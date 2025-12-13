Frigid Sunday In Chicago: Browns-Bears To Feature Brutal Winter Weather
Sunday's matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field could be one for the record books, with the game starting in single digits and most likely ending in the negatives, per FOX Weather.
"It's Bear weather," head coach Ben Johnson told FOX 32 Chicago. "It's coming down. I know our guys are excited about it, and we can't wait."
Frigid temperatures and harsh conditions are nothing new at Soldier Field. The coldest game recorded there (2 degrees, -13 wind chill) was on Dec. 22, 2008, when Chicago hosted Green Bay on Monday Night Football. The most recent single-digit game at Soldier Field came on Christmas Eve 2022 (9 degrees, -12 wind chill) against Buffalo.
The Bears (9-4) are currently fighting for first place in the NFC North, while the Browns (3-10) are aiming to get out of last place in the AFC North with a win in the Week 15 bout (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
The Browns have won the past two meetings with the Bears, both in Cleveland. Chicago is 5-2 at home against Cleveland, most recently winning at Soldier Field in 2017.
