49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says LB De'Vondre Campbell refused to enter the game
Published Dec. 13, 2024 12:34 a.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw returned for the first time since tearing his left Achilles tendon in the Super Bowl last season. He had eight tackles in the first half but played sparingly in the second half.

Veteran LB De'Vondre Campbell, who lost his starting role when Greenlaw returned, refused to enter the game in the second half, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed after the game.

"That's somebody who doesn't want to play football," Shanahan told reporters. "It's pretty simple. I think our team and myself, I know how we feel about that, so I don't think we need to talk about him anymore."

Campbell's teammate Charvarius Ward called Campbell's decision "some sucker stuff," and added that he's "probably gonna get cut soon."

The 49ers lost to the Los Angeles Rams 12-6 in the only game this year that didn't have a touchdown. Four nights ago, the Rams won the highest-scoring game of the NFL season, a 44-42 win over the Buffalo Bills.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

