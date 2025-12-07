2026 World Cup Matches in Mexico City: Start Times, Dates, Locations

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States this upcoming summer, but which games are going to be played in Mexico City?

Here is everything we know about the five World Cup matches in Mexico City, including dates, start times and locations:

World Cup Games in Mexico City (5 Matches)

Group Stage

Round of 32

June 28: Group A Winner vs Group C/E/F/H/I Third Place — Estadio Azteca, Mexico City (9 p.m. ET)

Round of 16

July 5: TBD vs. TBD Estadio Azteca, Mexico City (8 p.m. ET)