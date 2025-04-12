National Football League Saints grab QB, 5 WRs go top 20 in Nick Wright's second NFL mock draft Published Apr. 14, 2025 5:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft is inching closer and closer. Day 1 is just over a week away, but there are still plenty of question marks about how the first round will unfold when April 24 rolls around.

As Draft Day nears, Nick Wright is getting ready for the big event. He unveiled his second mock in Monday's episode of "First Things First, " with Derek Carr's recent injury news shaking up the top 10.

Let's take a look at how Wright sees the first round going in his latest mock draft, including odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds to be selected No. 1: -10000

Odds to be selected No. 2: -330

Odds to be selected No. 3: -320

Odds to be selected No. 4: -155

Odds to be selected No. 5: +1800

Odds to be drafted by Raiders: -150

Odds to be a top-10 pick: +180

Odds to be first wide receiver drafted (excluding Travis Hunter): -230

Odds to be drafted by Saints: -110

Odds to be second defensive lineman/edge rusher drafted: -700

49ers' odds to draft offensive lineman with first pick: +150

Cowboys' odds to draft wide receiver with first pick: +110

Dolphins' odds to draft defensive lineman/edge rusher with first pick: +320

Colts' odds to draft tight end with first pick: +100

Falcons' odds to draft linebacker with first pick: +450

Cardinals' odds to draft cornerback with first pick: +300

Bengals' odds to draft edge/defensive lineman with first pick: -150

Seahawks' odds to draft wide receiver with first pick: +380

Buccaneers' odds to draft linebacker with first pick: +175

Broncos' odds to draft wide receiver with first pick: +275

Steelers' odds to draft running back with first pick: +800

Chargers' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +150

Packers' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: -105

Odds to be first safety drafted: +105

Texans' odds to draft offensive lineman with first pick: -260

Odds to be a first-round pick: -500

Odds to be a first-round pick: -350

Lions' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: -200

Commanders' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +165

Odds to be a first-round pick: +300

Odds to be a first-round pick: -1000

Odds to be a first-round pick: +500

