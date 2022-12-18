World Cup Final Social Media Reaction: Buenos Aires celebrates as Argentina up 2-0 at half
It all comes down to this.
After 63 games of incredible soccer over the past month, defending champion France takes on Argentina for the 2022 World Cup title. Can Lionel Messi finally complete his legendary career with the one trophy he is missing? Or will Kylian Mbappe lead Les Bleus to the first World Cup repeat championship since Pelé did so with Brazil over 60 years ago?
The world is watching — and posting. Here is how social media reacted to the 2022 World Cup final.
Argentina fans are READY
From Buenos Aires to Lusail Stadium, supporters of La Albiceleste are hyped to watch Messi and Argentina's shot at glory.
MESSI STRIKES FIRST
Lionel Messi converted the early penalty kick to give Argentina the early lead — and give Messi his first career goal in a World Cup final.
GOLAZO ÁNGEL DI MARÍA
Argentina 2-0 France on a beautiful team goal off a break started by Messi and Alexis Mac Allister, finished by the fellow Argentina veteran.
Argentina fans are FEELING IT
France in trouble
Ian Darke has an idea for how France manager Didier Deschamps can motivate his team.
"Abuela" is LIT
Di María subbed off in 63rd minute, gets his flowers
