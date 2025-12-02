FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Heidi Klum, Kevin Hart to Co-Host Star-Studded Event

There will be plenty of glitz and glamor on Friday when the eyes of the soccer world turn to Washington, D.C., for the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw.

Supermodel and TV personality Heidi Klum and actor-comedian Kevin Hart will co-host the draw from the Kennedy Center, alongside actor-producer Danny Ramirez.

Coverage of the event that will decide the groups for all 48 teams – including the U.S. men's national team and fellow co-hosts Mexico and Canada – will begin with a live pre-show at 11:30 AM ET Friday, Dec. 5 on FOX.

Among the musical performances will include Andrea Bocelli, the Village People and Robbie Williams, who will be joined by the award-winning Nicole Scherzinger.

"To be hosting the final draw again, after having been involved in this show 20 years ago in my home country, is truly extraordinary," said Klum, having previously taken part in the event ahead of the 2006 tournament in Germany. "The World Cup brings the world together like nothing else, and being part of that magic again, on an even bigger stage involving three host countries and 48 teams, is an incredible honor."

"As someone who grew up playing football, getting to co-host the draw and meet and speak with World Cup legends at such a high-profile event is a dream," said Ramirez. "With this tournament coming to the United States, where I was born, and Mexico, where some of my roots lie, it is even more special – and I couldn’t be more excited to be part of this show."

2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Everything You Need To Know

The draw will take place from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET and upon its conclusion, live coverage on FOX will continue until 3:00 PM ET providing instant analysis, reactions and interviews.

FOX Sports’ veteran sportscasters Rob Stone and Jenny Taft will anchor the network’s on-site broadcast alongside former U.S. men's team stars and acclaimed analysts Alexi Lalas and Stu Holden.