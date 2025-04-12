National Football League Saints' Derek Carr has long-term shoulder injury, could opt for surgery Updated Apr. 12, 2025 2:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New Orleans Saints have a major problem with Derek Carr, as their starting quarterback is dealing with a "significant" shoulder injury to his throwing arm, NFL Network reported Friday. The 34-year-old is reportedly mulling surgery, which could potentially keep Carr off the field for the entire 2025 NFL season.

Carr was limited to 10 starts last season due to oblique and hand injuries. In those 10 games, he totaled 2,145 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 101.0 passer rating, while completing 67.7% of his passes. New Orleans went 5-5 in those 10 games and 0-7 in the games that Carr didn't play, finishing last in the NFC South.

Carr is entering the third season of a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints. Earlier this offseason, the two sides restructured the four-time Pro Bowler's contract, converting the bulk of the remaining money on the deal into a signing bonus. In Carr's first season in New Orleans (2023), the team went 9-8, with Carr throwing for 3,878 yards, 25 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

As for the rest of the Saints' 2025 quarterback room, Spencer Rattler made six starts in 2024, posting a 70.4 passer rating in what was his rookie season, while Jake Haener made one start and appeared in eight games. Do-everything quarterback-tight end-wide receiver Taysom Hill tore his ACL in Week 13 of last season.

Regarding external quarterback options, veterans Aaron Rodgers and Carson Wentz remain free agents. Granted, Rodgers is expected to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers or potentially retire.

Then, there's the 2025 NFL Draft, where the Saints own the No. 9 and 40 picks. Sticking with their first-round selection (No. 9), the Saints could draft Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, should he slide to them, or Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. As for potential second-round quarterback possibilities, Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Louisville's Tyler Shough could be options at No. 40.

Carr spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career with the Raiders (2014-22).

