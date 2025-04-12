National Football League 2025 NFL Draft Guide: How each NFC team should address its 3 biggest needs Updated Apr. 14, 2025 4:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft is just over a week away, and every team still owns its first-round pick. Not once since the league expanded to 32 teams in 2002 has each club entered Draft Day in possession of its original top pick.

Every team also has at least one Day 2 selection. All but three own a second-round pick. Only four don't have a third-round pick.

It paves the way for more clubs to fill their most glaring roster holes early in the draft. With that, our NFL experts identified each team's biggest needs and how they should address them on Days 1 and 2.

NFC EAST

Picks: 12 (1), 44 (2), 76 (3), 149 (5), 174 (5), 204 (6), 211 (6), 217 (7), 239 (7), 247 (7)

Top three needs: WR, RB, G

The top two on the list have been big needs for years, and the Cowboys have been remarkably stubborn about even trying to fill them. But this should be the year when they finally find someone to help build an offense that does more than just go through receiver CeeDee Lamb. They need a viable No. 2 target — a speedy, dependable receiver who can draw some of the coverage away from Lamb and really make this offense explode. And a strong running back can do the same thing in different ways. Yes, the Cowboys signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency, but this draft is loaded with talented backs, including some special ones who might go early. It's hard to find a good reason why the Cowboys wouldn't use their first pick on one of these two positions. It's not crazy to suggest they use their first two picks on these two spots, either.

Of their remaining needs, they know they can probably get by with the offensive line they have right now. But a better replacement for the retired Zack Martin would be a nice addition. The line has undergone a lot of turnover over the last few years and what they've built is good, but not great yet. They need to keep adding to their young depth until it all sorts itself out. And they can't wait until the later rounds to do that. — Ralph Vacchiano

Picks: 3 (1), 34 (2), 65 (3), 99 (3), 105 (4), 154 (5), 219 (7), 246 (7)

Top three needs: QB, DT, OL

Giants co-owner John Mara said that finding a quarterback of the future was the "No. 1 issue" of the offseason, so it's hard to imagine GM Joe Schoen won't select one in Rounds 1 or 2. Neither Russell Wilson (36) nor Jameis Winston (31) is guaranteed to even be in New York in 2026, so they really don't have a choice. Of course, unless they end up with Colorado's Shedeur Sanders at No. 3, they're not likely to really address a primary need with their first-round pick, which means they'll have three shots to do it on Day 2. A quarterback is the top priority by far.

The Giants also have to come away with a defensive tackle to help out Dexter Lawrence (and replace Leonard Williams). They have veteran depth at the position, but no one really capable of taking some of the pressure off Lawrence (and defensive end Brian Burns). Offensive line isn't an immediate priority because they've loaded up on veterans, but their right guard is 35-year-old Greg Van Roten, and they know now that Evan Neal, the tackle they took No. 7 overall in 2022, is a bust, so they need to start adding some young talent now. — Ralph Vacchiano

Picks: 31 (1), 64 (2), 96 (3), 134 (4), 151 (5), 164 (5), 165 (5), 168 (5)

Top three needs: DL, S, TE

The Eagles suffered two big offseason losses on their front line, losing DT Milton Williams to New England and DE Josh Sweat to Chicago. That's not just a crushing blow to their depth, it puts two holes in their starting lineup. They need to fill those two spots with players ready to play, so they don't take a hit to the pass rush that really won the Super Bowl for them. It's hard to say which is the priority, because there's no depth at all at either spot. Maybe defensive tackle is more important since they theoretically can get by on the edge if Bryce Huff, last year's big free-agent bust, plays anywhere near expectations. But with three Day 2 picks, it wouldn't hurt to come away with one of each.

A lesser priority is filling the hole left by trading safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Houston. Sydney Brown, their 2023 third-rounder, will likely take his job, but there's not a lot of depth behind him. They might also need a new tight end because Dallas Goedert is reportedly on the trading block. Even if they don't trade him, he's 30, hasn't played a full season since he was a rookie, and is entering the last year of his contract, so they have to start grooming a replacement. — Ralph Vacchiano

Picks: 29 (1), 61 (2), 128 (4), 205 (6), 245 (7)

Top three needs: Edge, CB, OT

The Commanders' pass rush was a missing link last season, and then they lost Dante Fowler Jr. and his 10.5 sacks in free agency. They made runs at some replacements, like Khalil Mack and DeMarcus Lawrence, but unless they end up dealing for Trey Hendrickson, they're going to need to fill that hole in the draft. And that really needs to be their priority, especially if they can find an edge rusher who can play the run well, too. In fact, only extraordinary circumstances should keep them from using their first-round pick at that position.

The Commanders have only one other selection in the first two days, but cornerback figures to be their next-biggest priority. They obviously have high hopes that Marshon Lattimore plays better than he did after the trade last year, and they think highly of Mike Sainristil, their 2024 second-rounder, but they still need more depth (and possibly another starter) to compete in a division loaded with talented receivers. If they can't find one, they can turn to the offensive line. With RT Andrew Wylie in the final year of his deal, they need to plan for the future at that spot, too. — Ralph Vacchiano

NFC NORTH

Picks: 1 (10), 2 (39), 2 (41), 3 (72), 5 (148), 7 (233), 7 (240)

Top three needs: OT, S, RB

Honestly, the Bears don't have any pressing needs thanks to a very active free agency period where they remade their entire interior offensive line and addressed multiple positions along the defensive line. It's clear that new head coach Ben Johnson's vision includes building from the inside out.

This roster is essentially ready to start tomorrow on paper. The biggest question mark is probably left tackle Braxton Jones, and whether he can be the blindside protector general manager Ryan Poles, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2022, thinks he can be. If a really talented tackle lines up for the Bears in the first or second round, I could absolutely see them pulling the trigger.

The running back room isn't exactly what you picture when you think of a Johnson-led offense. D'Andre Swift isn't the do-it-all versatile weapon that a guy like Jahmyr Gibbs is in Detroit. But is the rest of the offense built up for such a weapon, or should the focus be on shoring up the trenches and seeing how the unit jells before the Bears get cute? The best thing Chicago has done is set itself up to be flexible in this draft. — Carmen Vitali

Picks: 1 (28), 2 (60), 3 (102), 4 (130), 6 (196), 7 (228), 7 (244)

Top three needs: DL, OG, CB

The Lions are getting Aidan Hutchinson back from injury in 2025, but adding another formidable edge on the other side of him is exactly what the rest of the league doesn't want them to do. It's a good class to look for edge rushers or even defensive tackles. They could wait on that until Day 2 and still get starters. Given that depth, they may try to address the guard position first, especially picking so late in the first round.

Detroit's greatest weakness has been its corners, but not because of a lack of talent. They keep getting injured in catastrophic fashion, and it leaves the Lions high and dry late in the season and into the playoffs. They let Carlton Davis go in free agency and picked up BJ Hill, which was one of the best moves of any team as far as value goes. They also took two outside corners with their first two picks last year. Terrion Arnold should take a step forward this year. Hopefully, Ennis Rakestraw is healthy. I still think they need to add more outside corner help to insulate against possible injury. Best-case scenario, they have a deep rotation at the position, which is never a bad thing. — Carmen Vitali

Picks: 1 (23), 2 (54), 3 (87), 4 (124), 5 (159), 6 (198), 7 (237), 7 (250)

Top three needs: DL, CB, WR

A defensive lineman? In the first round? For the Packers? No, that doesn't sound right. Kidding. But it would be spot-on. While the team has gone the defensive line route often with its first pick in recent years, there might be more of a need than ever, thanks to the scheme change under Jeff Hafley. The Packers ran a 4-3 base defense last year for the first time in 15 years. It's why they ended up trading away Preston Smith at the deadline last season. It can maybe explain why Rashan Gary hasn't had the output you'd want from him so far. Green Bay is missing that dude at defensive end, and I'd expect Green Bay to address that in the draft. It's a good class for it, anyway.

It appears the Packers are keeping Jaire Alexander, despite rumors of a trade. Alexander hasn't been reliable when it comes to his availability, whether that be injury or suspension, so I'd expect that position to get addressed sooner rather than later. They also need a receiver, although it's not the strongest class for that. Despite having plenty of options last year, no player emerged as a true No. 1. While head coach Matt LaFleur insists the Packers don't need a No. 1 wideout, their passing game last year suggests otherwise. I just don't expect Green Bay to take a receiver in the first round because, well, they never do. They did go out and get Mecole Hardman this offseason, but that's not a needle-mover that prevents this from still being a need. — Carmen Vitali

Picks: 1 (24), 3 (97), 5 (139), 6 (187)

Top three needs: CB, OL, S

The Vikings are another team, like the Bears, that really shored up any immediate needs they had in free agency. And thank goodness, considering the Vikings have just four picks in this year's draft. Their most glaring need is at corner. Mekhi Blackmon and Isaiah Rodgers are currently the starters outside, with Byron Murphy Jr. listed as the nickel. That's not enough, even from a starting rotation standpoint, let alone depth. It's more of a need, especially when you consider safety is also rapidly becoming an issue as well. As great as Harrison Smith is, he can't play forever. Josh Metellus is a player I really like, but the Vikings don't have much depth at this position.

The Vikings signed both guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly to help their tackles out along the offensive line and give J.J. McCarthy a brick wall to stay behind. But Kelly is on a one-year deal. Blake Brandel at left guard is a decent player, but maybe isn't the long-term solution there, either. Minnesota was able to pivot when left tackle Christian Darrisaw went down with injury last season, but only because the trade deadline hadn't passed yet. For as great as Brian O'Neill is at right tackle, he's not getting any younger, either. It's time to start looking toward the future with the offensive line in Minnesota and that could start in this draft. — Carmen Vitali

NFC SOUTH

Picks: 15 (1), 46 (2), 118 (4), 218 (7), 242 (7)

Top three needs: Edge, CB, C

The Falcons finished 31st in sacks with 31 last year, and they're tied for 30th over the past three years, with only the Bears below them. So, even with Leonard Floyd on board this offseason, edge is a glaring need and a draft priority. It's reasonable to think Marshall's Mike Green could be there at 15, or Georgia's Mykel Williams. Due to trades, the Falcons only have three picks in the first six rounds, and it's entirely possible all three picks go on defense. Corner needs an upgrade opposite A.J. Terrell, so that could be a match at 46, where Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison or Iowa State's Darien Porter should be available.

If they use their top three picks on defense, you could see a linebacker in the fourth — perhaps Smael Mondon, who played at Georgia and is from just west of Atlanta. It's possible they stick with fourth-year pro Ryan Neuzil at center after losing Drew Dalman in free agency, but they've had good luck with sons of NFL linemen, so maybe they use a late pick on Boston College center Drew Kendall, whose father Pete played 13 years in the NFL. Atlanta got guard Chris Lindstrom from BC, so perhaps the pipeline continues. — Greg Auman

Picks: 8 (1), 57 (2), 74 (3), 111 (4), 114 (4), 140 (5), 146 (5), 163 (5), 230 (7).

Top three needs: Edge, S, WR

At one point, it seemed possible all four NFC South teams would use first-round picks on edge rushers, with all of them having it as a strong need. This is true for the Panthers at 8 — signing Patrick Jones from Minnesota helps there, but this is a chance to finally find a successor for Brian Burns, formerly a game-changer at the front of Ejiro Evero's defense. That could be Georgia's Jalon Walker, or less likely Marshall's Mike Green. Despite the signing of Tre'von Moehrig from the Raiders, there's still a hole at safety, so you could see someone like Penn State's Kevin Winston Jr. in the second round, though Carolina got burned last year using a high pick on a player coming off a major injury, so they might avoid the same risk.

Receiver could use an upgrade next to Xavier Legette, so the Panthers could look there in the second round — the same franchise that found Steve Smith at Utah could take Utah State's Jalen Royals, who had 15 touchdown catches in 2023. With two fourth-round picks and three fifths, don't be surprised if Carolina consolidates some of those picks and trades up in the second or third to grab players they like — it's hard for six Day 3 picks to make the cut. — Greg Auman

Picks: 9 (1), 40 (2), 71 (3), 93 (3), 112 (4), 131 (4), 184 (6), 248 (7), 254 (7)

Top three needs: QB, CB, WR

There’s an interesting choice facing the Saints at the outset of the Kellen Moore Era. The Saints financially committed to Derek Carr’s contract last month, but reports surfaced Friday that Carr’s season could be in jeopardy because of a shoulder injury. Carr is under contract in New Orleans for two more seasons, and this year’s restructure would make it borderline impossible to cut him now. But, the Saints could feasibly move on in 2026. Therein lies the dilemma. The Saints hold the No. 9 overall pick in the draft, which puts them in range of drafting Shedeur Sanders. Would they rather draft Sanders or another quarterback this year and begin a new era at quarterback right away? Or should they wait a year, put their trust in Spencer Rattler, and see what happens?

There are plenty of other needs the Saints could consider. Paulson Adebo’s departure in free agency leaves them thin at cornerback, and the addition of 31-year-old Brandin Cooks shouldn’t stop them from looking at receivers. Even with Chase Young back in the fold, edge rusher could use some more depth, too. But all of that comes secondary to figuring out whether they need to pull the trigger on a quarterback. — David Helman

Picks: 19 (1), 53 (2), 84 (3), 121 (4), 157 (5), 235 (7)

Top three needs: LB, CB, S

Tampa Bay's draft will have a strong defensive tilt, especially at the top. The signing of Haason Reddick makes edge a less pressing short-term need, so the Bucs are more likely to address inside linebacker, where Alabama's Jihaad Campbell is frequently paired with them at 19, even after shoulder surgery. Linebacker isn't always seen as a premium position worthy of a first-round pick, so the Bucs could take a corner, especially if Michigan's Will Johnson or Texas' Jahdae Barron somehow fall to them. Safety is another possibility — Todd Bowles knows Georgia's defense well because his son Troy played two years there, and Tykee Smith played well as a rookie, so a versatile piece like Malaki Starks would make sense there as well.

The re-signing of Chris Godwin should take receiver off the table for the first round, and the re-signing of Ben Bredeson also makes guard less of a priority need. You should see three of the Bucs' top four picks used on defense, starting at the top. Campbell would step in immediately next to Lavonte David and benefit from overlapping with an elite player and leader. He also brings the ability to rush the quarterback, something Bowles likes in his linebackers. — Greg Auman

NFC WEST

Picks: 16 (1), 47 (2), 78 (3), 115 (4), 152 (5), 225 (7)

Top three needs: OL, DL, LB

Protecting franchise quarterback Kyler Murray remains an offseason priority for head coach Jonathan Gannon if he wants to get the Cardinals back in the playoffs after doubling the team's 2023 win total last season. Arizona brought back guard Evan Brown in free agency, but could use another sturdy, developmental prospect early in the draft up front.

A defensive deficiency last season was Arizona's inability to consistently get after the quarterback. The Cardinals addressed the issue in free agency by signing edge rusher Josh Sweat and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, along with bringing back popular and versatile defensive lineman Calais Campbell. However, the Cardinals still need to add depth up front after experiencing a rash of injuries to the defensive line in 2024. Also, with linebacker and defensive playcaller Kzyir White still unsigned, the Cardinals could use a dynamic player who can anchor the middle of the defense. — Eric D. Williams

Picks: 26 (1), 90 (3), 101(3), 127 (4), 190 (6), 195 (6), 201 (6), 202 (6)

Top three needs: CB, TE, LB

Slot defender Cobie Durant is entering the final year of his contract. The Rams have two cornerbacks getting up there in years on the perimeter in Ahkello Witherspoon and Darious Williams, so drafting a potential lockdown corner early makes sense. Veteran tight end Tyler Higbee is 32 years old and in the final year of his deal. Sean McVay tried to move up to select Brock Bowers a year ago, so adding a playmaking tight end for Matthew Stafford would help the offense.

Omar Speights showed promise in the middle of the defense as a rookie, but the Rams lost Christian Rozeboom and Jake Hummel in free agency and could look to add more depth at linebacker through the draft. — Eric D. Williams

Picks: 11 (1), 43 (2), 75 (3), 100 (3), 113 (4), 138 (4), 147 (5), 160 (5), 227 (7), 249 (7), 252 (7)

Top three needs: DL, OL, CB

With Leonard Floyd joining the Falcons in free agency and the club moving on from disappointing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, San Francisco could use help at edge rusher and interior defensive line. For years, the 49ers have failed to add a consistent, productive edge rusher opposite Nick Bosa, so perhaps grabbing one early makes sense. However, this draft is the deepest in years at defensive tackle, and the 49ers struggled to stop the run at times.

With swing tackle Jaylon Moore joining the Chiefs in free agency and Trent Williams turning 37 this year, targeting a young, developmental prospect at offensive tackle makes sense. Finally, with top corner Charvarius Ward leaving to the Indianapolis Colts in free agency, adding a talented cover corner is a priority. — Eric D. Williams

Picks: 18 (1), 50 (2), 52 (3), 82 (3), 92 (3), 137 (4), 172 (5), 175 (5), 223 (7), 234 (7)

Top three needs: OL, WR, DE

Seattle desperately needs to improve its interior offensive line play and did not add any meaningful help in free agency, so drafting an offensive lineman early should be at the top of the list for GM John Schneider. While Jaxon Smith-Njigba will take over as the No. 1 receiver and the combination of Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling could fill the void left by DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, the Seahawks still need another young receiver to add to this group. With new additions DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and Uchenna Nwosu (knee) both recovering from injuries, adding depth at edge rusher also makes sense for Seattle. — Eric D. Williams

The following writers contributed to this story: Greg Auman ( @gregauman ); Eric D. Williams ( @eric_d_williams ); Ralph Vacchiano ( @RalphVacchiano ); Dave Helman ( @davidhelman ); Carmen Vitali ( @CarmieV ).

