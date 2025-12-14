4 Takeaways From the Bills' Win Over the Patriots

The New England Patriots must’ve thought they were going to clinch the AFC East title in easy fashion, because they led 21-0 in the first quarter.

But, no, Josh Allen had a thing or two to say about that.

He and the Buffalo Bills clawed back into the game and fought their way back into the lead by way of a massive second-half surge. And not only did the Bills leave the door open to retain their divisional title with a 35-31 win, but they reminded everyone that they will be dangerous come playoff time.

Here are my takeaways:

1. When the Patriots thought they had the division wrapped up, Josh Allen said: Nope!

The Bills' offense has looked bad at multiple points this year. But I’m not sure they’ve looked quite as bad as they did against New England in the first quarter. They were completely out of sorts, with simple execution errors and mental mistakes. It didn’t make sense — unless, of course, the Patriots were just that good.

Well … they’re not.

Allen got the offense back into working order by handing it off to star running back James Cook and by running it himself, both as a scrambler and on designed runs. He didn’t shy away from contact. In fact, he sought it out a few times, meeting linebackers with his shoulders.

When they’d established the ground game over the course of their first two touchdown drives, the Bills began to throw more often. Allen found a level of competency that we hadn’t seen earlier in the game — and frankly, that we’ve seen sparingly this season from Buffalo's passing offense, which has lacked explosiveness this year.

Allen finished the game 19-of-28 for 193 passing yards and three touchdowns. He added 51 yards on the ground. And he was the catalyst that tipped the game.

2. Drake Maye’s quiet game concluded without an MVP flourish

Tha Patriots second-year quarterback proved dangerous as a runner for the entire game. And so did rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson (more on him later). The Patriots’ success on the ground didn’t necessarily require much of Maye as a passer — not until late in the game.

That’s when they really needed him to throw for a first down — or a touchdown.

It could’ve been his MVP moment!

But he couldn’t quite make something happen. Most notably, on the team’s final drive, Maye had his favorite receiver, Kayshon Boutte, streaking across the middle of the field on third down. But the QB instead fired the ball toward the sideline — to no one — in what seemed to be a miscommunication between the QB and Henderson. On the ensuing fourth down, no one got open — not even after Maye improvised and scrambled. The Patriots watched the ball fall incomplete.

It’s a whiff for Maye’s MVP chances. And it’s a whiff for the Patriots’ AFC East title hopes.

3. Sean McDermott’s early conservatism and patience give way to a late shootout

The Bills coach has a reputation for tending toward conservative choices, even as the league (and analytics) favor a more aggressive approach. So when Buffalo fell into a 21-0 hole, it was easy to look at a few decisions in the first half when McDermott might’ve taken a risk to keep the game more competitive.

There was a reception by Boutte on third down on the Patriots' opening drive that McDermott could’ve challenged and, maybe, gotten overturned. And then there was a third-and-15 in no man’s land when the Bills called a receiver screen, which seemed like their way of shortening a fourth-down attempt (or field goal attempt). But instead, they punted.

But McDermott’s patience paid off. He trusted his offense to get on track. That’s what happened. By the end of the game, the Bills and Patriots were fighting back and forth for the lead. At one point between the second and fourth quarters, Buffalo had five straight touchdown drives, starting with its last drive of the first half.

4. TreVeyon Henderson is a historically special rookie playmaker

When New England drafted Henderson in the second round, you could hear the running-backs-don’t-matter crowd booing the decision from the back row. And while he’s not yet consistent from run to run (sometimes running right into his line and/or the linebackers), he is still a nightmare for defenses because of the runs when he breaks past the second level. That’s when he’s as good as gone.

Henderson is the first Patriots player with four rushing touchdowns of 50-plus yards in a single season, per FOX Sports research. That ties Randy Moss with four scrimmage TDs of 50-plus yards in a single season for New England in 2007. Henderson is tied with Saquon Barkley for most 50-plus rushing touchdowns as a rookie since 2009.

New England might not yet have a WR1. But they have Kayshon Boutte to provide explosiveness in the passing game and Henderson to bring them into the rushing game (and Marcus Jones to bring them into the return game).

4 ½. What’s next?

The Patriots’ last three games are on the road against the Ravens and Jets and at home vs. the Dolphins. New England’s chances at a No. 1 seed have slipped, but they’ll still want to keep an eye on what happens with the Denver Broncos playing the Green Bay Packers. This will be a season where New England exceeded expectations no matter what happens the rest of the way, but you can bet coach Mike Vrabel would do anything to avoid a one-and-done playoff loss.

The Bills conclude the season with games at Cleveland and at home against the Eagles and Jets. There’s almost no way they miss the playoffs, so they’ll fight for seeding the rest of the way.

Before joining FOX Sports as an NFL reporter and columnist, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @henrycmckenna .