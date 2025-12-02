Rebecca Lowe Joins FOX Sports as FIFA World Cup 2026 Host

FOX Sports has announced that renowned host and presenter Rebecca Lowe will join its broadcast team for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The announcement was made by Brad Zager, FOX Sports President of Production & Operations/Executive Producer.



"FOX Sports is thrilled to welcome Rebecca to our team for FIFA World Cup 2026," said Zager. "Rebecca is a world-class presenter and one of the most respected and revered voices in the global soccer landscape. We look forward to having her help lead the conversation among our roster of esteemed broadcasters and are grateful to NBC for granting Rebecca the opportunity to cover the tournament with FOX."

Lowe brings a wealth of experience to FOX Sports, having served as a host for NBC Sports’ Premier League, and covered six Olympic Games and the Kentucky Derby since joining NBC in 2013. Her career began in 2002 with the BBC in the UK, where she contributed to soccer programming and covered events including the FIFA World Cup 2006 and UEFA Women’s EURO 2005. She also co-hosted ESPN U.K.’s Premier League coverage and ESPN’s U.S. presentation of FIFA Women’s World Cup Germany 2011 and UEFA EURO 2012.

"To have the chance to host the FIFA World Cup — the greatest event on Earth — in my adopted home country and help to continue to spread the word of the beautiful game across the U.S. is truly a dream," said Lowe. "I’m so thankful to both NBC and FOX and am already counting down the days until the tournament kicks off next summer."

FOX Sports will unveil its complete FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast team closer to the tournament. The network will present its largest World Cup production to date, featuring all 104 matches live on FOX and FS1, with every match streaming on FOX One and the FOX Sports App. The 69-match presentation on FOX is the most ever in broadcast television history, more than doubling the number of tournament matches broadcast in 2022.



The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the first tournament hosted by three countries—United States, Mexico, and Canada—featuring 48 teams playing 104 matches across 16 host cities. Eleven U.S. cities will host the tournament, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle, and the San Francisco Bay Area. The event runs from Thursday, June 11, through Sunday, July 19, 2026.