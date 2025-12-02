FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Heidi Klum, Kevin Hart to Co-Host Star-Studded Event
FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Heidi Klum, Kevin Hart to Co-Host Star-Studded Event

Updated Dec. 2, 2025 11:26 p.m. ET

There will be plenty of glitz and glamor on Friday when the eyes of the soccer world turn to Washington, D.C., for the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw.

Supermodel and TV personality Heidi Klum and actor-comedian Kevin Hart will co-host the draw from the Kennedy Center, alongside actor-producer Danny Ramirez.

Coverage of the event that will decide the groups for all 48 teams – including the U.S. men's national team and fellow co-hosts Mexico and Canada – will begin with a live pre-show at 11:30 AM ET Friday, Dec. 5 on FOX.

Among the musical performances will include Andrea Bocelli, the Village People and Robbie Williams, who will be joined by the award-winning Nicole Scherzinger.

"To be hosting the final draw again, after having been involved in this show 20 years ago in my home country, is truly extraordinary," said Klum, having previously taken part in the event ahead of the 2006 tournament in Germany. "The World Cup brings the world together like nothing else, and being part of that magic again, on an even bigger stage involving three host countries and 48 teams, is an incredible honor."

"As someone who grew up playing football, getting to co-host the draw and meet and speak with World Cup legends at such a high-profile event is a dream," said Ramirez. "With this tournament coming to the United States, where I was born, and Mexico, where some of my roots lie, it is even more special – and I couldn’t be more excited to be part of this show."

2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Everything You Need To Know

2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Everything You Need To Know

The draw will take place from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET and upon its conclusion, live coverage on FOX will continue until 3:00 PM ET providing instant analysis, reactions and interviews.

FOX Sports’ veteran sportscasters Rob Stone and Jenny Taft will anchor the network’s on-site broadcast alongside former U.S. men's team stars and acclaimed analysts Alexi Lalas and Stu Holden.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Lionel Messi's Surprise Return to Camp Nou: 'We Miss Barcelona A Lot'

Lionel Messi's Surprise Return to Camp Nou: 'We Miss Barcelona A Lot'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes