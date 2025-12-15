National Football League
Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: Rams Push for Top Spot; Jaguars, Bills Climb
Published Dec. 15, 2025 10:14 a.m. ET
Bucky Brooks
NFL Analyst

In Week 15, the Broncos and Rams became the first teams to secure postseason berths, while the Chiefs and Bengals, two teams with lofty aspirations entering the season, were eliminated. The Bills made a statement with a big comeback win over the Patriots. The Jaguars continued their ascent while the Colts, despite a spirited effort from 44-year-old QB Philip Rivers, continued their descent. 

Heading into the Dolphins-Steelers matchup on Monday night, let's see where the Top 10 teams stand.

#10 Houston Texans
9-5

Don’t look now, but the Texans are sitting pretty as playoff contenders. DeMeco Ryans' squad throttles opponents with a swarming defense that wins with physicality, passion and playmaking. If third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud can help the offense score 20-plus points, it will be hard for opponents to knock off the Texans down the stretch.

#9 Chicago Bears
10-4

Ben Johnson and Dennis Allen have the Bears looking like the Monsters of the Midway. The offense uses a mix of physicality and pizzazz to dominate opponents with a rugged rushing attack complementing a creative passing game. Defensively, the Bears specialize in creating turnovers utilizing an aggressive "see ball, get ball" scheme that encourages defenders to attack the ball at every turn.

#8 Green Bay Packers
Previously ranked: 5
9-4-1

The loss of Micah Parsons to a knee injury could derail the Packers’ title hopes. Without the All-Pro defender on the edges, the turnover-obsessed defense could struggle to create the chaos that defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley wants with his aggressive schemes. While QB Jordan Love & Co. can offset some of the defensive struggles with efficient play, the offense must also overcome a series of injuries that have limited its explosiveness.

#7 San Francisco 49ers
Previously ranked: 8
10-4

Kyle Shanahan deserves Coach of the Year consideration for his work with this injury-ravaged roster. Despite missing several stars for a significant period, the 49ers have dominated on offense and defense, with unheralded playmakers making key contributions. While the team might lack the firepower to contend for a title, the 49ers will be a tough out for any opponent down the stretch.

#6 New England Patriots
Previously ranked: 2
11-3

Despite a setback against the division-rival Bills, the Patriots are well-positioned to make an unexpected title chase. If second-year QB Drake Maye continues to play at an MVP level, with rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson and veteran receiver Stefon Diggs excelling as playmakers, the Patriots have the firepower to compete with any team in a shootout. Defensively, the Patriots’ veteran-laden crew has the experience and expertise to suffocate opponents with superb execution.

#5 Buffalo Bills
Previously ranked: 7
10-4

Just when you thought the Bills were dead, Josh Allen reminded the football world that his team always has a chance when he has the ball in his hands. The reigning MVP possesses rare take-over-the-game skills that make any lead shaky against the Bills. With their Week 15 win showcasing their resilience and explosiveness, do not dismiss Buffalo's chances of making a deep postseason run.

#4 Jacksonville Jaguars
Previously ranked: 6
10-4

It is time to give the Jaguars serious consideration as a title contender with QB Trevor Lawrence playing the best football of his career. The former No. 1 overall pick has posted three straight games with a 100-plus passer rating, while directing an offense loaded with sneaky playmakers. Considering the offense has scored 25-plus points in each of Jacksonville's past seven games (6-1), the Jaguars are the offensive juggernaut no one wants to face down the stretch.

#3 Seattle Seahawks
11-3

Coach Mike Macdonald has resurrected a monster in the Pacific Northwest. The Seahawks possess the offensive balance to exploit opponents who try to take away star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba's explosive plays, while continuing to generate big plays on catch-and-run concepts with fellow receivers Rashid Shaheed and Cooper Kupp. As the defense continues to befuddle opponents as a schematic chameleon, the Seahawks look like a championship contender with the potential to roll over the competition.

#2 Los Angeles Rams
Previously ranked: 4
11-3

The most complete team in football doesn’t mind flexing its muscle in matchups against the league’s heavyweights. Whether leaning on the ground game or riding Matthew Stafford’s hot hand as a pinpoint passer, the Rams possess the offensive firepower to seize control of the game in various ways. With a rugged defense complementing their efforts, the Rams are built to win 15-round fights in the postseason.

#1 Denver Broncos
12-2

It is hard to deny the Broncos the No. 1 spot when they’ve reeled off 11 straight wins against a tough slate of opponents. Despite some ugly victories along the way, the Broncos’ blueprint (suffocating defense + efficient run game + clutch QB play = wins) works for a team rounding into championship form under Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

