World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for every team to win in Qatar

The 22nd FIFA World Cup will commence on November 21 and runs until December 18. Now that the countries and groups are set, gamblers can take a hard look at the odds as we focus our sights on Qatar.

Not surprisingly, five-time champion Brazil are the betting favorites (+450 at FOX Bet), followed closely by England (+500 at FOX Bet) and defending champions France (+550 at FOX Bet). With Brazil falling short to Argentina in the Copa America Final; France losing to Switzerland in the knockout stage of the 2020 Euros; and England losing to Italy (who failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup) in the 2020 Euro Final, all three of these heavy favorites are looking to make a statement come fall.

Closer to home, the USMNT (+10000 at FOX Bet) could make a strong showing by reaching the knockout stage. But, it would be even better if they could get to the semifinals as they did in 1930. Or, of course, win it all! Meanwhile, Lionel Messi and Argentina (+750 at FOX Bet) are hoping an easy-on-paper group draw spurs a deep run that delivers the country’s first Cup since 1986.

Let's dive into all the action by taking a look at the updated, post-draw odds for all 32 qualifying World Cup countries ( with all odds via FOX Bet ).

ODDS FOR EVERY QUALIFYING COUNTRY TO WIN THE 2022 WORLD CUP*

Brazil: +450 ( bet $10 to win $55 total )

England : +500 ( bet $10 to win $60 total )

France : +550 ( bet $10 to win $65 total )

Argentina : +750 ( bet $10 to win $85 total )

Spain : +800 ( bet $10 to win $90 total )

Germany : +1100 ( bet $10 to win $120 total )

Portugal : +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Belgium : +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Netherlands : +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Denmark : +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Uruguay : +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Croatia : +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Switzerland : +8000 ( bet $10 to win $810 total )

Senegal : +8000 ( bet $10 to win $810 total )

United States: +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Poland : +12500 ( bet $10 to win $1,260 total )

Ecuador: +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

Serbia : +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

Mexico : +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

Wales : +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

Canada : +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

Cameroon : +20000 ( bet $10 to win $2,010 total )

Ghana: +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

South Korea : +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,010 total )

Saudi Arabia : +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

Qatar : +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Morocco : +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

Japan: +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

Tunisia : +35000 ( bet $10 to win $3,510 total )

Iran : +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5,010 total )

Australia : +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5,010 total )

Costa Rica : +150000 ( bet $10 to win $15,010 total )

*Odds as of 6/14/2022

The 2022 World Cup takes place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18 and can be seen on FOX Sports networks.

Which team are you betting on to win it all?

