New York Giants Next Head Coach Odds: Mike McCarthy Favored

New York's bad year just got worse.

Or maybe it got better.

The Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll after notching a 2-8 record over the first two months of the season.

Not only are the Giants 2-8 outright, their 5-5 record against the spread (ATS) is one of the worst in the NFL.

Daboll isn't the only domino that has fallen in the Big Apple. Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson was benched back in September, ushering in the Jaxson Dart era.

Dart has showed promise, helping lead the team to upset wins over the Chargers and Eagles. However, over the last four weeks, bettors who have faded the G-Men's moneyline have cashed in, as New York is currently on a four-game losing skid.

So who on the coaching carousel will land in NYC with Daboll out?

Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 11.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

NY Giants Next Head Coach (Interim Appointments Do Not Count)

Mike McCarthy: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Klint Kubiak: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Steve Spagnuolo: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Lou Anarumo: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Kliff Kingsbury: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Mike Kafka: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Jesse Minter: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Jeff Hafley: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Antonio Pierce: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Todd Monken: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Robert Saleh: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Lane Kiffin: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Further down the board:

Mike McDaniel: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Marcus Freeman: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Here's what to know about the Giants' coaching oddsboard:

The Favorite: Based on the odds, Mike McCarthy could make his return to the sidelines and for one of his former NFC East rivals. The last time McCarthy held a head coaching post was for the Cowboys before being fired in January 2025. The veteran HC is often credited for helping mold Dak Prescott into a Pro Bowl quarterback, and he could be the kind of leader young QB Jaxson Dart needs to unlock his potential.

Familiar Name: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin's name has come up in the coaching conversation as the favorite for the Florida vacancy, as a candidate for LSU and to replace Hugh Freeze at Auburn. He's in the middle of a dazzling season, as he's helped lead his squad to a 9-1 record. Kiffin's résumé includes a three-year stint as USC's head coach and time at Alabama under Nick Saban as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Long Shots: Mike McDaniel at +4000 and Marcus Freeman +5000 are at the bottom of the board, but at least one of these could be a free agent in a few months. McDaniel has been firmly in the hot seat, as his Dolphins are 3-7 on the season. Freeman, on the other hand, seems safe in South Bend. He's led the Fighting Irish to seven straight wins after dropping the first two, and Notre Dame is in the conversation to make some noise in the College Football Playoff, after making it to the CFP title game last season.