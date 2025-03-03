National Football League 2025 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Three QBs in Nos. 51-101 Updated Mar. 3, 2025 2:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Scouting Combine is in the books and the 2025 NFL Draft prospects have fresh grades.

Listed below is the second half of our highest-ranked 101 prospects available in the 2025 NFL draft.

Athletes are listed according to their official measurements taken at the Combine, with heights rounded up to the nearest full inch, if necessary.

101. Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State (6-3, 191): Among the most productive pass-catchers in this class (265 catches for 3,615 yards and 27 TDs over his career), Horton proved at the Combine that he was over the knee injury which limited him in 2024 by posting a 4.41 in the 40.

100. Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State (5-10, 191): Parrish isn't the biggest or most physical corner in this class, but he's among the best athletes, boasting the light feet and loose hips to shadow receivers all over the field.

99. Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo (6-4, 305): Well-built and a surprisingly polished technician, Alexander was selected the top DL at the Senior Bowl and continued his push up the board with a terrific all-around workout at the Combine.

98. Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane (6-0, 197): A scrappy nickel corner who turned heads at the Combine with his explosiveness, Ransaw is one of this year's better cover and tackling DBs — but he intercepted just one pass in 47 games against questionable competition.

97. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State (5-10, 194): As demonstrated with a terrific all-around Combine workout, Noel is among this year's more explosive athletes, projecting as an immediate playmaker at slot and in the return game.

96. Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State (6-0, 186): With 51 career games over four seasons in Columbus, Burke is as battle-tested as it gets (including in practice), showing the awareness, closing speed and physicality to project best in a zone-heavy scheme.

95. Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon (6-1, 232): A former safety who just kept growing, Bassa possesses the awareness, coverage skills and scrappy playing style to project as a three-down starter in the NFL.

94. Billy Bowman, Jr., S, Oklahoma (5-10, 192): What Bowman lacks in size, he makes up for with instincts, tenacity and playmaking ability, taking three of his 11 career interceptions back for touchdowns.

93. Cameron Williams, OT, Texas (6-6, 317): He struggled with consistency at Texas, but Williams' absolutely hulking frame and surprising athleticism are traits worthy of developing.

92. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State (5-10, 219): A Sherman tank of a runner whose powerful frame, aggression and contact balance make him a real chore to tackle one-on-one.

91. JJ Pegues, DT, Mississippi (6-3, 309): Pegues is an intriguing athlete who flashes quickness as a pass rusher and the contact balance and agility to double as a pass-catching and lead-blocking fullback.

90. Smael Mondon, Jr., LB, Georgia (6-3, 224): His first name may be pronounced "Smile," but Mondon plays with a ferocity and speed certain to illicit more groans than laughter from NFL opponents.

89. Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State (6-1, 206): A classic strong safety at his best in the box and intimidating receivers across the middle, Ransom was often overshadowed by all the talent at Ohio State but quietly led the Big Ten with three forced fumbles in 2024.

88. Trey Amos, CB, Mississippi (6-1, 195): A rare two-time transfer who played at Louisiana and Alabama prior to a breakout 2024 season at Ole Miss, Amos pairs prototypical size with light feet.

87. Emery Jones, Jr., OT, LSU (6-6, 315): Broad-shouldered with long arms and big hands, Jones looks the part of an NFL stud right tackle, but for a three-year starter, he remains more reliant on his traits than technique.

86. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State (6-5, 214): A matchup nightmare due to his height, wingspan and leaping ability, Higgins has the look of a red zone specialist in the NFL.

85. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech (5-10, 200): Clocking in at a sizzling 4.32 seconds, Tuten proved the fastest of this year's gifted RB class, demonstrating the home-run-hitting ability to project as a starting RB and returner.

84. Nohl Williams, CB, California (6-1, 199): The nation's leading interceptor with seven picks in 2024 (and 14 over his career), Williams makes up for average speed (4.50) and arm length with terrific instincts and spatial awareness.

83. Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska (6-6, 288): While perhaps lacking the twitch and agility to ever be a top rush threat, Robinson has a relatively high ceiling, using his bulk and his hands as sledgehammers to beat up opponents (and knock down passes).

82. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State, (6-0, 205): A savvy route-runner who pairs quickness and spatial awareness, Royals is one of several quality Day 2 wideouts who could ultimately outproduce some of this year's more well-known (and earlier drafted) prospects.

81. Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma (6-4, 233): Stutsman's relatively lanky frame leaves him catching more blocks than you'd like, but he offers excellent key and diagnosis skills and sideline-to-sideline speed.

80. Marcus Mbow, OG, Missouri (6-7, 313): Mbow possesses the mobility and football IQ to fit well in a zone blocking scheme, though he's a bit of a tweener with the height and athleticism to remain outside at tackle and the arm length (32") better suited for inside.

79. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas (6-3, 214): A relatively slim frame raises all sorts of questions about Ewers' durability, but he possesses the accuracy (including on the move), sneaky athleticism and confidence that project well to the next level, reminding me a bit of Brock Purdy.

78. Anthony Belton, OT, North Carolina State (6-6, 336): Among the most physically imposing blockers in a class full of them, Belton blocks with a bull-in-a-China-shop mentality, offering the traits to ultimately excel in a power scheme.

77. Oluwafemi Oladejo, Edge, UCLA (6-4, 259): A former linebacker at Cal who emerged as a standout edge rusher for the Bruins in 2024, Oladejo is undeniably raw, but he's long, strong and violent.

76. Kevin Winston, Jr., S, Penn State (6-2, 215): A traits-based prospect with an ideal combination of size and physicality, Winston looks the part of a future starting strong safety but is coming off a partially torn ACL.

75. Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia (6-7, 313): Another collegiate tackle whose short arms (32 1/8") suggest a move inside to guard is in the works, Milum, nevertheless, plays with the grit and balance to project as a longtime NFL starter.

74. Demetrius Knight, Jr., LB, South Carolina (6-2, 235): An old-school thumper at inside linebacker, Knight excels in run support, attacking the line of scrimmage with reckless abandon.

73. Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon (5-10, 154): Though his teeny frame suggests that a stiff breeze could knock him over, Johnson's electric stop-start quickness would add instant juice to any NFL offense.

72. Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee (5-9, 200): Among the most creative and entertaining runners of this class, Sampson could be nicknamed "Spin Cycle" for his ability to brush off contact and leave opponents in his wake.

71. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford (6-2, 206): A native Canadian whose game is clearly NFL-caliber, Ayomanor offers an impressive combination of size, speed and grace to win contested passes.

70. Josiah Stewart, Edge, Michigan (6-1, 249): Stewart lacks ideal length and speed, but he punches above his weight class, routinely bull-rushing through much bigger blockers.

69. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame (6-0, 204): An instinctive ball-hawk seemingly always around the action, Watts' highlight tape is full of flash, but inconsistent pursuit angles and missed tackles dim his grade.

68. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson (6-1, 231): A three-year standout at Clemson, Carter is arguably this year's best linebacker against the pass, showing agility and awareness in coverage, as well as terrific timing and closing speed on the blitz.

67. Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State (6-4, 305): The aptly-named Farmer is a well-proportioned, blue-collar run-stuffer whose long arms and stout lower half allow him to grow roots at the point of attack.

66. Jordan Burch, DE, Oregon (6-5, 279): Among the more physically gifted defensive linemen in this class, Burch comes with NFL starting-caliber size and speed, but he'll need to play with more physicality and urgency to reach his potential.

65. Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse (6-3, 218): A rhythm passer whose highlight reels are as impressive as any quarterback in this class, McCord could surprise in the NFL, if protected by quality blocking.

64. Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College (6-9, 316): Struggles with leverage will always be an issue for Trapilo (the tallest player to make this list) but as one might expect of an NFL legacy, the three-year starting tackle is a composed technician in pass protection.

63. Princely Umanmielen, Edge, Mississippi (6-5, 244): With 22.5 career sacks against largely SEC competition, Umanmielen is among the proven edge rushers in this class, but he's more agile and crafty than overpowering or explosive.

62. TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina (6-4, 297): One of the better run-stuffers in this class, Sanders wins the old-fashioned way, simply overpowering blockers with his upper body strength and refined hand technique.

61. Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State (6-3, 195): Let the Richard Sherman comparisons begin: Porter is a former wide receiver with rare size, speed and ball-skills for defense.

60. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa (6-1, 224): Concerns about his straight-line speed (4.57 at the Combine) and readiness for an NFL passing attack could push Johnson down the board in this tightly packed RB class, but he plays fast and shows impressive balance and core flexibility through traffic.

59. Aireontae Ersery, Jr., OT, Minnesota (6-6, 331): A three-year star at left tackle who was named the Big Ten's OL of the Year in 2024, Ersery offers an exciting combination of mass and mobility.

58. Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M (6-4, 290): Showing the burst, flexibility and size to play all over the defensive line, Turner's upside is undeniable — but so too is his lack of consistency.

57. Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State (6-6, 312): Having played all five positions over his career at NDSU, Zabel is a virtual ball of clay for his coaches to mold as they see fit.

56. Alfred Collins, DT, Texas (6-6, 332): Powerful and surprisingly agile for a man of his massive size, Collins seemingly only needs more playing time to develop into a quality NFL starter

55. Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama (6-2, 217): Boasting a combination of size, speed and arm strength that warrants comparison to former No. 1 overall selection Michael Vick, Milroe captains this year's "all-potential" team.

54. Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA (6-3, 242): Arguably the most instinctive player in this year's linebacker class, Schwesinger attacks the line of scrimmage like he called the play in the huddle, showing the diagnostic and reliable tackling skills to project as an early NFL contributor.

53. Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary (6-5, 311): A massive jump in competition will likely keep him out of the first round, but Grant quieted critics at the Senior Bowl (and Combine), demonstrating the quickness and coordination which could keep him at left tackle in the NFL.

52. Landon Jackson, DE, Arkansas (6-6, 264): A frenzied, high-effort edge rusher still growing into his frame and game, Jackson has intriguing tools to work with — but comes with durability and schematic limitations.

51. Azareyeh Thomas, CB, Florida State (6-2, 197): A classic press corner with a prototypical frame (including 32 3/8-inch arms), Thomas harasses receivers at the line and throughout the route — though questions remain about his straight-line speed.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on X @RobRang .

