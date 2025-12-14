4 Takeaways From the Rams' Win Over the Lions

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.) – They trailed early, but the Los Angeles Rams clinched a playoff seed and showed why they're the No. 1 team in the NFC.

The Rams won 41-34, upping their record to 11-3 on the year to remain in the top spot in the NFC West The win sets up a heavyweight rematch against the Seattle Seahawks (11-3) in the Pacific Northwest in four days on Thursday night. The Seahawks, meanwhile, snuck past 44-year-old Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts for an 18-16 victory.

The Lions. (8-6), meanwhile, are now two games behind the San Francisco 49ers (10-4) for the final playoff spot in the NFC.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Matthew Stafford elevates MVP status with another strong performance

While Drake Maye scuffled in a home loss to the Buffalo Bills, Stafford had a chance to seize control of this year’s MVP award, which has tightened down to a two-person race between the Texas native and the North Carolina product.

Stafford seized that opportunity, finishing 24-of-38 (63.2%) for 368 yards, with two touchdown passes to tight end Colby Parkinson, posting a 101.6 passer rating. Stafford did throw an interception returned for 58 yards by Detroit defensive end Aidan Hutchinson early on. Overall, the Georgia product generated big plays and executed in got-to-have-it moments for the Rams.

Los Angeles also had a strong balance on offense, rushing for 157 yards on the ground and three scores. Kyren Williams finished with 78 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Blake Corum totaled 71 rushing yards and a score.

It was all smiles for the Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, powered by Matthew Stafford. (Wally Skalij/Getty Images)

2. Puka Nacua keeps L.A. offense churning with big plays

The BYU product eclipsed the 100-reception mark in his NFL career, posting another strong performance in helping to lead the Rams’ offense.

Nacua finished with nine receptions for 181 yards, serving as Stafford’s favorite target. A runaway freight train with the ball in his hands, Nacua finished with 64 yards after the catch.

Nacua now has five 100-yard receiving efforts this season. Over the last two games, Nacua has 16 receptions for 348 yards and two scores. Nacua had to leave the game with cramps but later returned.

3. Homecoming, take 1: Jared Goff slings it against old team

While Detroit struggled to slow down L.A. on defense, Goff, traded for Stafford five years ago, played well against his old team, appearing to relish the opportunity to face Sean McVay’s Rams.

Goff finished 25-of-41 for 338 yards, with three touchdown passes and no interceptions for a 111.6 passer rating. For his career, Goff now has 21 consecutive games with a touchdown pass dating back to the season. That’s the longest streak currently in the NFL, and one behind Matthew Stafford’s league record of 22 spanning the 2010 and 2012 seasons.

4. Homecoming, take 2: SoCal native Amon-Ra St. Brown sizzles in return to L.A.

The USC product and Los Angeles native likes playing in his hometown. St. Brown finished with 13 catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 18 targets in his return to L.A. St. Brown now has 94 receptions for 1,139 yards and 11 touchdowns on the year, becoming the first player in NFL history with at least 90 receptions in each of their first five career seasons, per FOX Sports research.

The last time St. Brown played here was also a big day, as he finished with eight receptions for 156 yards and a score in a 41-38 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023.

Jared Goff finds Amon-Ra St. Brown for 17-yard TD to give Lions lead over Rams

4 ½. What’s next?

The Rams look to solidify their place at the top of the NFC West by sweeping the season series with the Seahawks when the two meet in a nationally televised game on Thursday night. Seattle is the only team with a winning record that the Rams will face in the final three games of the year.

Meanwhile, the Lions will try to get back on the winning track at home against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field next Sunday.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams.