FIFA World Cup 2022
Kylian Mbappé wins World Cup 2022 Golden Boot
FIFA World Cup 2022

Kylian Mbappé wins World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

20 mins ago

France star striker Kylian Mbappé is the winner of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot award after scoring three goals in Sunday's final against Argentina, bringing his total to eight in the tournament. 

Lionel Messi finished with seven goals and would have won the tiebreaker on assists had he and Mbappé tied. Argentina won the epic final on penalty kicks (4-2) after the game finished tied at 3-3 in regulation.

Mbappé, 23, is the first Frenchman to win the Golden Boot, though Just Fontaine scored a record 13 goals at the 1958 World Cup, before the award was introduced. Antoine Griezmann finished second in goals scored at the 2018 World Cup. 

Mbappe is also just the fifth man to score in multiple World Cup finals and the second to score in back-to-back finals.

What Mbappé can't say is that he's the youngest Golden Boot winner ever. Germany's Thomas Müller won it as a 20-year-old at the 2010 World Cup. Müller finished a goal shy of becoming the first two-time Golden Boot winner in 2014.

Read more from the World Cup:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Lionel Messi powers Argentina past France in dramatic World Cup final
FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi powers Argentina past France in dramatic World Cup final

7 mins ago
Argentina vs. France highlights: Messi, Argentina win World Cup in PKs
FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentina vs. France highlights: Messi, Argentina win World Cup in PKs

8 mins ago
World Cup Final: Social media reacts as Argentina, Messi win World Cup in penalty shootout
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Final: Social media reacts as Argentina, Messi win World Cup in penalty shootout

33 mins ago
World Cup Final 2022 prediction, odds: How to bet Argentina vs. France
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Final 2022 prediction, odds: How to bet Argentina vs. France

12 hours ago
World Cup final predictions: Will Argentina or France be crowned champions?
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup final predictions: Will Argentina or France be crowned champions?

20 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes