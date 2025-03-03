National Football League 2025 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Travis Hunter leads top 101; no QBs in top 10 Updated Mar. 3, 2025 2:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Scouting Combine is in the books and the 2025 NFL Draft prospects have updated grades. While this class might lack the skill-position firepower at the top that scouts have grown accustomed to in recent years, that doesn't mean there's a dearth of difference-makers.

In fact, given how the Philadelphia Eagles used their superior size and strength along the line of scrimmage to bludgeon opponents and run away with a title, rival teams could see this draft as the perfect opportunity to emulate the Super Bowl champs.

The defensive line — especially inside — is rich in talent and depth, as are the offensive line and running back. But only the top four in my overall rankings would I classify as a true blue-chip talent.

With no team needs to satisfy and the data from the Combine still fresh, the following is a list and rationale of my highest-ranked 101 prospects available in the 2025 NFL draft.

Athletes are listed according to their official measurements taken at the Combine, with heights rounded up to the nearest full inch, if necessary.

50. Jonah Savaiinaea, OG, Arizona (6-5, 324): Though he's started the past two seasons at right tackle for the Wildcats, Savaiinaea's broad frame and lack of ideal quickness and balance will push him back inside to guard in the NFL.

49. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame (6-1, 193): A lanky frame and penchant for big plays (nine career interceptions) could earn Morrison a top-50 selection — if teams are convinced that he's over the hip injury which caused him to miss much of the 2024 season (and the Combine).

48. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU (6-6, 251): The apple didn't fall far from the tree with this NFL legacy, who possesses an intriguing combination of size and athleticism, as well as some of the surest hands in this class.

47. Jack Bech, WR, TCU (6-2, 214): One of the more polished pass-catchers in a class of wide receivers boasting more potential than production, Bech has the sure hands and body control to contribute immediately.

46. Jihaad Campbell, ILB, Alabama (6-2, 235): While not yet the instinctive and refined block-beater some expect from an Alabama linebacker, Campbell's upside is undeniable, as he is an explosive athlete with true sideline-to-sideline speed.

45. Bradyn Swinson, Edge, LSU (6-4, 255): An Oregon transfer coming off a breakout 2024 campaign, Swinson has all of the traits scouts are looking for but needs time to develop a more diverse pass rush arsenal.

44. Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas (5-11, 180): Aptly named, an investment in this speedster could pay huge dividends for a team able to unlock his potential.

43. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona (6-5, 219): Boasting impressive agility and acceleration for a big man, McMillan is a matchup nightmare, but I'm lower on him than most, as there is more passivity (and drops) on tape than his reputation suggests.

42. Jaxson Dart, QB, Mississippi, (6-3, 223: Blessed with exciting traits and eye-popping production, Dart looks the part of a future NFL star, but he'll require patience as the offense he ran at Ole Miss was full of half-field reads.

41. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State (5-11, 202): One of my favorite players in this class, Henderson plays bigger, faster and tougher than his frame suggests, showing the vision, contact balance, ball security and grit in pass pro that translate better to the NFL than flashy traits.

40. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State (6-0, 221): Offering a similar combination of size, agility, power and hands out of the backfield as longtime NFL standout Joe Mixon, Judkins could also prove to be a second-round steal.

39. Tre Harris, WR, Mississippi (6-3, 205): Similar in some ways to former Ole Miss star DK Metcalf, Harris is a bit straight-line and comes with durability red-flags, but his size/speed combination screams future No. 1 target.

38. Jack Sawyer, DE, Ohio State (6-5, 260): While not in the same class of athlete as some of this year's twitchy edge rushers, Sawyer played the role of Freddie Freeman in Ohio State's title run, using his powerful frame, keen awareness and intensity to rack up 4.5 sacks and six pass breakups in four CFP contests.

37. Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina (6-2, 194): A classic press corner with an ideal blend of height, arm length and speed, Revel is a potential first-round selection if teams are convinced that he's on the road to recovery after tearing his ACL in September.

36. Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College (6-3, 248): The reigning Ted Hendricks Award winner (the nation's best defensive end), Ezeiruaku actually projects best as a stand-up OLB, winning with burst, bend and long arms to lasso opponents.

35. Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon (6-5, 311): A quality athlete still growing into his frame, Conerly has the athleticism to remain outside at left tackle but needs to add more power and nastiness to his game.

34. Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State (6-4, 315): A standout at left guard whose stock has skyrocketed since proving he could handle left tackle duties in a pinch, Jackson is among the more polished blockers in this class.

33. Mike Green, Edge, Marshall (6-4, 251): The nation's leading sackmaster with 17 sacks (and 22.5 tackles for loss) in 2024, Green combines burst, bend and surprising power to wreak havoc off the edge.

32. Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky (6-0, 183): While undersized, Hairston is cat-quick and competitive with a real knack for big plays, forcing three fumbles in as many seasons and returning three of his six career interceptions for touchdowns.

31. James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee (6-6, 245): Long, lean and agile, Pearce is a classic pass-rush specialist whose ability to get home could make him the perfect "closer" for a team already boasting a quality defensive line.

30. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina (6-0, 221): A blue-collar brawler with a pro-ready game, Hampton alternately barrels through opponents or simply runs past them, boasting exciting acceleration for a big back.

29. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State (6-1, 202): The safest of this year's receiver class, Egbuka is a silky-smooth route-runner with soft hands and the body armor to excel out of the slot.

28. Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina (6-4, 220): Arguably the elite athlete of the 2025 NFL draft, boasting an exceptional combination of size, speed and explosiveness — but be careful, Emmanwori doesn't play as fast or physical as his workouts suggest.

27. Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State (6-3, 334): A wide-bodied run-stuffer with shockingly quick feet and lateral agility, Williams is a bowling ball of butcher knives whose passion and effort stand out in a terrific DT class.

26. Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama (6-5, 321): Booker is a classic downhill brawler with the girth, power and dedication to his craft to be a longtime piledriver for some lucky NFL team.

25. Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan (6-4, 331): Among this year's most intriguing blends of size, power and athleticism, Grant has the look of a decade-long difference-maker — even if he's unlikely to ever put up flashy statistics.

24. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas (5-11, 191): The speed champ and biggest winner of the 2025 Combine (at least on my board), Golden punched his ticket to the NFL's first round in just 4.29 seconds.

23. Malaki Starks, S, Georgia (6-1, 197): The best all-around safety in this class, Starks possesses the fluidity, awareness and ball-skills to project as a legitimate pass thief in the backend with the size and physicality to also be a quality run enforcer.

22. Shemar Stewart, DT, Texas A&M (6-5, 267): A dominating effort at the Combine (and Senior Bowl) proved he is among the most gifted prospects in this class worthy of top-10 consideration — but Stewart is currently a better athlete than football player.

21. JT Tuimoloau, DE, Ohio State (6-6, 265): While perhaps lacking the elite burst of this year's top edge rushers, JTT is a bulldozer whose powerful frame and game project beautifully into the NFL's trenches.

20. Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas (6-6, 315): A quality, battle-tested blocker but whose average arm length (33.5 inches) and physicality could ultimately land him inside in the NFL.

19. Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia (6-6, 260): Traits personified, the highly athletic and long-limbed Williams looks the part of a future All-Pro defensive end — and should become one with more seasoning.

18. Will Campbell, OT, LSU (6-6, 319): A battle-tested left tackle whose short arms (32 5/8 inches), girth and physicality could lead some to project him inside at guard, Campbell's relative pro-readiness stands out among this year's class of blockers.

17. Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon (6-5, 313): He might never top the five sacks he put up in a breakout 2024 campaign in the NFL, but Harmon is a brute who can control the line of scrimmage with his girth and power.

16. Cam Ward, QB, Miami (6-2, 219): A natural playmaker who pairs mobility with a lightning-quick release, Ward is a highlight-reel hero with superstar upside — but boasts a reckless playing style that won't be a fit for every coach.

15. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri (6-0, 206): A speedy receiver with a running back's frame and balance through contact, Burden is the best of this year's receiver class at creating after the catch.

14. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan (6-6, 248): More of a big receiver than the extra offensive lineman the Michigan reputation might suggest, Loveland will quickly become his NFL quarterback's best friend, winning with body control and soft, reliable hands.

13. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado (6-2, 212): The flashy personality is a turnoff for some, but in the most important elements of quarterback play — accuracy and anticipation — Sanders is the most polished of this class.

12. Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas (5-11, 194): More physical than his somewhat pedestrian frame suggests, Barron pairs electric speed and agility with route-recognition and instincts to rank among this year's most versatile DBs.

11. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan (6-2, 194): An imposing corner well-suited to shutting down the behemoth receivers of the NFL, Johnson was viewed as one of this year's elite prospects — but an inconsistent (and injury-plagued) 2024 leaves some nervous.

10. Nic Scourton, DE, Texas A&M (6-3, 257): Among several bigger and bullish pro-ready defensive linemen I love in this class, Scourton's steady production against elite competition in the SEC (and previously in the Big Ten while at Purdue) translates nicely to the pros.

9. Armand Membou, OT, Missouri (6-5, 332): Just 20 years old, Membou has the natural power and contact balance to ultimately emerge as the best blocker in this class — although all of his experience thus far comes at right tackle.

8. Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi (6-4, 296): Boasting an even higher upside than Graham, Nolen has the burst, power and flexibility to ruin opposing blocking schemes.

7. Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia (6-1, 243): Like Hunter, Walker's greatest assets are his versatility, explosiveness and awareness. At off-ball LB or edge rusher, he's a big play waiting to happen.

6. Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State (6-5, 317): Prior to sustaining a torn ACL this past October, Simmons was distancing himself as the top blocker in this class. Assuming his medical checks out, the agile and passionate blocker will be drafted (and ultimately perform) as such.

5. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan (6-4, 296): While perhaps not as flashy as some of this year's top-notch DT candidates, Graham's size, strength and awareness make him this year's most pro-ready prospect in the trenches.

4. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State (5-9, 211): In a class loaded with elite runners, Jeanty is the unquestioned top dog, boasting the blend of vision, contact balance and breakaway speed to project as a future NFL rushing champion.

3. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State (6-6, 256): A true mismatch in the mold of Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski due to his size, agility and bullish power, Warren is arguably the safest prospect in this class.

2. Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State (6-3, 250): A former linebacker with exceptional speed, Carter has the look of a future NFL sack champion — and it is that upside, along with playing a premium position that justifiably could make him the No. 1 overall pick.

1. Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado (6-1, 188): The most dynamic and instinctive two-way player I've seen in nearly a quarter-century of professionally evaluating NFL prospects, Hunter combines elite size, agility and ball-skills.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on X @RobRang .

