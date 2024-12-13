49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says LB De'Vondre Campbell refused to enter the game
San Francisco 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw returned for the first time since tearing his left Achilles tendon in the Super Bowl last season. He had eight tackles in the first half but played sparingly in the second half.
Veteran LB De'Vondre Campbell, who lost his starting role when Greenlaw returned, refused to enter the game in the second half, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed after the game.
"That's somebody who doesn't want to play football," Shanahan told reporters. "It's pretty simple. I think our team and myself, I know how we feel about that, so I don't think we need to talk about him anymore."
Campbell's teammate Charvarius Ward called Campbell's decision "some sucker stuff," and added that he's "probably gonna get cut soon."
The 49ers lost to the Los Angeles Rams 12-6 in the only game this year that didn't have a touchdown. Four nights ago, the Rams won the highest-scoring game of the NFL season, a 44-42 win over the Buffalo Bills.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Tom Brady Mailbag: Which current WR would the GOAT most want to play with?
2024 NFL Week 15 action report: Bettors backing Lions, Eagles ahead of marquee games
2025 College Football odds: Belichick, UNC early win total set at 7.5
-
2024 NFL Playoff Scenarios: Which teams can clinch in Week 15?
Coach of the Year? Do Bills have fatal flaw? How to explain Chiefs' historic streak?
Bill Belichick officially named the next head coach at UNC
-
Tom Brady's Power Rankings: Who made the GOAT's Top 5 teams entering Week 15?
Bills, Steelers headline 6 teams no one should want to face in NFL playoffs
2024 NFL Week 15 Pick 'Em: Predictions for FOX Super 6 by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
Tom Brady Mailbag: Which current WR would the GOAT most want to play with?
2024 NFL Week 15 action report: Bettors backing Lions, Eagles ahead of marquee games
2025 College Football odds: Belichick, UNC early win total set at 7.5
-
2024 NFL Playoff Scenarios: Which teams can clinch in Week 15?
Coach of the Year? Do Bills have fatal flaw? How to explain Chiefs' historic streak?
Bill Belichick officially named the next head coach at UNC
-
Tom Brady's Power Rankings: Who made the GOAT's Top 5 teams entering Week 15?
Bills, Steelers headline 6 teams no one should want to face in NFL playoffs
2024 NFL Week 15 Pick 'Em: Predictions for FOX Super 6 by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica