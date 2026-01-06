John Harbaugh Next Team Odds: Who Will Hire Ex-Ravens Coach?

It turned out to be a Black Tuesday for John Harbaugh.

The Baltimore Ravens and Harbaugh decided to part ways on Tuesday, ending an 18-year partnership between the two sides.

In those nearly two decades, Harbaugh, 63, amassed a 193-124 record (playoffs included), including a win in Super Bowl XLVII over the San Francisco 49ers, then led by his brother Jim.

Harbaugh also led Baltimore to six AFC North championships and four AFC title games.

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook (as of Jan. 7) regarding where Harbaugh might land next season.

Harbaugh next head coaching job odds (team-specific)

Giants: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Raiders: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Falcons: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Titans: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Browns: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

There are currently seven head coach openings across the league: New York (Giants), Las Vegas, Atlanta, Tennessee, Cleveland, Arizona and Baltimore.

Despite Harbaugh's extended tenure with the Ravens, he's only been a head coach once in his career, in college or in the NFL. His next job, assuming he lands one in this cycle, will be his second head coaching position.

In addition to that Super Bowl win at the conclusion of the 2012-13 season, Harbaugh was also named AP Coach of the Year in 2019.

Under Harbaugh, the Baltimore franchise won 10 or more games 11 times in 18 seasons. It finished below .500 just three times, and the Ravens have gone 43-25 over the past four seasons.

However, one of those three losing seasons occurred in 2025, when the Ravens went 8-9, losing their regular-season finale at Pittsburgh with a playoff berth and AFC North title on the line.

Entering the season, the Ravens were among the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

In terms of job openings, Harbaugh is the favorite to land the Giants job, after that franchise parted ways with Brian Daboll before he finished his fourth season.

The Giants went 9-7 in Daboll's first season, but went 11-33 over Daboll's next three seasons. New York was 2-8 this year before his firing.

Also on the board are the Raiders, who fired head coach Pete Carroll after one season with the franchise. Las Vegas went 3-14 this season. It last went to the playoffs in 2021 and last won a playoff game in 2002.