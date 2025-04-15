National Football League Can the Steelers afford to let Aaron Rodgers stall much longer? Updated Apr. 15, 2025 11:26 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Has anyone heard from Aaron Rodgers?

Aside from Pat McAfee, that is.

Does anyone have any idea whether Rodgers is going to play in 2025? He hasn't been back-and-forth so much as he's been totally absent. But there's little doubt that he'll play for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Or … should I say there's a little doubt that he'll play for the Steelers?

At one point, it seemed like the only person who didn't know that Aaron Rodgers was going to play for the Steelers was Aaron Rodgers. Even Russell Wilson seemed fed up with waiting on Rodgers. He chose the New York Giants, a much less desirable landing spot, rather than holding out hope that Rodgers would not land in Pittsburgh. Wilson probably thought what we all thought: that Rodgers to the Steelers was inevitable. It really seemed that way. It mostly still seems that way.

ADVERTISEMENT

But right now, Rodgers is still not a Steeler.

Fittingly, Rodgers seems comfortable as a free agent.

And given that Pittsburgh has no other legitimate starting quarterback on the roster — and with the 2025 NFL Draft fast approaching — you can bet there's a growing sense of unease in that building. The Steelers would never admit it. Because then they'd have to admit that Rodgers fooled them.

After all, we've seen this before.

Rodgers did this to the Jets just a few years ago. When New York had agreed to terms on a trade with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers held up the transaction. Meanwhile, the Jets were signing free agents off Rodgers' wish list: receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb and tight end Marcedes Lewis. They were avoiding all quarterbacks on the market. They were proceeding as if Rodgers was on their roster even if he absolutely was not.

Like the Jets, the Steelers are stuck in Rodgers' purgatory. But, thankfully for Pittsburgh, it's not quite the same. The Steelers haven't made the mistake of rebuilding their organization in Rodgers' image. Their moves, like the trade for receiver DK Metcalf, would benefit any quarterback. It's not a decision predicated on having Rodgers.

That's the good news. Pittsburgh is still built to accommodate just about any quarterback in the NFL. The Steelers proved that last year, with wins under Justin Fields and Wilson — and with radically different game plans for both QBs.

The bad news for the Steelers is that this might not go how everyone expects. Rodgers is erratic. He is a fragile creature, to put it nicely. And he's — if nothing else — mercurial. He could somehow convince the Minnesota Vikings to bring him on. He could also retire to Costa Rica to start "Aaronhuasca: A Darkness Retreat and White Lotus Resort." At this point, the Steelers have to hope that history is repeating itself, with Rodgers stalling but signing.

Because what happens if he does retire?

The Steelers have options. But they're not great — or even good — options.

Obviously, Pittsburgh had more veteran choices at the opening of free agency when Wilson, Fields, Geno Smith (via trade), Sam Darnold and even Daniel Jones were available. If Rodgers falls through, the Steelers might have to explore trading for Falcons QB Kirk Cousins and/or drafting a quarterback in Round 1. With Cousins, it probably wouldn't take much in the way of draft pick compensation — but it will likely mean a major salary cap hit. Pittsburgh is in good enough financial health to figure out how to get Cousins' bloated contract under its $31 million in cap space. But just because it's possible, it doesn't mean it's smart.

If Rodgers hasn't made his decision before Day 1 of the draft, Pittsburgh could enter desperation mode. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are the cleanest QB prospects in this class, and then there isn't a consensus on who is the best of the next tier. That's, in part, because scouts don't feel this is the strongest quarterback class. Everyone expects Ward to go No. 1 to the Titans. But then, if the Steelers are eyeing Sanders, there could be trouble. The Giants, who have the No. 3 pick, are bringing him in for a visit this week, which has created even more mystery about where the Colorado QB might land. If he goes in the top three, then Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough would be the next best options. But they seem like developmental QBs who would benefit from some time as backups.

Would the Steelers be better off with Shedeur Sanders or Aaron Rodgers?

It's really messy for Pittsburgh, which doesn't pick until 21st overall.

Which is why the Steelers might, again, have to circle back to Cousins.

Pittsburgh can't really afford to wait for Rodgers once the Titans are on the clock. The Steelers will likely have to make moves to secure a starting-caliber signal-caller. And then they just move on with or without Rodgers.

And, by the way, that would be OK. It might actually be the best thing for Pittsburgh. There's a way Pittsburgh gets out of this situation with 10 wins with Cousins or Sanders or another rookie. It's Mike Tomlin. That's what he does.

But it seemed like the Steelers pushed for Rodgers because they're tired of only 10 wins. Pittsburgh wanted more. It wanted to be a contender. I don't even believe that Rodgers will/would put them in that position. But that seems to be what the Steelers think. Apparently, they think Rodgers is worth the headaches.

Let's acknowledge the most probable outcome: Rodgers will announce his decision this week or next. And he's just waiting for the right time to announce — when it'll get the most attention. Maybe he's trying to time it up with the launch of an ayahuasca-infused tequila brand. I don't know.

This is what the Steelers can expect from Rodgers: a bunch of nonsense.

And I'm sorry to tell you, Pittsburgh, this is just the beginning.

As I've made abundantly clear, he's not even on the team yet. Imagine what'll happen if he is.

Prior to joining FOX Sports as an NFL reporter and columnist, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @henrycmckenna .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share