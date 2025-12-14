National Football League
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Exits With Knee Injury, Will Undergo MRI on Monday
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Exits With Knee Injury, Will Undergo MRI on Monday

Updated Dec. 14, 2025 5:11 p.m. ET

The Kansas City Chiefs' hopes of making the playoffs went up in smoke on Sunday, and now it appears that quarterback Patrick Mahomes' status for the remainder of the season is in question.

The star signal-caller went down with a left knee injury with 1:53 left in regulation of the Chiefs' 16-13 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The injury occurred after Mahomes' knee appeared to buckle as he was tackled by defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand while rolling to his right near the line of scrimmage.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid offered a discouraging update on Mahomes' health post-game, telling reporters he'll undergo an MRI on Monday but the initial prognosis "didn't look good."

Reid's comment aligned with the frightening scene on the field. Mahomes clutched his knee and appeared to be in intense pain following Hand's tackle. He was immediately tended to by several staffers and needed assistance off the field and into the blue medical tent before he was eventually helped into the locker room with a towel over his head. 

Mahomes finished the game 16-for-28 for 189 yards along with two carries for 15 yards and a score.

Due to Sunday's loss, the Chiefs (6-8) have been eliminated from playoff contention for the first time since 2014. Kansas City has now lost its last three games and five of its last six games.

If Mahomes is going to miss time, Gardner Minshew is the Chiefs' backup quarterback. Minshew took over on Sunday and completed three straight passes, giving Chiefs fans hope on a day that began with wind chills near zero and their playoff chances about the same. 

But with 20 seconds to go, Minshew unloaded a pass intended for tight end Travis Kelce, and Chargers safety Derwin James leaped up to pick it off, allowing Los Angeles to escape.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

