FIFA World Cup 2022 Lionel Messi's World Cup résumé stands apart as he reaches second final 1 hour ago

With Argentina earning a spot in the 2022 World Cup final, Lionel Messi now has a chance to bring home the one prize that has eluded him in one of the most storied careers in soccer history.

In his five trips to the World Cup, Messi has led Argentina to at least the quarterfinals in four of those instances. Sunday's match (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) will mark his second appearance in the final (Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany in extra time in the 2014 title match).

Lionel Messi and Argentina celebrate Lionel Messi and Argentina celebrate after defeating Croatia 3-0 in the semifinals and advancing to the World Cup Final.

The 35-year-old legend has broken several World Cup records while also dominating the 2022 competition with La Albiceleste.

Here's a detailed look at how Messi performed in each World Cup, prefaced by his overall records when combining his performances.

OVERALL RECORD

Oldest men’s player to ever score five goals at a single World Cup

Only player to both score and assist in four separate World Cup matches since 1966 (2006, and three times in 2022)

Only player to both score and assist in three different games of a single World Cup since 1966 (2022)

Only player to score in the World Cup in his teens, 20s and 30s

Only player to register an assist in five different World Cups

Only Argentina player to score in three different knockout stages of the World Cup

One of four men to record 19 goal contributions in the World Cup since 1966 (would be first to 20 with one more); Miroslav Klose, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Gerd Müller (all 19 each)

One of two men with 25 World Cup appearances, will pass Lothar Matthäus (Germany) for sole possession when he plays in final

One of five men (and first Argentina player) to score at four World Cups; Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record, having scored in five different World Cups; Pelé, Uwe Seeler, Miroslave Klose each scored in four different World Cups

One of six men to play in five World Cups; Rafa Márquez (Mexico), Antonio Carbajal (Mexico), Lothar Matthäus (Germany), Andrés Guardado (Mexico), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

One of six men to score in the Round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals at a single World Cup since Round of 16 was reintroduced in 1986; Wesley Sneijder (2010), Davor Suker (1998), Hristo Stoichkov (1994), Roberto Baggio (1994), Salvatore Schillaci (1990)

One of eight players to reach 11 World Cup goals

One of 14 men with 10 career World Cup goals

Six assists in knockout stage games, tied with Pelé for the most of any men’s player all-time

11 career World Cup goals, passing Gabriel Batistuta for the most in Argentina history

13 World Cup matches in which he has scored or assisted, tied with Ronaldo (Brazil) for the most since 1966

16 victories played in, one shy of tying Miroslav Klose for the most in men’s World Cup history

18 appearances as captain for Argentina in the World Cup, the most of any men’s player all-time

19 goals contributions, surpassing Diego Maradona’s record for most World Cup goal contributions for Argentina since 1966

2022 World Cup

Five goals, three assists

Messi has eight goal contributions at this World Cup (five goals, three assists), passing Kylian Mbappé (five goals, two assists) for the most in the tournament so far

Messi and Mbappé are both tied for the most goals in the tournament, with five

Will play winner of France-Morocco in the final

2018 World Cup

One goal, two assists

Reached Round of 16, lost 4-3 to France

2014 World Cup

Four goals, one assist

Won Golden Ball, award given to the best player at the tournament

Reached finals, lost 1-0 to Germany in extra time

2010 World Cup

Zero goals, one assist

Reached quarterfinals, lost 4-0 to Germany

2006 World Cup

One goal, one assist

Reached quarterfinals, lost to Germany in a penalty shootout

Messi has cemented himself as one of the greatest players to ever participate in the World Cup regardless of Sunday’s outcome. He is arguably the greatest player to ever sport the blue and white, and will continue to build his legacy outside the tournament at the club level.

