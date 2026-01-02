National Football League
NFL: DEC 28 Buccaneers at Dolphins
How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers: Time, TV Channel and Live Stream

Published Jan. 2, 2026 3:53 p.m. ET

The Carolina Panthers (8-8) are in action on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9).

The Buccaneers are totaling 22.8 points per game on offense (17th in NFL), and they rank 22nd on the other side of the ball with 24.8 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored the Panthers rank 27th in the NFL (18.6 points per game), and they are 16th defensively (22.8 points allowed per game).

Find out how to watch this matchup on TV in the article below.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers

  • When: Saturday, January 3, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
  • TV: ABC/ESPN
  • Live Box Score: Fox Sports

Buccaneers vs. Panthers: Head-to-Head

  • Against Carolina, Tampa Bay has totaled four wins over the past five matchups.
  • The Panthers' record ATS is 3-2 the last five times they have played the Buccaneers, with those games eclipsing the total on three occasions.
  • Carolina has scored 46 fewer points than Tampa Bay in their past five games.

Buccaneers' 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreTV
9/7/2025at FalconsW 23-20FOX
9/15/2025at TexansW 20-19ABC/ESPN
9/21/2025JetsW 29-27FOX
9/28/2025EaglesL 31-25FOX
10/5/2025at SeahawksW 38-35CBS
10/12/202549ersW 30-19CBS
10/20/2025at LionsL 24-9ABC/ESPN
10/26/2025at SaintsW 23-3FOX
11/9/2025PatriotsL 28-23CBS
11/16/2025at BillsL 44-32CBS
11/23/2025at RamsL 34-7NBC/Peacock
11/30/2025CardinalsW 20-17FOX
12/7/2025SaintsL 24-20CBS
12/11/2025FalconsL 29-28Amazon Prime Video
12/21/2025at PanthersL 23-20FOX
12/28/2025at DolphinsL 20-17FOX
1/3/2026Panthers-ABC/ESPN

Buccaneers Stats & Insights

  • Tampa Bay is putting up 206.4 passing yards per game offensively this season (20th in NFL), and is giving up 236.4 passing yards per game (26th) on the defensive side of the ball.
  • The Buccaneers are averaging 112.9 rushing yards per game on offense this season (21st in NFL), and they are giving up 104.1 rushing yards per game (seventh) on defense.
  • With 20 forced turnovers (11th in NFL) against 15 turnovers committed (seventh in NFL), Tampa Bay's +5 turnover margin ranks sixth in the league.

Buccaneers Key Players

  • Baker Mayfield has been a catalyst for the Buccaneers' offense this year, compiling 3,490 passing yards with 25 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 62.8% completion percentage.
  • Emeka Egbuka has been an asset for the Buccaneers, totaling 930 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 62 catches.
  • Rachaad White has posted 549 rushing yards (34.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per carry in 16 games for the Buccaneers.

Panthers' 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreTV
9/7/2025at JaguarsL 26-10FOX
9/14/2025at CardinalsL 27-22CBS
9/21/2025FalconsW 30-0FOX
9/28/2025at PatriotsL 42-13FOX
10/5/2025DolphinsW 27-24FOX
10/12/2025CowboysW 30-27FOX
10/19/2025at JetsW 13-6FOX
10/26/2025BillsL 40-9FOX
11/2/2025at PackersW 16-13FOX
11/9/2025SaintsL 17-7FOX
11/16/2025at FalconsW 30-27FOX
11/24/2025at 49ersL 20-9ESPN
11/30/2025RamsW 31-28FOX
12/14/2025at SaintsL 20-17FOX
12/21/2025BuccaneersW 23-20FOX
12/28/2025SeahawksL 27-10CBS
1/3/2026at Buccaneers-ABC/ESPN

Panthers Stats & Insights

  • Carolina ranks 26th in the NFL with 173.9 passing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 14th with 204.3 passing yards surrendered per contest on defense.
  • The Panthers are putting up 122.4 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (11th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 122.3 rushing yards per contest (19th-ranked) on defense.
  • At 0, Carolina owns the 14th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 20 forced turnovers (11th in NFL) and 20 turnovers committed (20th in NFL).

Panthers Key Players

  • Bryce Young has 21 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions in 15 games, completing 63.2% of his throws for 2,745 yards (183 per game).
  • In 16 games, Rico Dowdle has run for 1,066 yards (66.6 per game) and six TDs.
  • Tetairoa McMillan has 66 catches for 929 yards (58.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 16 games.

FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.

