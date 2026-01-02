How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers: Time, TV Channel and Live Stream

The Carolina Panthers (8-8) are in action on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9).

The Buccaneers are totaling 22.8 points per game on offense (17th in NFL), and they rank 22nd on the other side of the ball with 24.8 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored the Panthers rank 27th in the NFL (18.6 points per game), and they are 16th defensively (22.8 points allowed per game).

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers

When: Saturday, January 3, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

TV: ABC/ESPN

Live Box Score: Fox Sports

Buccaneers vs. Panthers: Head-to-Head

Against Carolina, Tampa Bay has totaled four wins over the past five matchups.

The Panthers' record ATS is 3-2 the last five times they have played the Buccaneers, with those games eclipsing the total on three occasions.

Carolina has scored 46 fewer points than Tampa Bay in their past five games.

Buccaneers' 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2025 at Falcons W 23-20 FOX 9/15/2025 at Texans W 20-19 ABC/ESPN 9/21/2025 Jets W 29-27 FOX 9/28/2025 Eagles L 31-25 FOX 10/5/2025 at Seahawks W 38-35 CBS 10/12/2025 49ers W 30-19 CBS 10/20/2025 at Lions L 24-9 ABC/ESPN 10/26/2025 at Saints W 23-3 FOX 11/9/2025 Patriots L 28-23 CBS 11/16/2025 at Bills L 44-32 CBS 11/23/2025 at Rams L 34-7 NBC/Peacock 11/30/2025 Cardinals W 20-17 FOX 12/7/2025 Saints L 24-20 CBS 12/11/2025 Falcons L 29-28 Amazon Prime Video 12/21/2025 at Panthers L 23-20 FOX 12/28/2025 at Dolphins L 20-17 FOX 1/3/2026 Panthers - ABC/ESPN

Buccaneers Stats & Insights

Tampa Bay is putting up 206.4 passing yards per game offensively this season (20th in NFL), and is giving up 236.4 passing yards per game (26th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Buccaneers are averaging 112.9 rushing yards per game on offense this season (21st in NFL), and they are giving up 104.1 rushing yards per game (seventh) on defense.

With 20 forced turnovers (11th in NFL) against 15 turnovers committed (seventh in NFL), Tampa Bay's +5 turnover margin ranks sixth in the league.

Buccaneers Key Players

Baker Mayfield has been a catalyst for the Buccaneers' offense this year, compiling 3,490 passing yards with 25 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 62.8% completion percentage.

Emeka Egbuka has been an asset for the Buccaneers, totaling 930 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 62 catches.

Rachaad White has posted 549 rushing yards (34.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per carry in 16 games for the Buccaneers.

Panthers' 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2025 at Jaguars L 26-10 FOX 9/14/2025 at Cardinals L 27-22 CBS 9/21/2025 Falcons W 30-0 FOX 9/28/2025 at Patriots L 42-13 FOX 10/5/2025 Dolphins W 27-24 FOX 10/12/2025 Cowboys W 30-27 FOX 10/19/2025 at Jets W 13-6 FOX 10/26/2025 Bills L 40-9 FOX 11/2/2025 at Packers W 16-13 FOX 11/9/2025 Saints L 17-7 FOX 11/16/2025 at Falcons W 30-27 FOX 11/24/2025 at 49ers L 20-9 ESPN 11/30/2025 Rams W 31-28 FOX 12/14/2025 at Saints L 20-17 FOX 12/21/2025 Buccaneers W 23-20 FOX 12/28/2025 Seahawks L 27-10 CBS 1/3/2026 at Buccaneers - ABC/ESPN

Panthers Stats & Insights

Carolina ranks 26th in the NFL with 173.9 passing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 14th with 204.3 passing yards surrendered per contest on defense.

The Panthers are putting up 122.4 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (11th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 122.3 rushing yards per contest (19th-ranked) on defense.

At 0, Carolina owns the 14th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 20 forced turnovers (11th in NFL) and 20 turnovers committed (20th in NFL).

Panthers Key Players

Bryce Young has 21 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions in 15 games, completing 63.2% of his throws for 2,745 yards (183 per game).

In 16 games, Rico Dowdle has run for 1,066 yards (66.6 per game) and six TDs.

Tetairoa McMillan has 66 catches for 929 yards (58.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 16 games.

FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.

