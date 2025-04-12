National Football League 2025 NFL Draft Guide: How each AFC team should address its 3 biggest needs Published Apr. 14, 2025 12:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft is just over a week away, and every team still owns its first-round pick. Not once since the league expanded to 32 teams in 2002 has each club entered Draft Day in possession of its original top pick.

Every team also has at least one Day 2 selection. All but three own a second-round pick. Only four don't have a third-round pick.

It paves the way for more clubs to fill their most glaring roster holes early in the draft. With that, our NFL experts identified each team's biggest needs and how they should address them on Days 1 and 2.

AFC EAST

PICKS: No. 30 overall (1), 62 (2), 109 (4), 132 (4), 169 (5), 170 (5), 173 (5), 177 (6), 206 (6)

TOP THREE NEEDS: CB, WR, DT

There's not much room for mystery with the Bills. Last year, it was obvious they'd target a receiver early after they traded Stefon Diggs, and Keon Coleman wound up being their first pick. This year feels like the same situation, with cornerback as the current problem spot. The Bills brought Dane Jackson back after a year in Carolina, but that doesn't feel like nearly enough.

It would be fun to upgrade the defensive tackle depth, and Josh Allen probably wouldn't complain about adding another receiver. Maybe the Bills even trade back in an effort to gain more picks — just as they did last year. However they choose to address it, Buffalo has one need that stands out above the rest. It's hard to imagine they don't land a cornerback early. — David Helman

PICKS: No. 13 overall (1), 48 (2), 98 (3), 116(4), 135 (4), 150(5), 155 (5), 224 (7), 231 (7), 253 (7), 256 (7)

TOP THREE NEEDS: CB, S, OG

There might not be a tougher team to determine a draft strategy for than the Dolphins. The interior of the offensive line has been a problem for years at this point, and the issue was just compounded by losing franchise left tackle Terron Armstead to retirement. Those problems still pale in comparison to what's happening in the secondary. The Dolphins don't have a proven starter across from Jalen Ramsey, and the loss of Jevon Holland to the New York Giants leaves them painfully thin at safety. It's a lot to figure out in one draft class, so it's good timing that Miami has 10 selections to work with this year. — David Helman

PICKS: No. 4 overall (1), 38 (2), 69 (3), 77 (3), 106 (4), 144 (5), 171 (5), 220 (7), 238 (7)

TOP THREE NEEDS: OT, OG, WR

In truth, the whole offense still needs a facelift. The Patriots spent free agency upgrading their defense, from DT Milton Williams to CB Carlton Davis to linebackers Robert Spillane and Harold Landry III. In all likelihood, those moves will be hit or miss. But it seems like enough of them should hit for the defense to be much-improved. But New England's biggest (and only) splash on offense was Stefon Diggs, who is 31 and tore his ACL this past October.

It feels like the Pats need to hit the offensive side of the ball hard in the draft to build a legitimate supporting cast for QB Drake Maye. It wouldn't be crazy for them to go offensive line with the top three picks. — Henry McKenna

PICKS: No. 7 overall (1), 42 (2), 73 (3), 110 (4), 145 (5), 162 (5), 186 (6), 207 (6)

TOP THREE NEEDS: TE, RT, S

Because the Jets signed Justin Fields, they don't need a quarterback. That's how I see it. Give Fields a year's commitment to develop into the quarterback of the future. And if it doesn't work out, there's always the 2026 draft class. For now, I'd like the Jets to address their tight end position in a loaded class — while perhaps upgrading at right tackle. They will likely have some depth issues at DT and safety, and they look a little weak at CB2. So, they'll have to see whether they can bring aboard some rookies for their rotations at those positions. — Henry McKenna

AFC NORTH

PICKS: No. 27 overall (1), 59 (2), 91 (3), 129 (4), 136 (4), 176 (5), 183 (6), 203 (6), 210 (6), 212 (6), 243 (7)

TOP THREE NEEDS: Edge, DB, OG

It feels strange to say edge rusher is the Ravens' biggest need when they posted an impressive 53 sacks last year, but the big picture tells a different story. Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh are both in the final year of their contracts, and there's not much production behind them. This is a team that knows how to finagle a pass rush from different places, but it'd have to be a relief to find a young, consistent star on the edge. If that's not possible, depth would be helpful at most spots in the secondary. The Ravens signed veteran corner Chidobe Awuzie to team with Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey, and Ar'Darius Washington emerged as a solid partner for star safety Kyle Hamilton. Be that as it may, the Ravens love to use three safeties, and they play Hamilton all over the place.

Another safety would make a ton of sense, as would a corner who can claim a starting job in time. The biggest move of the offseason so far was retaining left tackle Ronnie Stanley, but the interior could use some work. Even if the Ravens don't draft a guard with their first-round pick, it wouldn't be a shock if one of their early picks addressed that spot. Receiver doesn't feel like an emergency after the addition of DeAndre Hopkins, but this still feels like an offense that could use one more weapon. Consider that a wild-card option. — David Helman

PICKS: No. 17 overall (1), 49 (2), 81 (3), 119 (4), 153 (5), 193 (6)

TOP THREE NEEDS: Edge, OG, LB

Even if you think the Bengals can keep Trey Hendrickson long term, they still need to replace the retired Sam Hubbard and the existing options aren't great. So, drafting a defensive end at 17 would make a lot of sense, even if it's the fourth or fifth edge in this draft — Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart, perhaps? Guard will be addressed in the first three rounds, with two underwhelming stopgap-level starters in place. There should be a strong defensive tilt to their draft as a whole — like four of six picks and two of the top three, trying to add talent to improve a unit that very much limited their team success in 2024.

Upgrading the middle of the defense, like finding a linebacker to play next to Logan Wilson, would make sense as a second-round pick. UCLA's Carson Schwesinger could be a good match at 49. An alternate look for Cincinnati's first-round pick would be holding out hope that 2023 first-rounder Myles Murphy can do more than three sacks in two seasons, and taking a playmaking defensive back like Nick Emmanwori or Malaki Starks. The Bengals' defense is depleted, and they'll want impact rookies for a new coordinator on that side of the ball. — Greg Auman

PICKS: No. 2 overall (1), 33 (2), 67 (3), 94 (3), 104 (4), 179 (6), 192 (6), 200 (6), 216 (6), 255 (7)

TOP THREE NEEDS: QB, WR, RB

We can debate whether the Browns should use the No. 2 pick on a quarterback, but there's no questioning their need for a franchise passer. Deshaun Watson could miss the season after tearing his Achilles a second time, while Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco are placeholders. Elsewhere on offense, Cleveland needs another legitimate pass-catching threat alongside Jerry Jeudy and there's a void at running back (Nick Chubb, who played just eight games last season, remains unsigned).

Assuming Cam Ward is unavailable at No. 2, it makes sense for the Browns to go after best available at that spot (like Travis Hunter, whom general manager Andrew Berry likes as a receiver) and trade up into the back half of Round 1 or use their top Round 2 pick on a quarterback. — Ben Arthur

PICKS: No. 21 overall (1), 83 (3), 123 (4), 156 (5), 185 (6), 229 (7)

TOP THREE NEEDS: QB, DT, RB

The Steelers are apparently content to wait for the 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers to decide if he's going to play this season, and whether it'll be for them. But even if he comes out of the darkness and emerges in Pittsburgh, the Steelers still need a quarterback of the future. They don't have a second-rounder, which complicates their draft plans. Whether they take one at 21, or take a developmental one in Round 3, probably depends on how sure they are that Rodgers will eventually sign with them.

Once they figure that out, defensive tackle is probably their biggest non-QB priority, after losing Larry Ogunjobi in free agency and with Cam Heyward about to turn 36. It's a deep draft at that position, too and, if they don't use the 21st pick on a quarterback, they have a real shot to land an elite talent at that spot in the first round. They probably can wait on a running back, since it's a deep class, but they will have to address that position in the first two days after losing Najee Harris in free agency. Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell are terrific depth pieces, but neither is likely to replace Harris as the lead back they need to keep up in the AFC North. — Ralph Vacchiano

AFC SOUTH

PICKS: No. 25 overall (1), 58 (2), 79 (3), 89 (3), 166 (5), 236 (7), 241 (7)

TOP THREE NEEDS: OT, G, WR

To this point, the Texans have replaced left tackle Laremy Tunsil (traded) and guards Kenyon Green (traded) and Shaq Mason (released) with Trent Brown, Cam Robinson, Ed Ingram and Laken Tomlinson this offseason. Those moves feel underwhelming at best for a Houston offensive line that had so many issues in 2024 protecting C.J. Stroud, who was the second-most sacked quarterback last season. In fact, Ingram, Robinson and Tomlinson all ranked poorly among qualified offensive linemen in pressure rate allowed in 2024. So, drafting an offensive lineman in the first round should be a necessity.

After O-line, receiver should be next on the list for Houston, which might not have Tank Dell for 2025. Stefon Diggs also walked in free agency. A 28-year-old Christian Kirk, who played just eight games last season for the Jaguars, is not enough to take pressure off Nico Collins. It would be surprising to see the Texans exit the draft without at least a Day 2 wide receiver. — Ben Arthur

PICKS: No. 14 overall (1), 45 (2), 80 (3), 117 (4), 151 (5), 189 (6), 232 (7)

TOP THREE NEEDS: TE, OL, LB

Whomever Indianapolis' starting quarterback is next season, he'll need the kind of security blanket over the middle that was nonexistent last season. Indy's tight ends combined for 467 receiving yards, which ranked 31st in the NFL. So, tight end is absolutely the Colts' biggest need. But could they wait to address the spot? This is considered to be a deep tight end class, and the Colts also have big needs on the offensive line (starting center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries left in free agency; right tackle Braden Smith enters a contract year), which is historically more difficult to address later in the draft.

Their Day 1 decision could come down to how highly they view top tight end prospects Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland, because chances are at least one of them will be available at No. 14. My guess is that the Colts nab one of them if they're there, and if not, they take who they view as the best offensive lineman available in Round 1 and get their tight end of the future on Day 2. — Ben Arthur

PICKS: No. 5 overall (1), 36 (2), 70 (3), 88 (3), 107 (4), 126 (4), 142 (5), 182 (6), 194 (6), 221 (7)

TOP THREE NEEDS: CB, DT, S

With the NFL's worst pass defense in 2024, the Jags could use all the help they can get at cornerback. They need a starter on the outside opposite Tyson Campbell, who hasn't played to expectations the past couple of seasons. But Jacksonville should also be prioritizing a disruptive defensive tackle that can take pressure off Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker in the pass rush department.

What does that mean for how they should be thinking through their early-round picks? It depends on who's available (and how they're stacking their prospects), because both positions have similar depth at the top of the draft. Chances are that one of Travis Hunter and Mason Graham will be here for Jacksonville to scoop up. — Ben Arthur

PICKS: No. 1 overall (1), 32 (2), 104 (4), 120 (4), 141 (5), 167 (5), 178 (6), 188 (6)

TOP THREE NEEDS: QB, Edge, WR

Yes, the Titans need a franchise quarterback, and they're in great position to get one with the No. 1 overall pick (cough, cough: Cam Ward). But edge rusher is also among the top needs, and that was the case even before the release of Harold Landry (nine sacks last season). Wide receiver is up there, too. Outside of 30-year-old Calvin Ridley, Tennessee doesn't have any star power or depth at the position.

Best-case scenario for the Titans? Taking their (hopeful) quarterback of the future at the top of the draft, and then flipping the second-round pick into an extra Day 2 selection to be able to nab both a pass rusher and a receiver in the top 100. — Ben Arthur

AFC WEST

PICKS: No. 20 overall (1), 51 (2), 85 (3), 122 (4), 191 (6), 197 (6), 208 (6)

TOP THREE NEEDS: RB, CB, WR

If it weren't such a fantastic draft class of running backs, you could squint and say the Broncos are fine at the position, with Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie. But someone like Omarion Hampton, Cam Skattebo, Kaleb Johnson or Treveyon Henderson could really change their offense. Beyond Pat Surtain II, I'm not sure Denver has much in the way of starting talent at cornerback. Riley Moss was good enough, but his injury created massive issues in the secondary. Surtain might be the best CB in the NFL, but he can't be two places at once.

The Broncos do have a smattering of young WRs behind Courtland Sutton, but there isn't one they know they can count on — yet. It might not hurt to bring in another player to jump into that competition, if only because Bo Nix could use the help. — Henry McKenna

PICKS: No. 31 overall (1), 63 (2), 66 (3), 95 (3), 133 (4), 226 (7), 251 (7), 257 (7)

TOP THREE NEEDS: DT, OT, OG

The Chiefs (yet again) addressed the left tackle position with Jaylon Moore, who signed for two years and $30 million with $21.2 million guaranteed. And even then, I still wouldn't rule out the team drafting a tackle for development and depth. But because of Moore's arrival, KC now has more pressing needs. The Chiefs didn't replace DT Tershawn Wharton or guard Joe Thuney. Both players should leave a sizable absence behind.

For now, it looks like the Chiefs might move former LT prospect Kingsley Suamataia to guard — while using a rotation at DT that'll include Jerry Tillery and Mike Pennel. Those plans are … fine. But there's not a lot to love about them. It'd be smart to look to the draft to try to find starters at both spots. I also wouldn't hate the Chiefs targeting a pass-catcher at WR and/or TE. Travis Kelce will likely retire within the next few years. Rashee Rice is facing a potential suspension and major knee injury recovery. And Xavier Worthy showed so much potential, but not a lot of consistency. Let's keep bringing in help for Patrick Mahomes, who had his worst statistical season of his career. — Henry McKenna

PICKS: No. 6 overall (1), 37 (2), 68 (3), 108 (4), 143 (5), 180 (6), 213 (6), 215 (6), 222 (7)

TOP THREE NEEDS: RB, WR, CB

The Raiders signed Raheem Mostert in free agency as part of a running back rotation that will lead the offense. Yes, Pete Carroll wants to run the football, like he did in Seattle with Marshawn Lynch & Co. So, that means the Raiders will add a dynamic runner through the draft like Ashton Jeanty or Omarion Hampton. Along with an explosive, home-run hitter in the backfield, the Raiders need a chunk-play artist on the outside for new quarterback Geno Smith. Someone like Iowa State's Jayden Higgins on the perimeter would be a good fit in Las Vegas.

Finally, the Raiders are solid up front defensively with Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins and Malcolm Koonce, but could use a playmaking cornerback on the back end. — Eric D. Williams

PICKS: No. 22 overall (1), 55 (2), 86 (3), 125 (4), 158 (5), 181 (6), 199 (6), 209 (6), 214 (6), 256 (7)

TOP THREE NEEDS: RB, DT, WR

Head coach Jim Harbaugh added durable and consistent runner Najee Harris in free agency. However, the Chargers could use another running back to spell the Alabama product so he does not wear down, and likely will look to draft someone from this deep running back group. The Chargers lost effective run-stuffer Poona Ford to the crosstown rival Rams and should add help up front to the interior defensive line.

Justin Herbert also needs help on the perimeter to push the ball downfield. Bringing back Mike Williams gives Herbert a familiar target who can win 50-50 balls, but the Bolts need more speed on the perimeter and down the seam of the defense. A true vertical threat at receiver or a tight end that can stretch the defense are potential Day 2 or Day 3 targets. — Eric D. Williams

The following writers contributed to this story: Ben Arthur ( @benyarthur ); Greg Auman ( @gregauman ) ; Henry McKenna ( @McKennAnalysis ); Eric D. Williams ( @eric_d_williams ); Ralph Vacchiano ( @RalphVacchiano ); Dave Helman ( @davidhelman )

