He was playing the match of his life and would continue throughout. What a performance. He deserves all the flowers.

The resilience continued in the second half as Spain remained thwarted by Cape Verde. That team felt like it wanted more and was determined to create history. It rallied around the keeper to help keep Spain's attack at bay.

3. Lamine Yamal's World Cup Debut Sputtered

(Photo by Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images)

Fresh from recovery after a hamstring injury, Yamal entered the pitch and the energy around the stadium — and on the pitch — immediately changed. His mere presence ignited a much-needed spark and every time he touched the ball on the right wing, the crowd erupted.

Cape Verde, therefore, needed to put two and even three men on the young phenom from Barcelona because they knew the danger he possessed. But still, Cape Verde held strong.

Let’s be very honest here. In the first half without Yamal or Williams, Spain was one dimensional, with the usual amount of possession (70%) but with nothing to show for it.

Cape Verde, as said, needs to take a lot of the credit here but regardless, let’s also call it as it is: it was not good enough for a team who is favored as a team who can win it all.

4. Possession Doesn't Matter Without Goals

(Getty Images)

Something I always stress with teams like Spain is the fact that possession without intent is meaningless and that’s exactly what we saw in the first half and it shouldn’t take the introduction of Yamal to get the team going. And even when he came on, there was not enough aggression.

I hope De la Fuente shows his team highlights from two years ago when Spain won the Euros, because that’s exactly what they need – to inject some direct energy going forward. Pretty patterns are just that: pretty. And when it comes to weapons, it can’t just fall to two players.

For now, however — I am doing nothing else but saluting Cape Verde, its goalkeeper Vozinha and the manager, Bubista — who, as a former captain, knows too well the mountains his team had to climb to get here.

This is what the World Cup is all about. It’s a tournament where heroes are born on the pitch.

4 ½. What’s Next?

For Spain, La Roja stays in Atlanta with a Sunday matchup against Saudi Arabia, whilst Cape Verde travels to Miami to face Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay on the same day. And with eight third-place teams from the 12 groups advancing to the World Cup knockout rounds, Cape Verde has added its name to the mix.