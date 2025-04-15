Steelers legend, 'FOX NFL Sunday' co-host Terry Bradshaw helps with jammed airplane door
Terry Bradshaw was part of a unique flight experience last week.
On a flight going from Dallas-Fort Worth to Pittsburgh — where Bradshaw helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win four of their six Super Bowls — the door to open the plane was stuck and couldn't be opened at Pittsburgh International Airport.
Fortunately for everybody on the plane, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and cohost of "FOX NFL Sunday" was able to help get the door open after roughly a half-hour, according to CBS Pittsburgh.
"The pilot announced, and you could kind of hear he was chuckling as he said it, but he said, ‘Thanks to the strength of one of our passengers, we were finally able to get the door open’ and so I think we all knew he was alluding to Mr. Bradshaw," Selah Gamble, a passenger on the flight, told CBS Pittsburgh.
Bradshaw was flying to Pittsburgh for a roast of former teammate Mel Blount, who was also part of four Steelers' Super Bowl teams.
All that said, Bradshaw downplayed his role in helping open the door, posting to Instagram, "Just to set the record straight … I did nothing to open the door on the plane! The maintenance crew had it open in 15 min."
Bradshaw, who spent his entire 14-year NFL career in Pittsburgh (1970-83), is second in Steelers history with both 27,989 passing yards and 212 passing touchdowns. Of course, the 1978 NFL MVP, two-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time Pro Bowler went on to be a staple of FOX Sports' Sunday NFL coverage, having been on the set of "FOX NFL Sunday" since the first show in 1994.
As for the show's future, former head coach and two-time Super Bowl champion Jimmy Johnson announced his retirement from broadcasting after the 2024 season. Johnson was on the set from 1994-95 and 2002-24.
