National Football League
Saints grab QB, 5 WRs go top 20 in Nick Wright's second NFL mock draft
National Football League

Saints grab QB, 5 WRs go top 20 in Nick Wright's second NFL mock draft

Published Apr. 14, 2025 5:10 p.m. ET

The 2025 NFL Draft is inching closer and closer. Day 1 is just over a week away, but there are still plenty of question marks about how the first round will unfold when April 24 rolls around.

As Draft Day nears, Nick Wright is getting ready for the big event. He unveiled his second mock in Monday's episode of "First Things First," with Derek Carr's recent injury news shaking up the top 10.

Let's take a look at how Wright sees the first round going in his latest mock draft, including odds via DraftKings Sportsbook. 

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (Fla.)

Odds to be selected No. 1: -10000

2. Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado 

Odds to be selected No. 2: -330

3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, edge, Penn State

Odds to be selected No. 3: -320

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Odds to be selected No. 4: -155

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State 

Odds to be selected No. 5: +1800

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Odds to be drafted by Raiders: -150

7. New York Jets: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan 

Odds to be a top-10 pick: +180

8. Carolina Panthers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Odds to be first wide receiver drafted (excluding Travis Hunter): -230

9. New Orleans Saints: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Odds to be drafted by Saints: -110

10. Chicago Bears: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan 

Odds to be second defensive lineman/edge rusher drafted: -700

11. San Francisco 49ers: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri 

49ers' odds to draft offensive lineman with first pick: +150

12. Dallas Cowboys: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Cowboys' odds to draft wide receiver with first pick: +110

13. Miami Dolphins: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Dolphins' odds to draft defensive lineman/edge rusher with first pick: +320

14. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan 

Colts' odds to draft tight end with first pick: +100

15. Atlanta Falcons: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia 

Falcons' odds to draft linebacker with first pick: +450

16. Arizona Cardinals: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Cardinals' odds to draft cornerback with first pick: +300

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Mike Green, edge, Marshall 

Bengals' odds to draft edge/defensive lineman with first pick: -150

18. Seattle Seahawks: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Seahawks' odds to draft wide receiver with first pick: +380

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Buccaneers' odds to draft linebacker with first pick: +175

20. Denver Broncos: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Broncos' odds to draft wide receiver with first pick: +275

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Steelers' odds to draft running back with first pick: +800

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Donovan Ezeiruaku, edge, Boston College 

Chargers' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +150

23. Green Bay Packers: James Pearce Jr., edge, Tennessee

Packers' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: -105

24. Minnesota Vikings: Malaki Starks, S Georgia

Odds to be first safety drafted: +105

25. Houston Texans: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Texans' odds to draft offensive lineman with first pick: -260

26. Los Angeles Rams: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Odds to be a first-round pick: -500

27. Baltimore Ravens: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss 

Odds to be a first-round pick: -350

28. Detroit Lions: Mykel Williams, edge, Georgia 

Lions' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: -200

29. Washington Commanders: Shemar Stewart, edge, Texas A&M 

Commanders' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +165

30. Buffalo Bills: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss 

Odds to be a first-round pick: +300

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

Odds to be a first-round pick: -1000

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Odds to be a first-round pick: +500

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Ex-LSU WR Kyren Lacy died in apparent suicide during police chase, authorities say

Ex-LSU WR Kyren Lacy died in apparent suicide during police chase, authorities say

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes