Browns Fire Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, Keep GM Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns are making a change at head coach.

Kevin Stefanski has been fired as Browns head coach after six seasons, the team announced Monday. General manager Andrew Berry will remain with the team and lead the search for the team's next head coach, the team added in its announcement.

"We have tremendous gratitude for Kevin's leadership of the Cleveland Browns over the last six seasons," Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. "He is a good football coach and an even better person. We appreciate all his hard work and dedication to our organization but our results over the last two seasons have not been satisfactory, and we believe a change at the head coaching position is necessary. We wish Kevin, Michelle and the Stefanski family all the best in the future."

"This was a difficult decision and today is a tough day for our organization because of the impact Kevin has had and the deep, meaningful relationships he has built across our building," Berry added. "We have great respect for Kevin, who has led our organization through both unique and challenging circumstances over his six seasons. Over that time, he has been more than a coach but also a partner, friend and stabilizing force for our team. He has always led authentically and cared deeply for Browns players, coaches and staff all while investing every ounce of energy into improving the team daily.

"Most recently, Kevin's steady hand led us through the most turbulent part of our strategic pivot and transitional period. Working with a young team and imperfect roster, he laid a foundation of professionalism while also creating an environment of learning for a new wave of Browns players. I am disappointed that we could not accomplish more together and the collective underperformance of our group is something I own."

The announcement came after another losing season for the Browns, who finished 5-12 in 2025. While Stefanski had a losing record in four of his six seasons in Cleveland, he led the Browns to the playoffs twice. He won Coach of the Year in both of those seasons (2020, 2023).

Stefanski is now reportedly expected to be one of the top head coach candidates in this year's carousel. The Tennessee Titans, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons are among the teams that are looking for a head coach, and that list could grow before Monday ends.

Stefanski said he had "immense gratitude" for the Browns, who gave him his first opportunity as a head coach after they hired him in 2020.

"When I arrived in January of 2020, this organization, this community and Browns fans embraced me and my family with open arms," Stefanski said. "I cannot express properly in words how good we have been treated. A sincere 'Thank You' to everyone who I have been so blessed to work for and with over these six seasons. I'd like to especially thank my coaching staff and the players who did everything that was ever asked of them. They fought through injury and adversity, while always putting the TEAM FIRST. I wish all of you nothing but success."

The Browns, meanwhile, are looking for a head coach who can lead one of the league's more promising groups of young talent.

"The entirety of our focus is on building a team that brings our fans the success they long deserve, and we will continue to work relentlessly towards that goal and invest whatever resources necessary to build a winning football program,' the Haslems said. "Andrew will immediately begin our thorough process to find an outstanding new head coach and leader of our football team. We have an exciting young core to build upon, and Andrew and his team are intent on adding talent to this core and building out a roster that can achieve sustainable success."

"We will remain steadfast in our commitment to our fans in building the Browns into an organization that sustains success, Berry added. "Now, our attention turns to the search for the person to lead and develop what will be a young offense with heavy investment over the next six months to match and build on the performance of a young defense that is already playing at an elite level."

While the Browns might be searching for their quarterback and now head coach, they arguably had one of the best rookie classes from the 2025 draft to help lay the foundation of a strong roster moving forward. Defensive tackle Mason Graham, linebacker Carson Schwesinger, running back Quinshon Judkins and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. each showed high-level promise throughout the season.

That young talent was also paired with one of the league's better defenses. Cleveland finished the 2025 regular season ranked fourth in total defense. The unit was led by edge rusher Myles Garrett, who set the single-season sack record in Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Browns enter the offseason with some extra resources to add to their roster. They have an extra first-round pick from the draft night trade they made with the Jacksonville Jaguars last offseason, in addition to holding the No. 6 overall pick.

