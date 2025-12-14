2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule After Week 15 Early Sunday Games
Entering Week 15, no team in the NFL had clinched a playoff spot. However, that could change on Sunday.
The Patriots, Broncos and Rams can each clinch a playoff spot with a victory Sunday. In the Patriots' case, a victory over the Bills would clinch them an AFC East title for the first time in six seasons.
Here's the latest look at the NFL's playoff picture as Week 15 develops.
NFL Playoff Picture
AFC
- Denver Broncos (11-2)
- New England Patriots (11-3)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)
- Buffalo Bills (9-5)
- Los Angeles Chargers (9-4)
- Houston Texans (9-5)
In the hunt: Indianapolis Colts (8-5), Baltimore Ravens (7-7)
The AFC playoff picture has gotten reasonably clearer with the Ravens and Chiefs losing in Week 14.
The winner of the Steelers vs. Ravens game was always going to have a leg up, so Pittsburgh is firmly in the driver's seat now in the AFC North. The two teams might end up tied with their division record if the Ravens win the rematch, but Pittsburgh is 6-3 against AFC opponents, which could end up being huge.
The Chiefs face a huge uphill battle to make the playoffs, one that would frankly be a shock if it happened. The Texans are healthy and trending upward, while the Colts have lost four of their last five and just lost their starting quarterback in Daniel Jones. Houston also plays the Raiders and Cardinals in the next two weeks, which should help cement their playoff standing.
NFL Week 14 Recap 🚨 Who's the best team in AFC, NFC? Packers or Seahawks BIGGEST threat to Rams?
NFC
- Los Angeles Rams (10-3)
- Green Bay Packers (9-3-1)
- Philadelphia Eagles (9-5)
- Carolina Panthers (7-6)
- Seattle Seahawks (10-3)
- Chicago Bears (10-4)
- San Francisco 49ers (9-4)
In the hunt: Detroit Lions (8-5), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7), Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1)
The NFC is much more interesting than the AFC. The NFC South is firmly up for grabs with the Bucs and Panthers, with the team that finishes second looking highly unlikely to get a wild-card spot.
The Lions have already beaten the Bears this season, and the rematch will be Week 18. If Detroit can stay within striking distance and win that game, chances are it will be in. The Lions, though, face a tough test against the Rams next Sunday on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET.
|| NFL Week 14: 7 Observations From Sunday Slate
NFL Playoff Bracket
AFC
- (1) Broncos receive a bye
- (2) Patriots vs. (7) Texans
- (3) Jaguars vs. (6) Chargers
- (4) Steelers vs. (5) Bills
NFC
- (1) Rams receive a bye
- (2) Packers vs. (7) Bears
- (3) Eagles vs. (6) 49ers
- (4) Bucs vs. (5) Seahawks
NFL Playoff Schedule
- January 10-12, 2026: Wild-card round
- January 17-18: Divisional round
- January 25: AFC and NFC championship games
- February 8: Super Bowl LX (in Santa Clara, California)
