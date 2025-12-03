Must Be '100%': Neymar, Vinicius Get Warning About Brazil's 2026 World Cup Squad

In partnership with

Carlo Ancelotti has warned Neymar and Vinicius Junior that they must be at "100 percent" to make Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad. The manager delivered his clearest message yet to Brazil's biggest names, insisting that neither reputation nor past achievements will secure anyone a seat on the plane to the United States, Canada and Mexico. His comments arrive at a particularly delicate moment for Neymar, whose turbulent return to Santos has been overshadowed by persistent physical setbacks.

Neymar faces fresh injury concerns

After leaving Paris Saint-Germain for Al-Hilal in 2023, Neymar ruptured his ACL while playing for Brazil and spent nearly 18 months fighting to get back onto the pitch. His move to the Saudi Pro League never materialised into the success story many had hoped for, and by January 2025, he had opted for a homecoming, returning to Santos with the ambition of both reviving the club and salvaging his international career.

The reality has proved far more punishing. Neymar has managed only seven goals in 25 outings for Santos, with his second spell at the club dominated by rehabilitation instead of resurgence. The forward’s repeated niggles and setbacks have prevented him from gaining rhythm and have stalled his hopes of earning a recall to the national team. With just one international window remaining before Brazil’s World Cup campaign begins, the clock is now ticking loudly over his future.

Santos manager Juan Pablo Vojvoda confirmed on Monday that Neymar was sidelined once again after feeling acute discomfort in his knee both before and during the recent 1-1 draw with Internacional. The 33-year-old did, however, play through pain to inspire Santos to a 3-0 victory against Sport in their latest Serie A outing, with the final result allowing the club to jump out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Ancelotti will not take an unfit Neymar to the World Cup

Ancelotti has been careful not to offer special treatment to any player. When asked directly about Neymar’s situation, the Italy legend was unequivocal, and also issued a warning to Real Madrid forward Vinicius, who has struggled to produce his best form so far this season.

"He has to be 100%," Ancelotti told Esporte Record. "There are many players who are very good, I need to choose players that are 100%. It's not just Neymar, it could be [Real Madrid forward] Vinícius. If Vinícius is at 90%, I'll call up another player who is at 100%, because it's a team that has a very high level of competence, especially up front. Up front, we have really many good players."

Ancelotti acknowledged Neymar’s extraordinary natural ability but conceded his career has been repeatedly derailed by untimely injuries.

"I think he's a great talent," Ancelotti said. "He's had the bad luck of having injuries. He couldn't be in good physical condition because of the injuries he's had."

Neymar speaks out on his injury

Neymar insists he is determined to keep pushing despite his latest physical setback. Speaking after his most recent appearance for Santos, he admitted the emotional toll the injuries have taken but remained hopeful he can still contribute in the final weeks of the season.

"I'm feeling better and better," Neymar said after Friday's game against Sport. "This injury is sad, it's annoying. But it's nothing that will stop me from doing anything. That's why I keep playing. Now it's time to think about Santos, to think about putting Santos where it deserves to be, which is in the top flight. And then we'll see what to do."

Race against time for a fourth World Cup

Whether Neymar can still fight his way into the World Cup squad is becoming increasingly uncertain. Not only is he a major doubt for the remainder of Santos' 2025 season, but the Brazilian football calendar means he will have limited opportunities for competitive minutes before March. Without regular football, it is highly unlikely that Ancelotti will make an exception for the 33-year-old forward, no matter his past contributions to the national team.

One option being considered is a temporary move back to Europe, where clubs would still be mid-season in early 2026. Playing on the continent could provide Neymar with the continuity he needs to convince Ancelotti that he remains capable of performing on the sport’s biggest stage.