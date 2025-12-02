USA Pre-World Cup Friendlies: Belgium, Ronaldo's Portugal, Germany
The United States will play Belgium, Portugal and Germany among its final four friendlies ahead of the World Cup.
The 14th-ranked U.S. faces No. 8 Belgium on March 28 and meets sixth-ranked Portugal three days later, both in Atlanta, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Tuesday.
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo could play in the U.S. for the first time since Aug. 2, 2014, when he was with Real Madrid for a preseason friendly against Manchester United at Ann Arbor, Michigan.
After Pochettino's selects his World Cup roster, the Americans play a team still to be determined on May 31 at Charlotte, North Carolina, and then face No. 9 Germany on June 6 in Chicago.
The U.S. opens the World Cup on June 12 at Inglewood, California, and then plays in Seattle seven days later and closes the group stage on June 25 in Inglewood. Opponents will be determined in Friday's draw, which also impacts which team the U.S. faces in the Charlotte friendly.
The U.S. is unbeaten in five friendlies, including four wins.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
