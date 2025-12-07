2026 World Cup Matches in Guadalajara: Start Times, Dates, Locations
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States this upcoming summer, but which games are going to be played in Guadalajara?
Here is everything we know about the four World Cup matches in Guadalajara, including dates, start times and locations:
World Cup Games in Guadalajara (4 Matches)
Group Stage
June 11: South Korea vs. UEFA playoff winner D (Czechia, Republic of Ireland, Denmark, North Macedonia) – Estadio Akron, Guadalajara (10 p.m. ET)
June 18: Mexico vs. South Korea – Estadio Akron, Guadalajara (9 p.m. ET)
June 23: Colombia vs. FIFA playoff winner 1 (New Caledonia, Jamaica, DR Congo) — Estadio Akron, Guadalajara (10 p.m. ET)
June 26: Group H: Uruguay vs. Spain — Estadio Akron, Guadalajara (8 p.m. ET)
