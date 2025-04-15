National Football League 5 bold predictions for first round of NFL Draft: Who trades up for Shedeur Sanders? Published Apr. 15, 2025 12:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

No one knows what’s going to happen entering an NFL draft, even if we like to pretend that we do.

Sure, there’s a level of certainty regarding the headlining prospects. But even with them, it can be difficult to pinpoint where their NFL homes will be. Trades happen all the time, even at the top of the order, which has a trickle-down effect on the draft.

This year, most league observers have penciled in Miami quarterback Cam Ward to the Titans at No. 1. But there’s still time for Tennessee to receive a trade package for that top overall selection that it feels it can’t refuse.

That brings us to the premise of this piece.

Here are five bold predictions for the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, which begins next Thursday.

Steelers trade into top eight, take Shedeur Sanders

The Steelers, who hold the 21st pick, make a deal with the Carolina Panthers for the No. 8 pick, assuring that they get ahead of a Saints team that could be targeting a quarterback at No. 9.

The reasoning? Even if Pittsburgh signs Aaron Rodgers, the franchise still needs a passer of the future. Of course, trading up 13 spots would be very expensive for the Steelers and likely require them to give up future picks, as they already swapped their second-round selection this year in the DK Metcalf trade. But they’re slated to have a bevy of draft capital in 2026, making that hit a little more palatable. Pittsburgh is scheduled to receive compensatory picks next year for losing quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields and offensive linemen Dan Moore Jr. and James Daniels in free agency.

Sanders met with the Steelers last week.

Four QBs will be drafted in Round 1

Even in what’s believed to be a weak quarterback class, the importance of the position can't be overstated. If anything, the paucity of passers could compel more "reaching" for QBs, as early as the first round.

Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, for instance, more closely resembles a Day 2 prospect because of his inconsistencies as a passer. But his elite athleticism, including 4.40-second 40-yard dash speed, as a dual-threat quarterback gives him the kind of upside that could be hard for NFL franchises to pass up as a developmental prospect. Milroe was invited to and will attend the draft in Green Bay, which speaks to how high he could be selected.

Like Milroe, don’t sleep on the possibility of Louisville’s Tyler Shough or Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart going in the top 32 picks, joining expectant first-round passers Ward and Sanders.

Aston Jeanty to the Jags at No. 5

Most mock drafts have Jeanty slated to go as high as No. 6 to the Las Vegas Raiders, but don’t rule out the Jaguars for the former Boise State star the pick before.

Building up Jacksonville’s run game to support Trevor Lawrence figures to be a key priority under new coach Liam Coen. The Buccaneers’ run game jumped from 32nd to fourth place last season with Coen as offensive coordinator.

Also keep in mind that Jags starter Travis Etienne, who struggled last season and was not drafted by the current regime, is entering a contract year.

Ohio State’s Josh Simmons will be first OL off the board

If not for a non-contact knee injury that held him to just six games last season, there’s a good chance that Simmons would’ve been viewed as the consensus No. 1 offensive tackle in the draft. As long as his medicals check out, a team (or teams) could still view him in that light — and jump at the chance to take him over the likes of LSU’s Will Campbell and Missouri’s Armand Membou.

The Patriots (No. 4 pick), Jaguars (No. 5), Jets (No. 7), and Bears (No. 10) are all teams in the top 10 that could target an offensive lineman with their first-round selection.

Four RBs will be drafted in the first round

Jeanty is a lock to go in the first round. Most league observers expect North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton to join him. Why can’t we see a mini-run on tailbacks in the first round? This past NFL season showed a renewed appreciation for the position, and there are several running backs in this year’s draft class who project to be early starters. Other top RB options include Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins , and Iowa's Kaleb Johnson .

One can argue that the depth at the position in the draft will make teams more comfortable waiting until Day 2 (or 3) to get a running back. The flip side is that, because of that depth, clubs could be more compelled to zero in on the ones they feel fit their scheme the best.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

