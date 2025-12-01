2026 World Cup Draw: Schedule, How to Watch

Before the World Cup begins next summer, all 48 teams – include the U.S. men's national team and fellow co-hosts Canada and Mexico – will need to know who their opponents will be, which cities they'll play in, and their path to the final.

How does that get figured out? Get ready for the World Cup draw.

When and Where is the Draw?

The World Cup draw will be held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Dec. 5 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

How to Watch?

The draw will air live on FOX and be streamed on FOX One, FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. Coverage for the event that will decide the groups for all 48 teams will begin with a live pre-show at 11:30 AM ET/8:30 AM PT.

The draw will take place from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET and upon its conclusion, live coverage on FOX will continue until 3:00 PM ET providing instant analysis, reactions and interviews.

Which Teams Are Involved in the Draw?

As of now, 42 of the 48 teams are set for the World Cup. The other six teams will be determined in March. However, the draw on Dec. 5 will decide the 12 four-team groups for the World Cup. There are a lot of complicated rules around the draw. With some help from USMNT legend and FOX Sports soccer analyst Alexi Lalas, we explain all you need to know about the draw.

When is the World Cup?

The World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The FOX family of networks and the FOX Sports app are your complete home for World Cup content, including live matches, complete highlights, commentary and analysis, and full-match replays.