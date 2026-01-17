Switching Sides? Mexico Squad For January Features 3 Former USA Players
Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre has unveiled his squad for January friendlies against Panama and Bolivia, with Richard Ledezma and Brian Gutiérrez among the standout names. With no European-based players available outside the FIFA window, the call-up leans entirely on Liga MX talent as El Tri begin a key pre-World Cup evaluation phase.
Liga MX–only roster
Aguirre has announced Mexico’s roster for the upcoming international friendlies against Panama and Bolivia, scheduled for Jan. 22 and 25. The list marks the start of a crucial pre-World Cup cycle, with Aguirre using domestic-based players to assess depth and chemistry ahead of 2026.
Chivas lead call-ups
Pre-World Cup testing
Mexico will play both January friendlies on the road, a specific request from Aguirre to test his players in hostile environments. El Tri will face Panama in Panama City on Jan. 22 before traveling to Santa Cruz to take on Bolivia three days later. The national team will also host Iceland in Querétaro on Feb. 25 as part of its ongoing preparation.
Mexico squad list
Goalkeepers
Ángel Malagón (Club América)
Raúl Rangel (Chivas)
Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna)
Defenders
Richard Ledezma (Chivas)
Jorge Sánchez (Cruz Azul)
Víctor Guzmán (Monterrey)
Israel Reyes (Club América)
Ramón Juárez (Club América)
Eduardo Águila (Atlético de San Luis)
Everardo López (Toluca)
Jesús Gallardo (Toluca)
Bryan González (Chivas)
Midfielders
Luis Romo (Chivas)
Erik Lira (Cruz Azul)
Denzell García (FC Juárez)
Diego Lainez (Tigres)
Roberto Alvarado (Chivas)
Iker Fimbres (Monterrey)
Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul)
Kevin Castañeda (Xolos)
Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders)
Marcel Ruiz (Toluca)
Brian Gutiérrez (Chivas)
Gilberto Mora (Xolos)
Forwards
Ángel Sepúlveda (Chivas)
Germán Berterame (Monterrey)
Armando González (Chivas)