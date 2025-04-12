Saints grab QB, 5 WRs go top 20 in Nick Wright's second NFL mock draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is inching closer and closer. Day 1 is just over a week away, but there are still plenty of question marks about how the first round will unfold when April 24 rolls around.
As Draft Day nears, Nick Wright is getting ready for the big event. He unveiled his second mock in Monday's episode of "First Things First," with Derek Carr's recent injury news shaking up the top 10.
Let's take a look at how Wright sees the first round going in his latest mock draft, including odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (Fla.)
Odds to be selected No. 1: -10000
2. Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado
Odds to be selected No. 2: -330
3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, edge, Penn State
Odds to be selected No. 3: -320
4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Odds to be selected No. 4: -155
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Odds to be selected No. 5: +1800
6. Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Odds to be drafted by Raiders: -150
7. New York Jets: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Odds to be a top-10 pick: +180
8. Carolina Panthers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Odds to be first wide receiver drafted (excluding Travis Hunter): -230
9. New Orleans Saints: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Odds to be drafted by Saints: -110
10. Chicago Bears: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Odds to be second defensive lineman/edge rusher drafted: -700
11. San Francisco 49ers: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
49ers' odds to draft offensive lineman with first pick: +150
12. Dallas Cowboys: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Cowboys' odds to draft wide receiver with first pick: +110
13. Miami Dolphins: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Dolphins' odds to draft defensive lineman/edge rusher with first pick: +320
14. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Colts' odds to draft tight end with first pick: +100
15. Atlanta Falcons: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
Falcons' odds to draft linebacker with first pick: +450
16. Arizona Cardinals: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Cardinals' odds to draft cornerback with first pick: +300
17. Cincinnati Bengals: Mike Green, edge, Marshall
Bengals' odds to draft edge/defensive lineman with first pick: -150
18. Seattle Seahawks: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Seahawks' odds to draft wide receiver with first pick: +380
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Buccaneers' odds to draft linebacker with first pick: +175
20. Denver Broncos: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Broncos' odds to draft wide receiver with first pick: +275
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Steelers' odds to draft running back with first pick: +800
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Donovan Ezeiruaku, edge, Boston College
Chargers' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +150
23. Green Bay Packers: James Pearce Jr., edge, Tennessee
Packers' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: -105
24. Minnesota Vikings: Malaki Starks, S Georgia
Odds to be first safety drafted: +105
25. Houston Texans: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Texans' odds to draft offensive lineman with first pick: -260
26. Los Angeles Rams: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Odds to be a first-round pick: -500
27. Baltimore Ravens: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
Odds to be a first-round pick: -350
28. Detroit Lions: Mykel Williams, edge, Georgia
Lions' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: -200
29. Washington Commanders: Shemar Stewart, edge, Texas A&M
Commanders' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +165
30. Buffalo Bills: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
Odds to be a first-round pick: +300
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon
Odds to be a first-round pick: -1000
32. Philadelphia Eagles: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
Odds to be a first-round pick: +500
