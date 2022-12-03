FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win title in Qatar 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 World Cup is about to enter the knockout stage after some thrilling games and monumental upsets. Underdogs barked in group play, but can they keep it up in the Round of 16?

RELATED: World Cup results, TV schedule

Five-time champion Brazil remains the betting favorite as the knockout round begins. Brazil's odds to win it all are at +200 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $30 total) after being at +300 at the start of the tournament.

Argentina and France are the co-second favorites at +500.

Can Lionel Messi go out on top in his last World Cup?

The United States advanced to the knockout stage, and it currently sits at +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total) to hoist the trophy. The USMNT will be underdogs against the Netherlands, a matchup you can catch Saturday on FOX and the FOX Sports App!

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal's odds currently sit at +1100 to win it all. Can Ronaldo further solidify his place in history by making a deep run in Qatar?

Four-time World Cup champion Germany is going home after failing to advance out of the group stage. Germany saw its odds take a tumble to +2200 after losing to Japan but were +1100 heading into the final group match against Costa Rica.

Speaking of Japan, they were at +30000 heading into the group stage finale against Spain. After beating Spain 2-1 to Win Group E, Japan's odds dropped to +5000.

Looking at another long shot? Morocco started the tournament at +25000 but moved to +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total) after winning Group F.

Let's dive into all the action by looking at the updated odds for the World Cup squads still alive in the tournament ( with all odds via FOX Bet ).

ODDS TO WIN THE 2022 WORLD CUP*

Brazil: +200 ( bet $10 to win $30 total )

Argentina : +500 ( bet $10 to win $60 total )

France : +500 ( bet $10 to win $60 total )

Spain : +600 ( bet $10 to win $70 total )

England : +800 ( bet $10 to win $90 total )

Portugal : +1100 ( bet $10 to win $120 total )

Netherlands : +1400 ( bet $10 to win $150 total )

Croatia : +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

Japan: +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Switzerland : +8000 ( bet $10 to win $810 total )

Morocco : +9000 ( bet $10 to win $910 total )

United States: +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Senegal : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Poland : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Australia : +20000 ( bet $10 to win $2,010 total )

South Korea : +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )



*Odds as of 12/2/2022

Top stories from FOX Sports:

So, which team are you betting on to win it all? As always, be sure to head to FOX Bet to make your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more