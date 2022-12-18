FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup Final Social Media Reaction: Buenos Aires celebrates as Argentina up 2-0 at half
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Final Social Media Reaction: Buenos Aires celebrates as Argentina up 2-0 at half

1 min ago

It all comes down to this.

After 63 games of incredible soccer over the past month, defending champion France takes on Argentina for the 2022 World Cup title. Can Lionel Messi finally complete his legendary career with the one trophy he is missing? Or will Kylian Mbappe lead Les Bleus to the first World Cup repeat championship since Pelé did so with Brazil over 60 years ago?

The world is watching — and posting. Here is how social media reacted to the 2022 World Cup final.

Argentina fans are READY

From Buenos Aires to Lusail Stadium, supporters of La Albiceleste are hyped to watch Messi and Argentina's shot at glory.

MESSI STRIKES FIRST

Lionel Messi converted the early penalty kick to give Argentina the early lead — and give Messi his first career goal in a World Cup final.

GOLAZO ÁNGEL DI MARÍA

Argentina 2-0 France on a beautiful team goal off a break started by Messi and Alexis Mac Allister, finished by the fellow Argentina veteran.

Argentina fans are FEELING IT

France in trouble

Ian Darke has an idea for how France manager Didier Deschamps can motivate his team.

"Abuela" is LIT

Di María subbed off in 63rd minute, gets his flowers

Read more from the World Cup:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Argentina vs. France live updates: Messi's PK helps Argentina hold 2nd half lead
FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentina vs. France live updates: Messi's PK helps Argentina hold 2nd half lead

2 mins ago
World Cup Final 2022 prediction, odds: How to bet Argentina vs. France
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Final 2022 prediction, odds: How to bet Argentina vs. France

10 hours ago
World Cup final predictions: Will Argentina or France be crowned champions?
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup final predictions: Will Argentina or France be crowned champions?

18 hours ago
Argentina vs. France: World Cup 2022 final preview
FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentina vs. France: World Cup 2022 final preview

21 hours ago
Croatia vs. Morocco highlights: Croatia wins third-place game, 2-1
FIFA World Cup 2022

Croatia vs. Morocco highlights: Croatia wins third-place game, 2-1

22 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes