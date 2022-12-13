FIFA World Cup 2022
Lionel Messi's World Cup résumé stands apart as he reaches second final
FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi's World Cup résumé stands apart as he reaches second final

1 hour ago

With Argentina earning a spot in the 2022 World Cup final, Lionel Messi now has a chance to bring home the one prize that has eluded him in one of the most storied careers in soccer history.

In his five trips to the World Cup, Messi has led Argentina to at least the quarterfinals in four of those instances. Sunday's match (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) will mark his second appearance in the final (Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany in extra time in the 2014 title match).

Lionel Messi and Argentina celebrate

Lionel Messi and Argentina celebrate
Lionel Messi and Argentina celebrate after defeating Croatia 3-0 in the semifinals and advancing to the World Cup Final. 

The 35-year-old legend has broken several World Cup records while also dominating the 2022 competition with La Albiceleste

Here's a detailed look at how Messi performed in each World Cup, prefaced by his overall records when combining his performances. 

OVERALL RECORD

  • Oldest men’s player to ever score five goals at a single World Cup
  • Only player to both score and assist in four separate World Cup matches since 1966 (2006, and three times in 2022)
  • Only player to both score and assist in three different games of a single World Cup since 1966 (2022)
  • Only player to score in the World Cup in his teens, 20s and 30s
  • Only player to register an assist in five different World Cups
  • Only Argentina player to score in three different knockout stages of the World Cup
  • One of four men to record 19 goal contributions in the World Cup since 1966 (would be first to 20 with one more); Miroslav Klose, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Gerd Müller (all 19 each)
  • One of two men with 25 World Cup appearances, will pass Lothar Matthäus (Germany) for sole possession when he plays in final
  • One of five men (and first Argentina player) to score at four World Cups; Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record, having scored in five different World Cups; Pelé, Uwe Seeler, Miroslave Klose each scored in four different World Cups
  • One of six men to play in five World Cups; Rafa Márquez (Mexico), Antonio Carbajal (Mexico), Lothar Matthäus (Germany), Andrés Guardado (Mexico), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
  • One of six men to score in the Round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals at a single World Cup since Round of 16 was reintroduced in 1986; Wesley Sneijder (2010), Davor Suker (1998), Hristo Stoichkov (1994), Roberto Baggio (1994), Salvatore Schillaci (1990)
  • One of eight players to reach 11 World Cup goals
  • One of 14 men with 10 career World Cup goals
  • Six assists in knockout stage games, tied with Pelé for the most of any men’s player all-time
  • 11 career World Cup goals, passing Gabriel Batistuta for the most in Argentina history
  • 13 World Cup matches in which he has scored or assisted, tied with Ronaldo (Brazil) for the most since 1966
  • 16 victories played in, one shy of tying Miroslav Klose for the most in men’s World Cup history
  • 18 appearances as captain for Argentina in the World Cup, the most of any men’s player all-time
  • 19 goals contributions, surpassing Diego Maradona’s record for most World Cup goal contributions for Argentina since 1966

2022 World Cup

  • Five goals, three assists
  • Messi has eight goal contributions at this World Cup (five goals, three assists), passing Kylian Mbappé (five goals, two assists) for the most in the tournament so far
  • Messi and Mbappé are both tied for the most goals in the tournament, with five
  • Will play winner of France-Morocco in the final

2018 World Cup

  • One goal, two assists
  • Reached Round of 16, lost 4-3 to France

2014 World Cup

  • Four goals, one assist
  • Won Golden Ball, award given to the best player at the tournament
  • Reached finals, lost 1-0 to Germany in extra time

2010 World Cup

  • Zero goals, one assist
  • Reached quarterfinals, lost 4-0 to Germany

2006 World Cup

  • One goal, one assist
  • Reached quarterfinals, lost to Germany in a penalty shootout

Messi has cemented himself as one of the greatest players to ever participate in the World Cup regardless of Sunday’s outcome. He is arguably the greatest player to ever sport the blue and white, and will continue to build his legacy outside the tournament at the club level.

Read more from the World Cup:

Listen:

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup Now: Argentina's adjustments pay off
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Now: Argentina's adjustments pay off

just in
2022 World Cup: Argentina fans sing Messi's name after semifinal win
FIFA World Cup 2022

2022 World Cup: Argentina fans sing Messi's name after semifinal win

22 mins ago
World Cup Daily: Argentina awaits final opponent
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Daily: Argentina awaits final opponent

1 hour ago
World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win title; Argentina new favorite
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win title; Argentina new favorite

1 hour ago
Argentina vs. Croatia highlights: Messi, Argentina roll into final, 3-0
FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentina vs. Croatia highlights: Messi, Argentina roll into final, 3-0

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes