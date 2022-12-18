FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup Final Social Media Reaction: Buenos Aires celebrates as Argentina up 2-0 at half 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It all comes down to this.

After 63 games of incredible soccer over the past month, defending champion France takes on Argentina for the 2022 World Cup title. Can Lionel Messi finally complete his legendary career with the one trophy he is missing? Or will Kylian Mbappe lead Les Bleus to the first World Cup repeat championship since Pelé did so with Brazil over 60 years ago?

The world is watching — and posting. Here is how social media reacted to the 2022 World Cup final.

Argentina fans are READY

From Buenos Aires to Lusail Stadium, supporters of La Albiceleste are hyped to watch Messi and Argentina's shot at glory.

MESSI STRIKES FIRST

Lionel Messi converted the early penalty kick to give Argentina the early lead — and give Messi his first career goal in a World Cup final.

GOLAZO ÁNGEL DI MARÍA

Argentina 2-0 France on a beautiful team goal off a break started by Messi and Alexis Mac Allister, finished by the fellow Argentina veteran.

Argentina fans are FEELING IT

France in trouble

Ian Darke has an idea for how France manager Didier Deschamps can motivate his team.

"Abuela" is LIT

Di María subbed off in 63rd minute, gets his flowers

Read more from the World Cup :

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more