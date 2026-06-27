2026 World Cup Bracket: Live Look At The Round Of 32 Matchups

The 2026 World Cup knockout stage begins on Sunday, June 28. For the first time in World Cup history, the elimination rounds will feature 32 teams with 16 matchups before the field shrinks to 16 teams. With one day of group-stage matches remaining, the majority of those win-or-go home matches are set.

Here's a look at the projected round of 32 bracket at the 2026 World Cup. Matchups that are not official are noted.

Sunday, June 28:

Canada finished second in Group A. South Africa finished second in Group B.

Monday, June 29:

Brazil finished first in Group C. Japan finished second in Group F.

Germany finished first in Group E. Paraguay finished third in Group D.

Netherlands finished first in Group F. Morocco finished second in Group C.

Tuesday, June 30:

Ivory Coast finished second in Group E. Norway finished second in Group I.

France finished first in Group I. Sweden finished third in Group C.

Mexico finished first in Group A. Ecuador finished third in Group E.

Wednesday, July 1:

England finished first in Group L. Senegal finished third in Group I but could be eliminated depending on Saturday's results.

Belgium finished first in Group G. South Korea finished third in Group A but could be eliminated depending on Saturday's results.

USA finished first in Group D. Bosnia and Herzegovina finished third in Group B.

Thursday, July 2:

This game will feature the Group H winner vs. the Group J second-place finisher. Spain finished first in Group H. Austria sits in second place in Group J but could be eliminated or fall to third place with a loss to Algeria on Saturday.

This game will feature the Group K second-place finisher vs. the Group L second-place finisher. Portugal sits in second in Group K but could improve to first depending on the result against Colombia. Ghana could fall to third with a loss to Croatia.

This game will feature the Group A winner vs. the Group G third-place finisher. Switzerland won Group A. Iran sits in third place in Group G, but it could be replaced with a third-place team, depending on Saturday's results.

Friday, July 3:

Egypt finished second in Group G. Australia finished second in Group D.

Argentina finished first in Group J. Cape Verde finished second in Group H.

This game will feature the Group K winner vs. the Group L third-place finisher. Colombia leads Group K but could fall to second place with a loss to Portugal. Croatia could improve its standing with a victory over Ghana, or it could be eliminated and replaced by another third-place team, depending on margin of loss.