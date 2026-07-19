Lionel Scaloni Hints at Argentina Exit After World Cup Final Defeat to Spain

For years, Argentina’s future was built around one name: Lionel Messi. But after Sunday’s World Cup defeat to Spain, the question facing La Albiceleste is no longer about extending Messi’s legacy, but who will be tasked with creating the next one.

Adding to the uncertainty, Argentina could also be facing a coaching change, with Lionel Scaloni hinting at his future plans as the World Cup reaches its conclusion.

"I will continue as Argentina coach until December… then probably I will stop," Scaloni said.

For an Argentina team coming off a 2022 World Cup win, losing both Messi and Scaloni in such a short span would create quite a transition. The next chapter of La Albiceleste will likely bring massive change as the program searches for the next generation of leaders.

Scaloni provided an update on his future, Messi’s next steps and his evaluation of Argentina’s World Cup run.

"I will talk to the president [of the soccer federation]," Scaloni said. "I believe it's only fair that I can take this time for myself to think this through. I never thought I ⁠would get ​to this place and it's wonderful."

While Scaloni hinted that he may step away from Argentina, no final decision has been made. He plans to take time to evaluate the situation, but the demands of the job and the possibility of leading the program through a major roster transition could make continuing a difficult decision.

"In order to continue, you need ​a great deal of things: resetting your mind, rebooting, creating a group like this again — that is very difficult."

Messi’s international future remains unclear, but if this was his final World Cup, Scaloni’s departure would add another layer to Argentina’s transition. After the match, Scaloni praised Messi’s leadership and performance throughout the tournament.

"He's 39 years old now," Scaloni said. "It was crystal clear for me that he was going to play up until he decided not to."

Scaloni made it clear that Messi is the greatest player in the history of the sport and will forever be remembered for his impact on the game.

"I hope that everyone feels proud of him, of what he's achieved, because he's the best football ​player ever to set foot ​on a pitch. I ⁠have no doubt about this, and what he did during this World Cup was incredible. But also what he did before this."