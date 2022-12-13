National Football League NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Bengals, 49ers join top 5 as Dolphins fall 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It really feels like there's going to be some wildcard madness in 2022. Let's be honest: the top tier of the NFL is feeling a bit predictable as we move inside of a month until the playoffs. The true contenders are who they are, and we can comfortably write 9-10 names into the tournament right now.

The fringe, however, looks fun. Consider this: at least two teams currently inside the playoff bubble, the Patriots and Giants, have lesser odds to make the postseason than two teams that aren't, the Chargers and Seahawks. Each new result creates a new name on the wildcard line. And that doesn't even include late surges from previous afterthoughts like the Lions, Panthers and Jaguars.

Maybe it shouldn't be surprising for a season with such a large middle class. But by my count, there are 22 teams that still have some sort of realistic hope to take part in a playoff game. We're in for a fun final month.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-1): It's not just that they're the most complete team in the league, showcasing half a dozen different ways they can beat you down. The Eagles are also firing on all cylinders at the most important time of the year, averaging 41 points per game across three impressive wins.

2. Cincinnati Bengals (9-4): This was not even the cleanest performance by their standards, and the Bengals still cruised to a win against the team Joe Burrow had yet to beat. For all the (well deserved) love lavished upon their offense, the Bengals defense continues to play sound football.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (10-3): This team just has so much firepower. Sunday would easily be considered an off day for Patrick Mahomes, and he still threw for 352 yards and helped the Chiefs to 34 points. Not exactly inspiring to allow 28 points to the lowly Broncos, but it hardly seems to matter when you have No. 15.

4. Dallas Cowboys (10-3): Sorry, Cowboys. There's got to be some sort of penalty for needing last-minute heroics to beat the worst team in the league. It's not time to panic, but the Cowboys need to clean up their turnover issues if they're going to piece any kind of run together.

5. San Francisco 49ers (9-4): Suffice to say, it looks like the Niners can still make a run with Brock Purdy at the helm. The rookie was so decisive and confident in his first career start, and the San Francisco offense didn't seem to sputter at all. More importantly, Purdy shouldn't have to do much with a defense allowing just 10.6 points per game over the last month.

Brock Purdy looked like the best QB the 49ers have used this season All Brock Purdy has to be is competent in order to get the San Francisco 49ers through the playoffs, as far as Nick Wright is concerned. Nick also says this loss isn't the end for the Buccaneers and talks about where he expects Brady to be playing next season.

6. Buffalo Bills (10-3): It sounds outrageous to say that the AFC's current No. 1 seed just doesn't seem to be clicking. Of course, Sunday's win against the Jets was outdoors, in the elements against a good defense. It's still wild to see Josh Allen & Co. convert just 2-of-13 third downs. This offense could use a get-right game.

7. Baltimore Ravens (9-4): What a perfect edition of Ravens-Steelers this one was. With Lamar Jackson injured, it was a bonanza for the run game as well as a defense that's hitting its stride. It hasn't often been pretty, but that can be a recipe for success – especially if Jackson can get back promptly.

8. Detroit Lions (6-7): They might have a losing record, but the Lions' only loss since Halloween came at the buzzer against Buffalo. The odds still look steep to make the playoffs, but there's nothing fluky about the way this team has caught fire.

9. Minnesota Vikings (10-3): The Vikings were underdogs against the sub-.500 Lions, so there was a lot of chatter all week about how this could be a big upset — and that's exactly what happened. Ironically, Kirk Cousins played an incredible game in a big spot. This Minnesota defense just isn't pulling its share of the weight.

10. Los Angeles Chargers (7-6): The defense (probably) isn't as good as it looked Sunday night against Miami, and the offensive line is still a mess. But give Justin Herbert some receivers to work with, and some magic can happen. The Chargers' last four games look extremely manageable. Can they get out of their own way long enough to make some noise?

What did Justin Herbert, Chargers prove in 23-17 win over Tua and Dolphins? Dave Helman says Justin Herbert delivered in a critical moment for the Chargers playoffs chance in Week 14’s win over the Miami Dolphins. Emmanuel Acho concedes Herbert had an efficient game vs. the Dolphins and took care of business when he needed to most.

11. Washington Commanders (7-5-1): The Commanders went into their bye after a tie against the Giants, and now they head out with … the Giants. With Detroit surging and Seattle still hanging around, this is a game they can't afford to give away.

12. Miami Dolphins (8-5): The Dolphins had a real chance to put the league on notice, and instead need to do some soul-searching of their own. With a road trip to Buffalo on deck, it's going to sting quite a bit if Miami drops all the way off to 8-6 after such a hot start.

13. New England Patriots (7-6): The offense can still feel like a chore to watch, but the Patriots' defense continues to make them a team you can't write off. One more manageable game coming up in Las Vegas before a murderer's row of Cincinnati/Miami/Buffalo to finish the season.

14. New York Jets (7-6): Two good reasons not to drop the Jets too far for a hard-fought loss in Buffalo. For starters, the Jets made it hard, refusing to allow the Bills to pull away. On top of that, none of their counterparts in the league's middle class are exactly stepping up to differentiate themselves.

15. Seattle Seahawks (7-6): Seems like these guys have finally hit the wall. The defense continues to struggle, and the offensive line just isn't holding up in any aspect of the game. If the Panthers can boss the Seahawks around, what are the 49ers and Chiefs going to do?

16. New York Giants (7-5-1): Much like their friends in the Pacific Northwest, the Giants' magic seems to be fading down the stretch. New York's NFC team has only won once since the calendar turned to November, and that drubbing at the hands of the Eagles was the worst one yet. Feels like this trip to Washington will do a lot to determine whether they can sneak into the playoffs.

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7): Fortunately for the Bucs, they still play in the worst division in the NFC. That allows them to shake off an absolute embarrassment and just focus on winning the division. They need to get healthier on defense or that's not going to happen.

49ers hold Brady's Bucs to a single touchdown Tom Brady's homecoming was spoiled after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were blown out by the San Francisco 49ers and third-string quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy was 16-21, threw for 185 yards, and ended the game with three touchdowns, whereas Brady recorded two interceptions and a single touchdown pass.

18. Tennessee Titans (7-6): Fortunately for the Titans, they still play in the worst division in the AFC. That allows them to shake off an absolute embarrassment and just focus on winning the division. They need to get healthier on the offensive line or that's not going to happen.

19. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8): The Jaguars have looked like they were turning a corner before, but it's hard not to be impressed by Trevor Lawrence's performance in recent weeks. They have a big, big opportunity to make some noise with Dallas coming to town on Sunday.

20. Green Bay Packers (5-8): It was nice to get a week off from the Packers roller coaster, but now comes a winnable game against the Rams and an opportunity to claw into the wildcard conversation.

21. Cleveland Browns (5-8): And with that, whatever playoff hopes the Browns had feel done. It makes sense if Deshaun Watson needs time to re-acclimate, but it's baffling that Cleveland's defense could be so bad.

22. Carolina Panthers (5-8): It might be a long shot, but all the Panthers have to do is win out against four opponents that don't have a winning record between them. That's a tall order, but it's amazing Carolina is even in this position after their start to the season.

Panthers rush for 223 yards to beat the Seahawks 30-24 The Carolina Panthers pick off Geno Smith twice and rush for 223 yards to beat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14.

23. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8): Mitchell Trubisky reminded everyone why the Steelers sat him and started a rookie. Hopefully Kenny Pickett's concussion won't force him to miss much time, given that Pittsburgh offense is much less interesting without him.

24. Atlanta Falcons (5-8): It's Desmond Ridder time in Atlanta, which at least generates some interest around an otherwise unremarkable team.

25. Los Angeles Rams (4-9): It's easy to forget sometimes that even bad NFL teams are littered with talented football players who work hard and want to win. Good for the Rams to find a bright spot in a lost season with a gutsy win against the Raiders.

26. Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1): Last time we saw the Colts, they were allowing 33 fourth-quarter points on the road to an NFC contender. Another road trip to the angry Vikings is up next.

27. New Orleans Saints (4-9): It'd be so fun if the entire, awful NFC South was tied for the division lead at 5-8. The only reason that's not the case is because of the Saints' monumental collapse in Tampa two Mondays ago.

28. Chicago Bears (3-10): The Bears can't make the playoffs this season, but each of their last four opponents has playoff aspirations. Can Chicago play any kind of spoiler?

29. Denver Broncos (3-10): It says a lot about the Broncos' season that a fifth straight loss felt like an improvement because they showed signs of life on offense.

Patrick Mahomes extends win streak vs. Broncos to 10 Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings recap the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 14 win over the Denver Broncos. Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdowns in the Chiefs win along with 3 INTs. Russell Wilson also accounted for 3 TDs before leaving the contest with a concussion.

30. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8): As usual, the Raiders have far too much talent to be ranked this low. But seriously, how are you going to lose to a guy who just got the playbook 48 hours ago?

31. Arizona Cardinals (4-9): Not to pile on after a brutal injury, but if the Cardinals are without Kyler Murray for the rest of the season, it's going to be a long December. This was already a bad team when Murray was healthy. What can they do without him?

32. Houston Texans (1-11-1): An inspiring effort to push the Cowboys to the brink, but when it came down to crunch time, the Texans didn't have the talent to punch in a game-clinching touchdown or to prevent Dallas from driving all the way down the field for the win. Props to them for staying scrappy, though.

