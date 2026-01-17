Switching Sides? Mexico Squad For January Features 3 Former USA Players

Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre has unveiled his squad for January friendlies against Panama and Bolivia, with Richard Ledezma and Brian Gutiérrez among the standout names. With no European-based players available outside the FIFA window, the call-up leans entirely on Liga MX talent as El Tri begin a key pre-World Cup evaluation phase.

Liga MX–only roster

Aguirre has announced Mexico’s roster for the upcoming international friendlies against Panama and Bolivia, scheduled for Jan. 22 and 25. The list marks the start of a crucial pre-World Cup cycle, with Aguirre using domestic-based players to assess depth and chemistry ahead of 2026.

Chivas lead call-ups

Pre-World Cup testing

Mexico will play both January friendlies on the road, a specific request from Aguirre to test his players in hostile environments. El Tri will face Panama in Panama City on Jan. 22 before traveling to Santa Cruz to take on Bolivia three days later. The national team will also host Iceland in Querétaro on Feb. 25 as part of its ongoing preparation.

Mexico squad list

Goalkeepers

Ángel Malagón (Club América)

Raúl Rangel (Chivas)

Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna)

Defenders

Richard Ledezma (Chivas)

Jorge Sánchez (Cruz Azul)

Víctor Guzmán (Monterrey)

Israel Reyes (Club América)

Ramón Juárez (Club América)

Eduardo Águila (Atlético de San Luis)

Everardo López (Toluca)

Jesús Gallardo (Toluca)

Bryan González (Chivas)

Midfielders

Luis Romo (Chivas)

Erik Lira (Cruz Azul)

Denzell García (FC Juárez)

Diego Lainez (Tigres)

Roberto Alvarado (Chivas)

Iker Fimbres (Monterrey)

Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul)

Kevin Castañeda (Xolos)

Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders)

Marcel Ruiz (Toluca)

Brian Gutiérrez (Chivas)

Gilberto Mora (Xolos)

Forwards

Ángel Sepúlveda (Chivas)

Germán Berterame (Monterrey)

Armando González (Chivas)