How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers: Time, TV Channel and Live Stream
The Carolina Panthers (8-8) are in action on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9).
The Buccaneers are totaling 22.8 points per game on offense (17th in NFL), and they rank 22nd on the other side of the ball with 24.8 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored the Panthers rank 27th in the NFL (18.6 points per game), and they are 16th defensively (22.8 points allowed per game).
Find out how to watch this matchup on TV in the article below.
Check out the full NFL schedule on FOX Sports! Or visit FOX Sports' NFL hub for everything you need to make the most of this season’s action.
How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers
- When: Saturday, January 3, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Box Score: Fox Sports
Learn more about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Carolina Panthers on FOX Sports!
Buccaneers vs. Panthers: Head-to-Head
- Against Carolina, Tampa Bay has totaled four wins over the past five matchups.
- The Panthers' record ATS is 3-2 the last five times they have played the Buccaneers, with those games eclipsing the total on three occasions.
- Carolina has scored 46 fewer points than Tampa Bay in their past five games.
Buccaneers' 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/7/2025
|at Falcons
|W 23-20
|FOX
|9/15/2025
|at Texans
|W 20-19
|ABC/ESPN
|9/21/2025
|Jets
|W 29-27
|FOX
|9/28/2025
|Eagles
|L 31-25
|FOX
|10/5/2025
|at Seahawks
|W 38-35
|CBS
|10/12/2025
|49ers
|W 30-19
|CBS
|10/20/2025
|at Lions
|L 24-9
|ABC/ESPN
|10/26/2025
|at Saints
|W 23-3
|FOX
|11/9/2025
|Patriots
|L 28-23
|CBS
|11/16/2025
|at Bills
|L 44-32
|CBS
|11/23/2025
|at Rams
|L 34-7
|NBC/Peacock
|11/30/2025
|Cardinals
|W 20-17
|FOX
|12/7/2025
|Saints
|L 24-20
|CBS
|12/11/2025
|Falcons
|L 29-28
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/21/2025
|at Panthers
|L 23-20
|FOX
|12/28/2025
|at Dolphins
|L 20-17
|FOX
|1/3/2026
|Panthers
|-
|ABC/ESPN
Buccaneers Stats & Insights
- Tampa Bay is putting up 206.4 passing yards per game offensively this season (20th in NFL), and is giving up 236.4 passing yards per game (26th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Buccaneers are averaging 112.9 rushing yards per game on offense this season (21st in NFL), and they are giving up 104.1 rushing yards per game (seventh) on defense.
- With 20 forced turnovers (11th in NFL) against 15 turnovers committed (seventh in NFL), Tampa Bay's +5 turnover margin ranks sixth in the league.
Buccaneers Key Players
- Baker Mayfield has been a catalyst for the Buccaneers' offense this year, compiling 3,490 passing yards with 25 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 62.8% completion percentage.
- Emeka Egbuka has been an asset for the Buccaneers, totaling 930 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 62 catches.
- Rachaad White has posted 549 rushing yards (34.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per carry in 16 games for the Buccaneers.
Panthers' 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/7/2025
|at Jaguars
|L 26-10
|FOX
|9/14/2025
|at Cardinals
|L 27-22
|CBS
|9/21/2025
|Falcons
|W 30-0
|FOX
|9/28/2025
|at Patriots
|L 42-13
|FOX
|10/5/2025
|Dolphins
|W 27-24
|FOX
|10/12/2025
|Cowboys
|W 30-27
|FOX
|10/19/2025
|at Jets
|W 13-6
|FOX
|10/26/2025
|Bills
|L 40-9
|FOX
|11/2/2025
|at Packers
|W 16-13
|FOX
|11/9/2025
|Saints
|L 17-7
|FOX
|11/16/2025
|at Falcons
|W 30-27
|FOX
|11/24/2025
|at 49ers
|L 20-9
|ESPN
|11/30/2025
|Rams
|W 31-28
|FOX
|12/14/2025
|at Saints
|L 20-17
|FOX
|12/21/2025
|Buccaneers
|W 23-20
|FOX
|12/28/2025
|Seahawks
|L 27-10
|CBS
|1/3/2026
|at Buccaneers
|-
|ABC/ESPN
Panthers Stats & Insights
- Carolina ranks 26th in the NFL with 173.9 passing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 14th with 204.3 passing yards surrendered per contest on defense.
- The Panthers are putting up 122.4 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (11th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 122.3 rushing yards per contest (19th-ranked) on defense.
- At 0, Carolina owns the 14th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 20 forced turnovers (11th in NFL) and 20 turnovers committed (20th in NFL).
Panthers Key Players
- Bryce Young has 21 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions in 15 games, completing 63.2% of his throws for 2,745 yards (183 per game).
- In 16 games, Rico Dowdle has run for 1,066 yards (66.6 per game) and six TDs.
- Tetairoa McMillan has 66 catches for 929 yards (58.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 16 games.
FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox?
Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.
['We Have to Win': NFC South on the Line in Week 18 Panthers-Buccaneers Matchup]
-
NFL Top 10 Moments of 2025: Chiefs Fall, Rivers Returns, Shedeur Sanders Slides
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Who Has 'All the Tools' to Win if QB Steps Up?
2025 NFL Defensive Tiers Week 18: Texans in Top Form; Giants Finishing Strong
-
2025 Bad Beats of the Year: NFL and College Football Edition
2025 NFL Week 18 Buzz: Vikings Announce J.J. McCarthy As Week 18 Starter
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule: Full Update After Week 17
-
2026 NFL Draft: Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore Lead Top QB Prospects
2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 18: Which Super Bowl Contenders Do We Trust?
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028
-
NFL Top 10 Moments of 2025: Chiefs Fall, Rivers Returns, Shedeur Sanders Slides
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Who Has 'All the Tools' to Win if QB Steps Up?
2025 NFL Defensive Tiers Week 18: Texans in Top Form; Giants Finishing Strong
-
2025 Bad Beats of the Year: NFL and College Football Edition
2025 NFL Week 18 Buzz: Vikings Announce J.J. McCarthy As Week 18 Starter
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule: Full Update After Week 17
-
2026 NFL Draft: Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore Lead Top QB Prospects
2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 18: Which Super Bowl Contenders Do We Trust?
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028