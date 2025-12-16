Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Pats, Packers Take Big Drops As Playoffs Loom

After a few months of chaos around the NFL, the playoff picture is starting to come into shape. In fact, Tom Brady believes we have over 10 teams that have proven their mettle this season.

"Back in November, it felt like nobody could stay in the top 10. Now, everyone is riding a winning streak, and it feels like it's impossible to kick anyone out," Brady said. "It's great news for football fans, though. We've got a dozen teams that have proven they can win games when it matters. We're set up for one of the most wide-open playoffs in over a decade."

That sentiment was proven this past weekend when the previous No. 1 team in Brady's power rankings, the New England Patriots, lost in Week 15 to another contender in the Buffalo Bills. Is there a new No. 1 in TB12's power rankings this week? Here's his full top 10 ahead of Week 16:

Tom Brady's Week 15 Power Rankings 🚨

Brady's Thoughts: "They didn't deserve it, but the Texans ended up on the outside looking in this week with an honorable mention. I'm sure there'll be some opinions out there, so let me know who you think should've gotten the boot."

Caleb Williams and the Bears got back on track with a win over the Browns in Week 15. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Drake Maye and the Patriots' offense came to a halt in the second half of their loss to the Bills on Sunday. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

"The Packers and the Pats moved down this week after tough losses to great football teams. I'm excited to see how they bounce back as they both face brutal road tests in Chicago and Baltimore, [respectively]."

"The Seahawks, they stay in the top five with another win and another stellar defensive performance. Field goals won't cut it in January, though. So, let's see if the offense can get back on track over these last few weeks as they fight for the division and the No. 1 spot."

"The Chargers get a huge boost in my rankings this week. I think they deserve some recognition for exercising some demons and going on the road to Arrowhead to knock the Chiefs out of the playoffs. I'm not sure they can chase down Denver, but this team is battle-tested and [Jim] Harbaugh won't be afraid of anyone next month."

Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns in the Bills' 21-point comeback victory over the Patriots. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

"What can you say about the Buffalo Bills? Every time I get high on this team, they disappoint me the next week and Sunday was another Jekyll and Hyde performance. Luckily, they saved their touchdowns for the second half and picked up what could be the biggest win of the year with a huge comeback against the Patriots in Foxborough. Did we get a little too excited about New England in the first half? I'm not saying I did, but maybe some of us did. The race is back on in the AFC East."

"I've got the Rams at No. 2 this week after watching the [Matthew] Stafford-Puka [Nacua] connection live in person out in L.A. My kids were talking about flow state last week, and that's what it looks like when those two start linking up on third downs. Staying at home and securing home field could be huge for this team over these final few weeks. I know Sean McVay is on the same page as me: the fewer the layers, the better."

Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Rams WR Puka Nacua 🏆

Bo Nix arguably had his best game of the season in the Broncos' win over the Packers, throwing for 304 yards and moving to fourth place in the MVP odds. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

"After hovering around it all year, Denver moves up to No. 1. Sean Payton has this team on an incredible run, and it just feels right that the AFC might run through Mile High as temperatures start to drop. Anything can happen over these final few weeks. But Denver, they're going to lean on that defense, and we'll see if Bo Nix can find another gear and take this team on a deep run.

"We're heading back to Soldier Field on Saturday night, where temperatures are going to be just balmy at 7 p.m. [CT]. I'm bringing a bigger jacket with an even bigger zipper this time. Drop some cold-weather tips, I'm going to need them."