Packers Fear Star Edge Rusher Micah Parsons Tore His ACL in Broncos Loss

The Green Bay Packers are preparing to be without one of the game's top players for the rest of the season.

Star edge rusher Micah Parsons is believed to have torn his ACL after exiting Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos early, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed those fears after the 34-26 loss.

"It doesn’t look good, I’ll leave it at that," LaFleur said.

Parsons grabbed his left knee as he tried to sack Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and immediately went down to the ground with 55 seconds left in the third quarter. He was initially deemed questionable and later ruled out in the fourth quarter.

The four-time Pro Bowler had a concerned look on his face while being tended to by the training staff before getting helped off the field.

Parsons exited the game with two tackles, one pass deflection and a forced fumble that was recovered by Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.

Parsons entered Sunday tied for third in the league in sacks with 12.5.

